Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores In Washington State Thanks...
Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin...
A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over...
Listen to the Lady: Molly Jong-Fast Says Dems Can Win Back Voters by...
Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on...
VIP
Voter Registration Trends By Party In 30 States Shows Dem Lunacy Is Working...
Texas Rep's Never-Ending 24-Hour-Plus House Floor Tantrum: Pure Political Theater
Atomic RECALL: FDA Warns Public Not to Eat Walmart Frozen Shrimp That Was...
Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to As 'Transgender'
Open-Borders Think Tanker Stunned: D.C. Dems Hate President Trump’s Crime-Stopping Crusade
What Was Said on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Indicates Team Newsom's Trump Trolling on...
Dems' Low Blow: Gavin Newsom's Bandage Pic Mocks Trump Attack, Dishonors Hero's Death
How ICE Is Turbo-Charging Deportations | Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons
Pork Belly Persecution: The UK Is Arresting People for Professing Their Love of...

Bed, Bath & Beyond Bails on California: No Store Openings, No Apologies

justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Bed, Bath and Beyond won't be opening any stores in California and they are not ashamed to say why.

Advertisement

Oop! That's got to sting, Gavin Newsom.

Gavin is determined to bring these policies to all of America. No thanks.

Boom!

Recommended

A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over Trump Assassination Attempt
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Such a beautiful state with absolutely horrific policies.

The normies in California deserve much better.

Gavin Newsom has no ability to feel cringe. 

Don't give them any ideas. 

Advertisement

They should spend way less time on sick burns on Twitter and way more time figuring out why businesses are fleeing their state. 

Killing it, literally.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over Trump Assassination Attempt
Amy Curtis
Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores In Washington State Thanks to High Crime
Amy Curtis
Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to As 'Transgender'
Grateful Calvin
Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on Obama and Biden
Amy Curtis
Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin a 'Dictator' Label on Trump
Doug P.
Listen to the Lady: Molly Jong-Fast Says Dems Can Win Back Voters by Going Full-Blown Commie
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over Trump Assassination Attempt Amy Curtis
Advertisement