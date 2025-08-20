Bed, Bath & Beyond Bails on California: No Store Openings, No Apologies

Bed, Bath and Beyond won't be opening any stores in California and they are not ashamed to say why.
Official statement regarding @BedBathBeyond— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) August 20, 2025
We will not open retail stores in California.
This isn’t about politics — it’s about reality.
California’s system makes it nearly impossible for businesses to succeed, and I won’t put our company, our employees, or our… pic.twitter.com/G5dSaigB3y
Oop! That's got to sting, Gavin Newsom.
Arguably the most devastating critique of California government. Amazing, depressing, understandable. https://t.co/9hPOah7XvJ— Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) August 20, 2025
I’ve been screaming this from the mountain tops for years— Ryan Danz (@RyanDanz) August 20, 2025
California is absurdly anti business, anti small business, and makes it overly risky to start or grow a business by way of new hiring.
The risk business owners absorb is always a state or employee lawsuit away from… https://t.co/m2KXUvGCeT
Gavin is determined to bring these policies to all of America. No thanks.
This is why we cannot let Democrats gain a trifecta in Wisconsin. 2026 really matters for the future of our state. We can't let them California our Wisconsin way of life ... https://t.co/n61wJiTxQ0— Robin Vos (@repvos) August 20, 2025
“California’s system makes it nearly impossible for businesses to succeed…” https://t.co/2VYnBy9RNC— Bryan Watkins (@bryanwatkins) August 20, 2025
Boom!
THIS is what California Dems have wrought—a hostile work environment for both businesses and their paying customers.— Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) August 20, 2025
Vote Different, CA. https://t.co/8NNPKPT232
Such a beautiful state with absolutely horrific policies.
We need to Make California Great Again so business thrives. Bed Bath and Beyond lays TRUTH. ⬇️ I believe in the people of California/ you can stand up to bad policies and leadership and make your lives better. I love California - and so do many of the people and businesses who… https://t.co/VdWVwYmj8O— Liz Habib (@LizHabib) August 20, 2025
The normies in California deserve much better.
On the one hand, Gavin Newsom claims he's the best governor in the country and his state is a bastion of freedom and economic opportunity.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 20, 2025
On the other hand, Bed, Bath, and Beyond can't even open stores there.
Did Newsom lie to me? https://t.co/WDrX54MyzX
This is 😬😬😬 if you're Gavin Newsom. https://t.co/2XiaW8rDNN— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 20, 2025
Gavin Newsom has no ability to feel cringe.
California's response will probably be new taxes and regulations on online deliveries. https://t.co/KO5OX51wrw— Alex Bugeja (@arbuge) August 20, 2025
Don't give them any ideas.
Hi @CAgovernor and @GovPressOffice 😄 All the trolling in the world won’t change your disastrous results. And everyone knows it. https://t.co/JxgmDjmXf7— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 20, 2025
They should spend way less time on sick burns on Twitter and way more time figuring out why businesses are fleeing their state.
You’re doing great @CAgovernor https://t.co/e9NNZCeezM— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 20, 2025
Killing it, literally.
