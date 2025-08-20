Bed, Bath & Beyond Bails on California: No Store Openings, No Apologies

Bed, Bath and Beyond won't be opening any stores in California and they are not ashamed to say why.

Official statement regarding @BedBathBeyond



We will not open retail stores in California.



This isn’t about politics — it’s about reality.

California’s system makes it nearly impossible for businesses to succeed, and I won’t put our company, our employees, or our… pic.twitter.com/G5dSaigB3y — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) August 20, 2025

Advertisement

Oop! That's got to sting, Gavin Newsom.

Arguably the most devastating critique of California government. Amazing, depressing, understandable. https://t.co/9hPOah7XvJ — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) August 20, 2025

I’ve been screaming this from the mountain tops for years



California is absurdly anti business, anti small business, and makes it overly risky to start or grow a business by way of new hiring.



The risk business owners absorb is always a state or employee lawsuit away from… https://t.co/m2KXUvGCeT — Ryan Danz (@RyanDanz) August 20, 2025

Gavin is determined to bring these policies to all of America. No thanks.

This is why we cannot let Democrats gain a trifecta in Wisconsin. 2026 really matters for the future of our state. We can't let them California our Wisconsin way of life ... https://t.co/n61wJiTxQ0 — Robin Vos (@repvos) August 20, 2025

“California’s system makes it nearly impossible for businesses to succeed…” https://t.co/2VYnBy9RNC — Bryan Watkins (@bryanwatkins) August 20, 2025

Boom!

THIS is what California Dems have wrought—a hostile work environment for both businesses and their paying customers.



Vote Different, CA. https://t.co/8NNPKPT232 — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) August 20, 2025

Such a beautiful state with absolutely horrific policies.

We need to Make California Great Again so business thrives. Bed Bath and Beyond lays TRUTH. ⬇️ I believe in the people of California/ you can stand up to bad policies and leadership and make your lives better. I love California - and so do many of the people and businesses who… https://t.co/VdWVwYmj8O — Liz Habib (@LizHabib) August 20, 2025

The normies in California deserve much better.

On the one hand, Gavin Newsom claims he's the best governor in the country and his state is a bastion of freedom and economic opportunity.



On the other hand, Bed, Bath, and Beyond can't even open stores there.



Did Newsom lie to me? https://t.co/WDrX54MyzX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 20, 2025

This is 😬😬😬 if you're Gavin Newsom. https://t.co/2XiaW8rDNN — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 20, 2025

Gavin Newsom has no ability to feel cringe.

California's response will probably be new taxes and regulations on online deliveries. https://t.co/KO5OX51wrw — Alex Bugeja (@arbuge) August 20, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

Advertisement

Hi @CAgovernor and @GovPressOffice 😄 All the trolling in the world won’t change your disastrous results. And everyone knows it. https://t.co/JxgmDjmXf7 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 20, 2025

They should spend way less time on sick burns on Twitter and way more time figuring out why businesses are fleeing their state.

Killing it, literally.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.