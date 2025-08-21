HOO BOY: MN DFL Seeks to Rescind Endorsement of Socialist Omar Fateh Citing Faulty Voting Machines

About a month ago, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party endorsed Omar Fateh for mayor of Minneapolis. It threw the Minnesota Dems into panic, because Fateh is a socialist who has radical Leftist views, including claiming White supremacy is a bigger threat than illegal immigration and holding rallies with zero American flags and zero English spoken.
Now the DFL is looking to rescind that endorsement, citing the electronic voting system:
🚨 BREAKING: The Minnesota DFL are set to REVOKE Omar Fateh’s endorsement for Mayor of Minneapolis.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 21, 2025
This comes after their electronic voting system allegedly did not accurately count the votes of the convention.
WOW! pic.twitter.com/fZOfw0HS0J
Here's more from the Minnesota Star Tribune:
The Minnesota DFL will revoke the local party’s endorsement of state Sen. Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis mayor’s race, according to several people with knowledge of the decision.Fateh, a democratic socialist challenging Mayor Jacob Frey, won the endorsement at the end of a raucous July convention that prompted dozens of challenges amid delays and miscounted votes.
The state party’s Constitution, Bylaws and Rules Committee reached a decision on Tuesday, according to sources, and plans to release its findings publicly on Friday.
Hoo boy.
Oh noooo.. no, nope, huh-uh. I've repeatedly been assured that ALL voting in the U.S is immaculately run and not to be questioned.— rescuemama (@sandidw) August 21, 2025
Election denialism is a threat to democracy. Or something.
They sure are.
The Democrats are doing it to themselves!— Opso Facto (@OpsoFacto) August 21, 2025
Now if they could un-rig it for the rest of the state.— Robert (@Robert64373785) August 21, 2025
That would be nice.
This was the premise of @MayorFrey objection in the first place; they literally watched it happen live.— Derrick Shields (@DerrickShieldsX) August 21, 2025
Just like 2020.
But the Left tells us this never happens.
Not surprised. We don't need him anywhere near the Mayoral office— Rach 🎗️ (@luluskiski27) August 21, 2025
TRUTH.
actual lol https://t.co/Sknv0nQV5N— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) August 21, 2025
It's so darned funny, isn't it?
So, that thing that never happens happened again. https://t.co/kLcYly1z9f— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 21, 2025
It happens a lot for something that 'never happens.'
Wait… I was told that’s a myth. https://t.co/l3YMvyO6i5— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 21, 2025
It is not a myth.
I thought voting machines were iron clad though? https://t.co/yrWXce7MHS— Todd Harrington (@USATodd78) August 21, 2025
That's what the Left told us.
What is it with Democrats and voting machines? https://t.co/61Yltsr0QI— Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) August 21, 2025
Excellent question.
They literally have to cheat to win. https://t.co/JInERD3XWz— Skolottafun (@Skolottafunn) August 21, 2025
They sure do.
