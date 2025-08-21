HOO BOY: MN DFL Seeks to Rescind Endorsement of Socialist Omar Fateh Citing Faulty Voting Machines

About a month ago, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party endorsed Omar Fateh for mayor of Minneapolis. It threw the Minnesota Dems into panic, because Fateh is a socialist who has radical Leftist views, including claiming White supremacy is a bigger threat than illegal immigration and holding rallies with zero American flags and zero English spoken.

Advertisement

Now the DFL is looking to rescind that endorsement, citing the electronic voting system:

🚨 BREAKING: The Minnesota DFL are set to REVOKE Omar Fateh’s endorsement for Mayor of Minneapolis.



This comes after their electronic voting system allegedly did not accurately count the votes of the convention.



WOW! pic.twitter.com/fZOfw0HS0J — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 21, 2025

Here's more from the Minnesota Star Tribune:

The Minnesota DFL will revoke the local party’s endorsement of state Sen. Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis mayor’s race, according to several people with knowledge of the decision. Fateh, a democratic socialist challenging Mayor Jacob Frey,



The state party’s Constitution, Bylaws and Rules Committee reached a decision on Tuesday, according to sources, and plans to release its findings publicly on Friday. Fateh, a democratic socialist challenging Mayor Jacob Frey, won the endorsement at the end of a raucous July convention that prompted dozens of challenges amid delays and miscounted votes.The state party’s Constitution, Bylaws and Rules Committee reached a decision on Tuesday, according to sources, and plans to release its findings publicly on Friday.

Hoo boy. Oh noooo.. no, nope, huh-uh. I've repeatedly been assured that ALL voting in the U.S is immaculately run and not to be questioned. — rescuemama (@sandidw) August 21, 2025 Election denialism is a threat to democracy. Or something. The Democrats are doing it to themselves! — Opso Facto (@OpsoFacto) August 21, 2025 They sure are. They sure are.

Now if they could un-rig it for the rest of the state. — Robert (@Robert64373785) August 21, 2025

That would be nice.

This was the premise of @MayorFrey objection in the first place; they literally watched it happen live.



Just like 2020. — Derrick Shields (@DerrickShieldsX) August 21, 2025

But the Left tells us this never happens.

Not surprised. We don't need him anywhere near the Mayoral office — Rach 🎗️ (@luluskiski27) August 21, 2025

TRUTH.

It's so darned funny, isn't it?

So, that thing that never happens happened again. https://t.co/kLcYly1z9f — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 21, 2025

It happens a lot for something that 'never happens.'

It is not a myth.

I thought voting machines were iron clad though? https://t.co/yrWXce7MHS — Todd Harrington (@USATodd78) August 21, 2025

That's what the Left told us.

What is it with Democrats and voting machines? https://t.co/61Yltsr0QI — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) August 21, 2025

Excellent question.

They literally have to cheat to win. https://t.co/JInERD3XWz — Skolottafun (@Skolottafunn) August 21, 2025

They sure do.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



