HOO BOY: MN DFL Seeks to Rescind Endorsement of Socialist Omar Fateh Citing Faulty Voting Machines

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 21, 2025
meme

About a month ago, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party endorsed Omar Fateh for mayor of Minneapolis. It threw the Minnesota Dems into panic, because Fateh is a socialist who has radical Leftist views, including claiming White supremacy is a bigger threat than illegal immigration and holding rallies with zero American flags and zero English spoken.

Advertisement

Now the DFL is looking to rescind that endorsement, citing the electronic voting system:

Here's more from the Minnesota Star Tribune:

The Minnesota DFL will revoke the local party’s endorsement of state Sen. Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis mayor’s race, according to several people with knowledge of the decision.

Fateh, a democratic socialist challenging Mayor Jacob Frey, won the endorsement at the end of a raucous July convention that prompted dozens of challenges amid delays and miscounted votes.

The state party’s Constitution, Bylaws and Rules Committee reached a decision on Tuesday, according to sources, and plans to release its findings publicly on Friday.

Hoo boy.

Election denialism is a threat to democracy. Or something.

They sure are.

That would be nice.

Recommended

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

But the Left tells us this never happens.

TRUTH.

It's so darned funny, isn't it?

It happens a lot for something that 'never happens.'

It is not a myth.

That's what the Left told us.

Excellent question.

They sure do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement