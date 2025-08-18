Trump’s Federal Crackdown on D.C. Crime Has the Capital CIty’s Streets 'Strangely Empty'...
Xenophobic Twitchy Editor Triggered by Omar Fateh Rally

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on August 18, 2025
Twitter

I've told this story before, but it's so ridiculous. I managed to avoid any DEI seminars at my last corporate gig, but I did attend a meeting preparing us to train our replacements in Bangalore, India, and Mexico. Some would be coming to the office in the U.S. to work temporarily, and we were informed that America is not the melting pot we were brought up to believe it was. No, America is a salad. It's composed of a wide variety of vegetables, but they all work together to make a tasty dish. The crouton doesn't lose its identity by being added on top. It just adds flavor.

Frankly, I prefer the melting pot. I took two years of Spanish in college and forgot it all, and now I'm using Babbel to pick it up again, despite President Trump's declaration of English as the official language of the United States. 

Call me xenophobic, I don't care. But as we've seen in Europe, it causes a lot of problems when you have unfettered migration by people who have no intention of assimilating. Rep. Ilham Omar was rescued from Somalia, and she tried to walk back saying that safeguarding the interests of Somalia was her top priority. Of course, she said this to a room full of Somali immigrants, and apologized that her fluency in the language wasn't better.

As you've probably heard, Omar Fateh might be the next mayor of Minneapolis. He was born in the United States to Somalian immigrants, and he seems to have a big following among the Somali community.

Hey, don't be xenophobic. The guy should lose because he's a Democratic Socialist like commie Mamdani, not because of his background.

The post continues:

The rally wasn’t in English. It wasn’t American. It was an imported ideological spectacle — a foreign-language political ceremony to crown Omar Fateh, a Somali-American Muslim and Democratic Socialist, as the next mayor of Minneapolis.

Fateh’s platform? Straight out of the Marxist playbook:

🔻 Freeze rent

🔻 $20 minimum wage

🔻 Abolish ICE cooperation — even for criminals

🔻 Free public transit & single-payer healthcare

🔻 Abolish fossil fuels

🔻 Cancel rent, mortgage & utilities

🔻 “Sanctuary” for abortion & gender transitions

🔻 Tax hikes on the middle class

He’s backed by the DSA, CPUSA, SEIU, Sunrise Movement, and Bernie Sanders’ “Our Revolution.”

This is the Red-Green Axis in action -  Marxists and Jihadis fusing together to conquer American cities from within.

First Zohran Mamdani in New York.

Now Omar Fateh in Minneapolis.

Tomorrow? Your city.

Remember what a fit the Left had when 59 Afrikaners arrived from South Africa, waving American flags? "Go back to Germany," they were told by CNN panelists. Again, that was 59 people. Minnesota has a lot more than 59 Somalis, but no one would ever dare tell them to go back to the country they seem to pledge allegiance.

I'm guess I'm just what Barack Obama called his grandmother … a typical white person. I preferred the melting pot.

***

