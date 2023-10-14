Sad: Racist, misinformed Australians vote down 'Indigenous Voices' referendum
Ron DeSantis does more than suggest all Palestinians are antisemitic
Oilfield Rando perfectly sums up what Biden's helped deliver to Americans
Jim Jordan tries to survive a RINO stampede to become the next Speaker...
'Share the truth,' pro-Palestinian account caught LYING about Israel preventing Gazans fro...
'That, madam, is pure gold.': Meghan McCain disables AOC's 'disinformation' virtue signal...
Here's an updated yard sign for very caring virtue-signalers on the Left
'Progressive' idea to bring Gaza refugees to US is NOT getting rave reviews
CLAIM: MSNBC has quietly pulled three Muslim journos from the anchor chair since...
London has fallen: Massive pro-Palestinian protest held in London today
WWIII could break out but Biden doesn't want us to lose sight of...
US Education Secretary's claim to be 'helping' K-12 students does NOT line up...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks up for Israel and hits all the right...
Martyrs? Yeah, no. Palestinian journo tries (and fails) to get some soft serve...

Gross: Washington Post writes vile puff piece on man who joined women's sorority

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on October 14, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, women at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming not only were forced by their national leadership to let a man in a dress join their sorority and live with them, but then a Wyoming judge dismissed their lawsuit to have him removed, defying all logic, reason, and biological reality.

So, of course, The Washington Post this weekend just had to write a puff piece about that man, Dallin Langford (he likes to be called 'Artemis,' but we do not indulge that insanity). 

Advertisement

In the article, the Post's William Wan continually paints Langford as a victim, talking about how he was a target who just wanted to 'belong,' but instead was painted as a pervert and a predator. 

Except that he is a pervert. Curiously, Wan neglected to include the complaints of women at the sorority that Langford got sexually aroused watching women in their private spaces. 

REDUXX provides even more horrible details in their full article.

But for Wan and the Post, that doesn't fit their pre-written story. Langford can only be a victim, not the predator, or the narrative collapses. Of course, since this is Wyoming, Wan also took the opportunity to talk about the 25th anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard, repeating the lie that it was an 'anti-gay hate crime,' when the facts are clear that Shepard was a drug dealer who was killed by his gay lover over a drug deal that went wrong. 

Recommended

'That, madam, is pure gold.': Meghan McCain disables AOC's 'disinformation' virtue signal with ONE photo
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Facts don't matter, just the narrative. 

But Twitter was having none of it.

(We think he is only 6'2', but he also is closer to 300 pounds, so you can understand why women might not want to undress in such a presence.)

We can't thank Twitter users enough for refusing to accept the 'preferred' pronouns. Langford is a he, and it seems a pretty perverted he at that. 

Advertisement

Everyone knows the saying by now, but it cannot be repeated often enough: 'However much you think you hate the corporate media, you don't hate them enough.'

The patriarchy's so crafty, that it even found a way to let the male Dylan Mulvaney win another 'Woman of the Year' award

Advertisement

And if there is any positive to take from this, it is that. The corporate media and the gender ideology cult can try to continue to tell us that black is white and up is down, but real people are fed up with those lies and aren't taking it anymore. 

Langford is lucky none of the women at the sorority didn't decide that maybe Lorena Bobbitt had a good idea or two.

It is exactly that. The poor women at the sorority were betrayed by their leadership, then betrayed by the justice system, and now the media is spitting in their faces and telling them to like it.

The Post and Wan's article got ratioed by Twitchy's own Enguerrand VII de Coucy and his omnipresent Frog of Shame. That's one good outcome at least.

Advertisement

'Shut the whole paper down.' We can't think of a better idea in light of the continued insanity. The impending layoffs at the Post can't come soon enough.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GENDER IDENTITY WASHINGTON POST WYOMING TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That, madam, is pure gold.': Meghan McCain disables AOC's 'disinformation' virtue signal with ONE photo
Chad Felix Greene
Sad: Racist, misinformed Australians vote down 'Indigenous Voices' referendum
Brett T.
Jim Jordan tries to survive a RINO stampede to become the next Speaker of the House
FuzzyChimp
Here's an updated yard sign for very caring virtue-signalers on the Left
Doug P.
'Share the truth,' pro-Palestinian account caught LYING about Israel preventing Gazans from leaving
Chad Felix Greene
Ron DeSantis does more than suggest all Palestinians are antisemitic
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'That, madam, is pure gold.': Meghan McCain disables AOC's 'disinformation' virtue signal with ONE photo Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement