Gross: Washington Post writes vile puff piece on man who joined women's sorority

As Twitchy readers know, women at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming not only were forced by their national leadership to let a man in a dress join their sorority and live with them, but then a Wyoming judge dismissed their lawsuit to have him removed, defying all logic, reason, and biological reality.



So, of course, The Washington Post this weekend just had to write a puff piece about that man, Dallin Langford (he likes to be called 'Artemis,' but we do not indulge that insanity).

A 21-year-old University of Wyoming student was looking for community. Instead, she faced death threats, a federal lawsuit and an attempt to kick her out. https://t.co/0lieMT4Xvr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 14, 2023

In the article, the Post's William Wan continually paints Langford as a victim, talking about how he was a target who just wanted to 'belong,' but instead was painted as a pervert and a predator.

Except that he is a pervert. Curiously, Wan neglected to include the complaints of women at the sorority that Langford got sexually aroused watching women in their private spaces.

A 6'2 trans-identified male will remain at a sorority in Wyoming after a court dismissed a suit brought by 6 of its female members.



The women said Artemis Langford had been "watching" them undress in the sorority house, sometimes while erect.https://t.co/k4yJsIbQCD — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 28, 2023

REDUXX provides even more horrible details in their full article.



But for Wan and the Post, that doesn't fit their pre-written story. Langford can only be a victim, not the predator, or the narrative collapses. Of course, since this is Wyoming, Wan also took the opportunity to talk about the 25th anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard, repeating the lie that it was an 'anti-gay hate crime,' when the facts are clear that Shepard was a drug dealer who was killed by his gay lover over a drug deal that went wrong.

Facts don't matter, just the narrative.

But Twitter was having none of it.

Sorority girls were uncomfortable with the idea of sharing their house with a 6'4, 240 lb man who got erections while watching them change.



Media claims that he is the victim. https://t.co/iKAZ3PlxMo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2023

(We think he is only 6'2', but he also is closer to 300 pounds, so you can understand why women might not want to undress in such a presence.)

He’s a man who joined a sorority to satisfy his sexual fetish at the expense of girls’ safety and comfort. The testimonials of the sorority members, detailing the sexually invasive questions with which he harassed them, make that clear. Journos once again siding with the… https://t.co/A74sF3XiNk — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 14, 2023

Hey @thewanreport it’s a HE!



The dude would yank his junk while watching the girls get dressed or undressed. You should stick to mental health and report on how HE needs mental help. https://t.co/97QIWI2G2r — 🎃Kristi🎃 (@TheyCallMeNans) October 14, 2023

We can't thank Twitter users enough for refusing to accept the 'preferred' pronouns. Langford is a he, and it seems a pretty perverted he at that.

That’s a man, and it is deranged to think he should be given access to a women’s sorority. https://t.co/2lKczFxOsF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 14, 2023

This guy sat around a girl's sorority house, getting erections as he watched them dress.



The Media is Your Enemy. https://t.co/NQD7O3wUqH — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 14, 2023

Everyone knows the saying by now, but it cannot be repeated often enough: 'However much you think you hate the corporate media, you don't hate them enough.'

Oh, I think I see a problem with your article. That’s a dude. https://t.co/p5FeLqSWoP — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 14, 2023

A fat creepy voyeur gets a grovelling & simpering piece in @washingtonpost because a group of college girls unsuccessfully sued to him to stay out of their sorority house



How much longer does society have to put up with elites excusing & celebrating these men? https://t.co/2K8xDHNw5C — Katherine Deves 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) October 14, 2023

I remember not more than 5 or 6 years ago when we were told women need “safe spaces” from men? Fast forward now it’s “eff them bigoted women.”



I guess the patriarchy remains undefeated. https://t.co/NkIOZpuU2z — Yancy Evans (@gallandro1) October 14, 2023

The patriarchy's so crafty, that it even found a way to let the male Dylan Mulvaney win another 'Woman of the Year' award.

The ratio of replies--in which the Washington Post claims a fat, slovenly dude who pretended he was a woman so he could become aroused while watching his sorority sisters undress, and is actually a victim of discrimination--is beautiful.https://t.co/hIeOMJzCnE — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) October 14, 2023

And if there is any positive to take from this, it is that. The corporate media and the gender ideology cult can try to continue to tell us that black is white and up is down, but real people are fed up with those lies and aren't taking it anymore.

Maybe creeping around the sorority house with a boner wasn’t such a cool idea, then. https://t.co/4CoMiRC7li pic.twitter.com/qWt7WDwwGg — Lucy Stone, Agent 32265 🟩⬜️🟪 (@lucystone1871) October 14, 2023

Langford is lucky none of the women at the sorority didn't decide that maybe Lorena Bobbitt had a good idea or two.

We’re well past propaganda and gaslighting- this feels more like psychological abuse of women. https://t.co/QqwtmKjt6o — Nina Turner (@FreyaManslayer) October 14, 2023

It is exactly that. The poor women at the sorority were betrayed by their leadership, then betrayed by the justice system, and now the media is spitting in their faces and telling them to like it.

The Post and Wan's article got ratioed by Twitchy's own Enguerrand VII de Coucy and his omnipresent Frog of Shame. That's one good outcome at least.

Jeff Bezos: shut the whole paper down. This is utterly deranged. WaPo's @thewanreport is describing a crossdressing man who invaded a sorority house & ogles the women like he's the Second Coming of Christ, and he's characterizing women who dare to be unbelievers as evil witches. https://t.co/5CQETE5n0J — Arty Morty (@artymortyarty) October 14, 2023

'Shut the whole paper down.' We can't think of a better idea in light of the continued insanity. The impending layoffs at the Post can't come soon enough.





***

