Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of their sorority house

Amy  |  8:30 PM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Six young University of Wyoming women who sued the national leadership of Kappa Kappa Gamma in an effort to prevent a biological male from remaining as a s sorority 'sister' and having access to their spaces got some bad news:

From REDUXX:

A sorority at the University of Wyoming will be forced to accommodate a 6’2 trans-identified male after the State’s District Court rejected a suit brought by six of the female members. Women from Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) sued the national leadership of their sorority after expressing discomfort with the presence of Artemis Langford.

We highly recommend reading the full story, because it's important to understand how utterly pervasive (and perverted) this insane push for inclusion at the cost of women's safety and peace of mind has become.

While we absolutely agree that the members should quit if this ruling stands, it's quite unjust that these young ladies should have to give up something that they earned because they don't want to affirm the delusions of a person who has absolutely no place belonging to that organization.

Before you get too upset with the judge's decision, it's important to keep in mind that Kappa Kappa Gamma's leadership is responsible for doing this to their own members.

More from the article:

In his decision, Johnson wrote: “The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit — and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved — Langford. With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define ‘woman’ today. The delegate of a private, voluntary organization interpreted ‘woman’, otherwise undefined in the non-profit’s bylaws, expansively; this Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the circumscribed definition Plaintiffs urge.”

Unfortunately, it seems like that's what it's going to take to even begin to put a halt to this madness.

We have our theories as to why, but we'll leave that for another time.

We would like to know that, too. Because it sure doesn't seem like we're reaching that limit anytime soon.

***

