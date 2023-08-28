Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of their sorority house

Six young University of Wyoming women who sued the national leadership of Kappa Kappa Gamma in an effort to prevent a biological male from remaining as a s sorority 'sister' and having access to their spaces got some bad news:

The women said Artemis Langford had been "watching" them undress in the sorority house, sometimes while erect.https://t.co/k4yJsIbQCD — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 28, 2023

From REDUXX:

A sorority at the University of Wyoming will be forced to accommodate a 6’2 trans-identified male after the State’s District Court rejected a suit brought by six of the female members. Women from Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) sued the national leadership of their sorority after expressing discomfort with the presence of Artemis Langford.

We highly recommend reading the full story, because it's important to understand how utterly pervasive (and perverted) this insane push for inclusion at the cost of women's safety and peace of mind has become.

easy solution girls



leave the sorority — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 28, 2023

Time to quit. The only way you'll get the sorority's administration to take notice is to quit paying dues. — SpinSycle 🏴‍☠️🪝 (@SpinSycle) August 28, 2023

Looks like it's time for everyone to take a stand and quit the sorority. — Rae A (@xrae) August 28, 2023

While we absolutely agree that the members should quit if this ruling stands, it's quite unjust that these young ladies should have to give up something that they earned because they don't want to affirm the delusions of a person who has absolutely no place belonging to that organization.

Before you get too upset with the judge's decision, it's important to keep in mind that Kappa Kappa Gamma's leadership is responsible for doing this to their own members.

More from the article:

In his decision, Johnson wrote: “The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit — and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved — Langford. With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define ‘woman’ today. The delegate of a private, voluntary organization interpreted ‘woman’, otherwise undefined in the non-profit’s bylaws, expansively; this Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the circumscribed definition Plaintiffs urge.”

The judge is correct. It’s not the judiciary’s job to regulate such.

The ladies may want to find another sorority. — Dani Grand (@danigrand100) August 28, 2023

Unfortunately, it seems like that's what it's going to take to even begin to put a halt to this madness.

Sororities are an all FEMALE EXPERIENCE! Being part of a Sorority can be a very important part of a young woman’s college life. I suggest he try a Fraternity where he belongs! Also, why be where you’re not wanted??? — Mary Liggio Ross 🟣⚪️🟡 (@MaryRoss815) August 28, 2023

We have our theories as to why, but we'll leave that for another time.

For the people that support this, I would like to know what is the upper limit for the discomfort, humiliation, and trauma that is allowable for women to experience, for the sake of inclusivity and virtue signaling. There seem to be no actual or proposed cap for this. — Leonard Clinton Williams III (@OstinatoRigore4) August 28, 2023

We would like to know that, too. Because it sure doesn't seem like we're reaching that limit anytime soon.

