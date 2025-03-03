You Don't Hold Any Cards Either: Pudgy Chow Thief Alex Vindman 'DEMANDS' Apology From J.D. Vance

If you ever want to make a lot of money in a poker game, play against Democrats. They have glaringly obvious tells.

For instance, if you want to know who is likely getting hurt in their wallets the most from DOGE's cuts to corrupt programs like USAID or who is likely to get a knock on their door from the FBI or DOJ, just pay attention to who is screaming about Trump so loudly that their faces are turning beet red.

And one of the reddest (and pudgiest) faces of all is none other than chow thief Alex Vindman. The disgraced former national security officer has always hated President Trump, but these days, he and his equally complicit wife have been even more annoyingly. And wouldn't you know it? It turns out that Vindman may have scammed up to $12 million in USAID 'Ukraine assistance.'

Suddenly, it makes a lot of sense why Rachel Vindman was apoplectic that she and her family were part of the small number of people who didn't get blanket pardons from Joe Biden and why her husband threw a hissy fit when Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth flat-out refused to consider Ukraine for NATO membership.

This weekend, Pillsbury dough boy Vindman showed his hand once again in an appearance on CNN where he demanded -- yes, demanded -- that J.D. Vance apologize to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Watch:

Vindman says JD Vance should resign, “demands” Trump apologize to Zelenskyy.



“I demand it!"



Who does this traitorous clown think he is? pic.twitter.com/ZATp3zOEBG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

Awww, isn't that cute? He 'demands' it. Along with Vance's resignation.

Vindman is lucky that he was arguing with former George W. Bush spokesman Pete Seat in this segment and not Scott Jennings. Because we know Jennings would have given him 'the face':

No wonder Trump kicked Vindman off of the National Security Council (and, like Zelenskyy, out of the White House).

But someone really needs to tell him that he is not nearly as important as he thinks he is. He never was.

Chow Thief is “demanding” things now. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/TYCLndx91E — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 2, 2025

He can't even demand a jelly donut in the green room.

Fine, I DEMAND the Vindmans be tried for treason. https://t.co/4ynr1ueq3L — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 2, 2025

You just KNOW he's worried about being investigated in every waking moment. He tried to maintain a calm demeanor, but you could see his face getting redder and redder.

Vindman is the guy that ran to the teacher when the other kids picked on him.

And I'm sure they did quite a bit. https://t.co/wP7rZr2oU9 — Dan Saunders (@saunpedro) March 3, 2025

Oh, he was definitely stuffed into lockers in high school. Along with his brother Yevgeny.

The absolute nerve of a disgraced bureaucrat demanding elected officials apologize to a foreign leader. JD Vance works for the American people, not Zelenskyy’s fan club, and Trump owes nothing to a grifter president who’s burned through hundreds of billions of our dollars. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 2, 2025

We all know where Vindman's first loyalty lies. And it is not with the United States.

Vindman can go to Ukraine and fight for HIS country. His demands mean nothing to the American people. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 2, 2025

Wow, Vindman is furious!



Well Vindman, I DEMAND you move to Ukraine.



I bet I can get far more support for that then you can for JD to resign. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 2, 2025

He wants to 'stand with Ukraine,' right? What better way could there be than to go over there and stand a post?

But he won't.

Vindman belongs in prison.



We do not apologize for putting our country first — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 2, 2025

And we certainly don't apologize to weasels like Vindman.

Vindman, his wife, and his brother all need to be investigated. https://t.co/1pHn425Gfs — KimDugger (@kimduggeratt) March 3, 2025

Ahem ... what he said.

Wait until Trump re-instates his military commission and orders him court-martialed before a tribunal. — Dave (@davespace_) March 2, 2025

Now THAT would be poetic justice.

America Right Now ✅️ pic.twitter.com/nl1L82kbxC — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) March 2, 2025

HA.

Well, we do care about him enough to drag him when he is being stupid (which is always). And we care enough about him to want him to be investigated and prosecuted for his past actions.

Other than that, Chow Thief, no one cares about you even a little bit. Least of all, Vice President Vance.

But if he's ever up for a game of Texas Hold 'Em, we're pretty sure we'll know whenever Vindman -- like his hero Zelenskyy -- isn't holding any cards at all.