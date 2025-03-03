You Don't Hold Any Cards Either: Pudgy Chow Thief Alex Vindman 'DEMANDS' Apology From J.D. Vance

Scott Jennings Drops a Reality Check About Media Hyped Protesters at Republican Town...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on March 03, 2025
Meme

If you ever want to make a lot of money in a poker game, play against Democrats. They have glaringly obvious tells. 

For instance, if you want to know who is likely getting hurt in their wallets the most from DOGE's cuts to corrupt programs like USAID or who is likely to get a knock on their door from the FBI or DOJ, just pay attention to who is screaming about Trump so loudly that their faces are turning beet red. 

And one of the reddest (and pudgiest) faces of all is none other than chow thief Alex Vindman. The disgraced former national security officer has always hated President Trump, but these days, he and his equally complicit wife have been even more annoyingly. And wouldn't you know it? It turns out that Vindman may have scammed up to $12 million in USAID 'Ukraine assistance.'

Suddenly, it makes a lot of sense why Rachel Vindman was apoplectic that she and her family were part of the small number of people who didn't get blanket pardons from Joe Biden and why her husband threw a hissy fit when Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth flat-out refused to consider Ukraine for NATO membership

This weekend, Pillsbury dough boy Vindman showed his hand once again in an appearance on CNN where he demanded -- yes, demanded -- that J.D. Vance apologize to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Watch: 

Awww, isn't that cute? He 'demands' it. Along with Vance's resignation. 

Vindman is lucky that he was arguing with former George W. Bush spokesman Pete Seat in this segment and not Scott Jennings. Because we know Jennings would have given him 'the face':

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No wonder Trump kicked Vindman off of the National Security Council (and, like Zelenskyy, out of the White House). 

But someone really needs to tell him that he is not nearly as important as he thinks he is. He never was. 

He can't even demand a jelly donut in the green room. 

You just KNOW he's worried about being investigated in every waking moment. He tried to maintain a calm demeanor, but you could see his face getting redder and redder. 

Oh, he was definitely stuffed into lockers in high school. Along with his brother Yevgeny. 

We all know where Vindman's first loyalty lies. And it is not with the United States. 

He wants to 'stand with Ukraine,' right? What better way could there be than to go over there and stand a post? 

But he won't.

And we certainly don't apologize to weasels like Vindman. 

Ahem ... what he said. 

Now THAT would be poetic justice. 

HA. 

Well, we do care about him enough to drag him when he is being stupid (which is always). And we care enough about him to want him to be investigated and prosecuted for his past actions. 

Other than that, Chow Thief, no one cares about you even a little bit. Least of all, Vice President Vance.

But if he's ever up for a game of Texas Hold 'Em, we're pretty sure we'll know whenever Vindman -- like his hero Zelenskyy -- isn't holding any cards at all. 

