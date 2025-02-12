Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO

Earlier today, Pete Hegseth made his first visit to NATO headquarters as Defense Secretary and delivered some strong remarks regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and what conditions the United States would support -- and would NOT accept --as part of any negotiated settlement to end the war.

His key points included:

No NATO membership for Ukraine,

Europe must commit peacekeeping forces to Ukraine,

That security force should NOT be considered part of a NATO mission,

and, perhaps most importantly, NO United States troops will be deployed to Ukraine.

You can watch a clip of his remarks here:

Good! pic.twitter.com/eTRTirPsu5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 12, 2025

All of this is common sense, something the United States, our State Department, and our Defense Department were noticeably lacking for the entire Biden administration.

To be fair, Joe Biden never made any commitments about U.S. troops to Ukraine either, but he sure loved playing footsie with Volodomyr Zalensky, who repeatedly hinted that American forces would be required.

More shamefully, Biden and his foreign policy team ALWAYS wanted Ukraine in NATO, so much so that it was one of the key factors that drove Russia to invade in the first place. And even after the war began, Biden in 2023 spoke of Ukraine joining NATO, and just last year, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken said unequivocally that Ukraine WILL join NATO.

Umm ... why? Even leaving aside the antagonism toward Russia, what benefit does Ukraine bring to NATO? Other than to satisfy neo-con warmongers like Bill Kristol, that is.

Speaking of whom, in an effort to show everyone how much he loves sending other people's children off to war, this is how Kristol reacted today to Hegseth's announcement:

Putin began the all-out war on Ukraine almost three years ago.



I very much hope I'm wrong, but I'm very worried that Trump has begun the all-out betrayal of Ukraine today. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 12, 2025

Putin began his war in part because of people like Kristol controlling foreign policy. So, no. Americans are not interested in what he might consider a 'betrayal.'

But as bad as he is, no one is as cringeworthy and filled with Trump Derangement Syndrome as Chow Thief Alex Vindman, who went on Twitter to talk about Trump and the people in his second administration being 'Putin Puppets.'

Quietly, Hegseth announces a major policy change, ruling out Ukraine joining NATO. This is a complete capitulation to Putin, justifying his wars of aggression starting with Georgia in 2008. This will embolden Putin and undermine the interests of peace in Ukraine and Europe. A… — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) February 12, 2025

Vindman ended his whiny tweet by calling it 'A major blow to U.S. national security.'

He then added a reply trying to sell his book that no one read or wants to read.

This is a capitulation to a Russian sphere of influence in the worst tradition of what I cover in book “The Folly of Realism” a “Russia First” policy. All the bloodshed from the Orange revolution 2004, Georgia war 2008, and Ukraine War 2014-2025 just to have the U.S. appease… — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) February 12, 2025

We notice he left out Russia's invasion of Crimea from that list (and probably from his book). Because the President who enabled and completely capitulated to that invasion isn't part of his narrative.

"This will retroactively justify a 16-year old war" do you people hear yourselves? https://t.co/Fif1H0YF9r — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) February 12, 2025

They do not, in fact, hear themselves.

What is your number one allegiance? Is it to Ukraine or the “I hate Trump” club? — Charles (@Beautherealboy) February 12, 2025

That's a difficult question to answer. What we DO know is that Vindman loves Ukraine (and hates Trump) far more than he loves America.

Also, how is this a 'quiet' change when Hegseth is announcing it publicly to all of NATO and the world?

You are so stupid. Quietly? Because it to the world forum. Trump also stated it numerous times on the campaign trail. You need to worry about yourself and your lies because Biden “forgot” to give you a pardon. — Tracie Loves Dogs ❤️ (@TracieLeigh310) February 12, 2025

Oops. Yep, Biden forgot to give Vindman, his wife, and his brother Yevgeny one of those blanket pardons covering a decade or more.

And Rachel Vindman was hopping mad about that, LOL.

wait a minute, what major change? there's never been a real push for Ukraine joining NATO, except from people like you. You know, those who gained $$$ from cheerleading for Ukraine. Seriously when are you going to fess up to being paid by both govts? https://t.co/Wu5yQHG4Fj — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) February 12, 2025

Vindman's got some 'splainin' to do, alright. He shouldn't be surprised if he gets a subpoena very soon.

First, no blanket pardon. And now, no graft.



This is a rough year for you. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 12, 2025

LOL. We can only hope it gets rougher. For him AND his family.

The inimitable James Woods summed up how much America cares about Vindman and his pro-war buddies:

Democrats spending your money and coming to the rescue… pic.twitter.com/oCSe5W81a6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 12, 2025

Yes. Exactly that.

You could always go volunteer to fight for Ukraine. Oh that’s right, you were a REMF with no potential to be shot at. You’re a coward. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 12, 2025

Funny how Vindman, Kristol, Adam Kinzinger, or any of the 'NAFO fellas' who demand that America commit blood and treasure to Ukraine ever want to go over and fight against Russia themselves.

Too bad for them that we have a Defense Secretary in Hegseth who HAS fought and led soldiers in combat. And who knows what it means to send troops off to war and what horrible consequences could result from inviting Ukraine into NATO.

We have no doubt that if there ever is a situation that truly calls for U.S. commitment, Hegseth will do his duty to defend America, with force if necessary.

Ukraine isn't one of those situations. It never has been.

And no amount of Alex Vindman crying about it is going to change that reality.