CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing...
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
FLASHBACK: Video of Jon Stewart Grilling Deputy Secretary of Defense Shows Dems Did...
The Body Count Begins: Ghoul Lefty Uses Death of Woman in Thailand to...
WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: DOGE, Bill Belichick, and Droves of Democrats
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Elon Musk Sees Sen. Schumer's Admission As Proof DOGE Is Making Progress (but...
BREAKING: DHS Claws Back the $59 Million FEMA Gave to a NYC Hotel...
VIP
They Got the Memo! Dem Rep Calls Elon Musk the Same Name Anderson...
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard As Director of National Intelligence
Elon Musk Talks About Some VERY Old People Who Are Still Collecting Social...
Mask Off! CNN Panelist Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About What Should...
They're LOSING Their MINDS! CNN's Anderson Cooper Vulgarly Insults Chris Sununu On Air

Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:10 PM on February 12, 2025
The Last Word/Twitter

Earlier today, Pete Hegseth made his first visit to NATO headquarters as Defense Secretary and delivered some strong remarks regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and what conditions the United States would support -- and would NOT accept --as part of any negotiated settlement to end the war. 

Advertisement

His key points included: 

  • No NATO membership for Ukraine,
  • Europe must commit peacekeeping forces to Ukraine,
  • That security force should NOT be considered part of a NATO mission,
    and, perhaps most importantly, 
  • NO United States troops will be deployed to Ukraine.

You can watch a clip of his remarks here: 

All of this is common sense, something the United States, our State Department, and our Defense Department were noticeably lacking for the entire Biden administration.

To be fair, Joe Biden never made any commitments about U.S. troops to Ukraine either, but he sure loved playing footsie with Volodomyr Zalensky, who repeatedly hinted that American forces would be required. 

More shamefully, Biden and his foreign policy team ALWAYS wanted Ukraine in NATO, so much so that it was one of the key factors that drove Russia to invade in the first place. And even after the war began, Biden in 2023 spoke of Ukraine joining NATO, and just last year, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken said unequivocally that Ukraine WILL join NATO

Recommended

CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Umm ... why? Even leaving aside the antagonism toward Russia, what benefit does Ukraine bring to NATO? Other than to satisfy neo-con warmongers like Bill Kristol, that is. 

Speaking of whom, in an effort to show everyone how much he loves sending other people's children off to war, this is how Kristol reacted today to Hegseth's announcement: 

Putin began his war in part because of people like Kristol controlling foreign policy. So, no. Americans are not interested in what he might consider a 'betrayal.'

But as bad as he is, no one is as cringeworthy and filled with Trump Derangement Syndrome as Chow Thief Alex Vindman, who went on Twitter to talk about Trump and the people in his second administration being 'Putin Puppets.' 

Advertisement

Vindman ended his whiny tweet by calling it 'A major blow to U.S. national security.'

He then added a reply trying to sell his book that no one read or wants to read. 

We notice he left out Russia's invasion of Crimea from that list (and probably from his book). Because the President who enabled and completely capitulated to that invasion isn't part of his narrative. 

They do not, in fact, hear themselves. 

That's a difficult question to answer. What we DO know is that Vindman loves Ukraine (and hates Trump) far more than he loves America. 

Also, how is this a 'quiet' change when Hegseth is announcing it publicly to all of NATO and the world? 

Advertisement

Oops. Yep, Biden forgot to give Vindman, his wife, and his brother Yevgeny one of those blanket pardons covering a decade or more.

And Rachel Vindman was hopping mad about that, LOL. 

Vindman's got some 'splainin' to do, alright. He shouldn't be surprised if he gets a subpoena very soon. 

LOL. We can only hope it gets rougher. For him AND his family. 

The inimitable James Woods summed up how much America cares about Vindman and his pro-war buddies: 

Yes. Exactly that. 

Funny how Vindman, Kristol, Adam Kinzinger, or any of the 'NAFO fellas' who demand that America commit blood and treasure to Ukraine ever want to go over and fight against Russia themselves. 

Advertisement

Too bad for them that we have a Defense Secretary in Hegseth who HAS fought and led soldiers in combat. And who knows what it means to send troops off to war and what horrible consequences could result from inviting Ukraine into NATO. 

We have no doubt that if there ever is a situation that truly calls for U.S. commitment, Hegseth will do his duty to defend America, with force if necessary. 

 Ukraine isn't one of those situations. It never has been. 

And no amount of Alex Vindman crying about it is going to change that reality.

Tags: NATO RUSSIA UKRAINE ALEXANDER VINDMAN PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing Room Access
Doug P.
The Body Count Begins: Ghoul Lefty Uses Death of Woman in Thailand to Attack Donald Trump's Cuts to USAID
Amy Curtis
FLASHBACK: Video of Jon Stewart Grilling Deputy Secretary of Defense Shows Dems Did Care About Spending
Amy Curtis
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Amy Curtis
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD Amy Curtis
Advertisement