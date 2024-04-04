Developing -- NATO Is Currently Discussing A Pathway For Ukrainian Membership

Is the Biden administration trying to push us into World War III?

This regime really wants a WWIII.



Secretary of State Blinken says Ukraine will be joining NATO pic.twitter.com/G90HlXEu7A — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 4, 2024

Glad this writer isn't the only one who thinks so.

⚡ US secretary of state Antony Blinken: "Ukraine will become a member of Nato. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership," Blinken told reporters in Brussels. — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) April 4, 2024

Because if you're curious, this is how they pushed us into World War III.

Blinken🇺🇸: ‘Ukraine WILL become a member of NATO’



Even as Russia🇷🇺 has clearly made clear Ukrainian membership of NATO is the most serious of red lines, Washington seems hell-bent to fully encircle Russia and trigger World War 3.



More coverage: https://t.co/Cc70i1K3yT pic.twitter.com/XW8Fm7SCWT — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) April 4, 2024

Red line, what red line where?

Invitation to Join NATO Equals Membership for Ukraine, Stoltenberg Says https://t.co/2W1jDv6O9B — Ukraine News🇺🇦 (@UaNews_online) April 4, 2024

This is a horrible idea, folks.

NATO Secretary General:



Strengthening NATO's role in long-term military support for Ukraine is the only way to convince Russia to agree to peace talks and end the war. pic.twitter.com/k9iohHBSfo — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) April 4, 2024

Are they on crack?

It seems like they might be on crack.

That’s Russias red line. Now tell me they don’t want world war. — Night (@Xisntfeespeech) April 4, 2024

We would if we could, but we can't, so we won't.

The truth is Biden has had a nebulous connection with Ukraine since he was vice president, and it is positively astounding to most Americans that he is so concerned with Ukrainian safety and sovereignty while simultaneously seeming to turn his back on ours.

In this writer's opinion, if this plan takes shape, it will not end well for us.

