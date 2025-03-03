Sedition Is TOTALLY Hot Again: Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump an 'Occupier' and 'Enemy' on MSNBC

We're not sure who decided that Rep. Jasmine Crockett should be the new face of the Democrat Party. Maybe it was the new DNC vice chair, David Hogg. That would make perfect sense. But whoever made that call, we'd like to buy them a beer. Or, knowing most Democrats, maybe they would prefer a White Claw.

Advertisement

Crockett is a walking, talking advertisement for voting Republican. As Eric Daugherty recently suggested on Twitter, a dream ticket for Republicans in the next election would be Crockett/AOC 2028 (or AOC/Crockett; it really doesn't matter which is which).

Yesterday, the representative from Dallas took a break from calling Elon Musk stupid (oh, the irony) and claiming he only became a billionaire because 'people gave him money' to engage in a little seditious speech on MSNBC. Watch:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett claims Trump is occupying the White House and calls him an enemy of the United States. pic.twitter.com/jcD1FECI3R — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2025

So, President Trump is just 'occupying' the White House? He didn't just win an election in a landslide?

It seems election denialism is totally back in vogue again. Who could have seen that coming?

Crockett also called Trump an 'enemy of the United States' and a 'dictator,' making sure to cite her extensive body of evidence for those claims.

Just kidding. Her 'evidence' consists of the words, 'I don't like him.'

Dangerous election denier stuff here. https://t.co/cIqbncH7l6 — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) March 3, 2025

We're old enough to remember when that was a bad thing.

And we're also old enough to remember that before it became a bad thing, it used to be a good thing back when Trump won in 2016. Right, Hillary Clinton?

Of course, this type of talk is par for the course for Crockett, who recently said -- no, we are not kidding -- that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would lead to 'the next world war.'

Crockett also claimed that President Trump ending the Ukraine war would start WWIII- you cannot make up how dumb these people are…. pic.twitter.com/oPVeZMFAEd — 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) March 3, 2025

How Democrats are not burying their heads in shame every time she speaks is beyond us.

But far be it from us to interrupt them when they are making mistakes.

Why are people giving this trash a platform to spew her ignorance? https://t.co/B3PoIPAysg — Elaine 🇺🇸 (@ElaineSoCalGov) March 3, 2025

Well, it IS MSNBC, after all.

She’s more stupid than previously thought if the truly believes this makes her sound anything but imbecilic. https://t.co/fhhr0Pt2uJ — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) March 3, 2025

Yes. No matter how dumb you think she is, she's dumber than that.

Advertisement

By all means, continue this leaderless, tired charade and keep losing elections. https://t.co/XPKafjIEhY — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) March 3, 2025

Maybe Rep. Mullin can show Crockett's cable news tirade to Speaker Mike Johnson.

.@SpeakerJohnson needs to censure her and remove her from all committees — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 3, 2025

If nothing else, it would make her scream some more and probably cry 'racism,' which she does at the drop of a hat.

Which would give everyone more opportunities to laugh at her.

This nitwit never stops talking https://t.co/Er4SSBzBap — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 3, 2025

Let her cook. LOL. The more she talks, the lower Democrat approval ratings descend.

Joking aside, though, it is cause for concern that she is so comfortable spewing such incendiary rhetoric.

Yes she is an idiot

And yes this language is dangerous — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 3, 2025

This is a good point. Remember 'stochastic terrorism'? It used to be AOC's favorite catchphrase.

Used to be.

With the number of unhinged leftists we've seen recently, including those who have 'protested' Elon Musk with explosives, maybe our elected representatives shouldn't be encouraging that behavior by calling the elected president an 'enemy of the state' and a 'dictator.'

Advertisement

That's how events like Butler, PA, happen.

It's getting a little difficult NOT to reach the conclusion that Democrats want things like that to happen when we listen to people like Crockett. At the very least, they seem entirely indifferent to the possible consequences of their hateful invective.

Crockett's only saving grace might be that she generally speaks in such mangled English that it's often hard even to understand what she is saying.

But we caught what she was saying this time. And it is disgraceful for a member of Congress.

But 'disgraceful' is sort of Jasmine Crockett in a nutshell. Emphasis on the 'nut.'