Jasmine Crockett Screams that Trump Negotiating Peace for Russia and Ukraine Will Cause World War III

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Another day, another crazy rant out of Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett’s ever-moving mouth. President Joe Biden brought us to the brink of World War III, but Crockett's screaming that Trump ending the war between Russia and Ukraine will cause it.

Here she goes again. (WATCH)

Apparently, ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ wasn’t doing the trick so Democrats have turned the rhetoric up to eleven. Commenters noticed.

Crockett will not be deterred. She’s upping the volume and the fake outrage.

Yep, she’s the new face. She’s lashing out while wearing fake eyelashes.

Yes, all these histrionics will age horribly in retrospect. Democrats have nothing of substance to offer. But, Dems have to fill the present moment with something. Screaming is all they’ve got and Jasmine’s their scream queen.

