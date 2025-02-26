The Scream Team: Does a Dem Ticket of Jasmine Crockett & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Have a Chance in 2028?

Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:31 AM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

No one is stepping up to lead the Democrat Party to victory in the 2028 presidential election. So some posters on X are wondering if two of the party’s biggest ‘stars’ will rise to take the president and vice president spots. Who are we talking about? Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But, do they have a chance? (READ)

Many posters immediately went to the obvious conclusion.

Commenters want these two to run because they believe it would be an easy victory. We're not going to argue.

A few commenters wondered if the Dem duo has the brain power to undertake a run for the White House. The answer is sad but probably true.

The Democrats realistically have three paths they can take in the next presidential election. One commenter explains.

None of those are good, but the Democrats' best path is an all-male governor ticket. Why? Because JD Vance is most likely who the Democrats will be up against. (WATCH)

This is pretty much what would happen with a Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez ticket in 2028. Democrats need to find two others to fill those slots before they are left with no choice but to go with their rising 'stars.'

