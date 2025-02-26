The Scream Team: Does a Dem Ticket of Jasmine Crockett & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Have a Chance in 2028?

No one is stepping up to lead the Democrat Party to victory in the 2028 presidential election. So some posters on X are wondering if two of the party’s biggest ‘stars’ will rise to take the president and vice president spots. Who are we talking about? Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But, do they have a chance? (READ)

How would this do as a Democratic presidential ticket? pic.twitter.com/05RFEXSb0M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2025

Many posters immediately went to the obvious conclusion.

Republicans would win by a landslide. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 25, 2025

Again😉



I know it would be even bigger. — Neil Libidinsky (@LibidinskyNeil) February 25, 2025

shhh, don't give them any hints, let them believe they can win — Ted B (@TedfromAB) February 25, 2025

Commenters want these two to run because they believe it would be an easy victory. We're not going to argue.

A few commenters wondered if the Dem duo has the brain power to undertake a run for the White House. The answer is sad but probably true.

It would be the first ticket in American history where both candidates’ combined IQ would total less than three figures. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) February 25, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 oh god, I’m still laughing at this. — azreader (@azreader1) February 25, 2025

The Democrats realistically have three paths they can take in the next presidential election. One commenter explains.

there's a fork in the road for democrats, gen x male governors like newsom and pritzker? or millennial female representatives like crockett and aoc? or do they stick with old geezers like sanders and warren? — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) February 25, 2025

6 individuals listed. All would absolutely suck. — RetiredTroutBum (@DennisKen87968) February 25, 2025

None of those are good, but the Democrats' best path is an all-male governor ticket. Why? Because JD Vance is most likely who the Democrats will be up against. (WATCH)

🚨 JD Vance Wins 538-0 🎉 pic.twitter.com/avMjVhU4aJ — Adam Collett (@AdamCollettX) February 25, 2025

And CA. It’s lost until it fully implodes. — * REDACTED * (@Chas3675) February 25, 2025

No, they’d get one from those idiots in Maine — Shawn McΣlravy (@KillerGunsN) February 25, 2025

49% of the country will most assuredly vote for them. — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) February 25, 2025

“Alright folks, the first votes are in!”



*5 minutes later*



“Breaking News: JD Vance is the projected winner of the 2028 presidential election” — UltraSuperDuperMAGA 🇺🇸 (MLK Parody) (@super_ultraMAGA) February 25, 2025

This is pretty much what would happen with a Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez ticket in 2028. Democrats need to find two others to fill those slots before they are left with no choice but to go with their rising 'stars.'