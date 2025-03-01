Rep. Jasmine Crockett: You Can Be a Billionaire If You Know People and They Just Give You Money

Why Not Just Call It 'Cringe Coffee'? Canada Virtue Signals by Changing the...
Brett T.  |  3:40 PM on March 01, 2025
Twitter

This is better than a hot stock tip from Nancy Pelosi. Usually, they keep information like this — how to become a billionaire without even trying — behind a paywall or subscription. But here's Rep. Jasmine Crockett just given the secret away for free. We suppose we should take her seriously — look at how many members of Congress have become millionaires on a $174,000 salary.

So that was his secret. Does this just go for Musk or for all of the billionaires out there? We're asking for George Soros.

This editor isn't sure she's so dumb. Evil, maybe, but not dumb.

Yes, she was elected by the voters in her district in a free and fair election. They chose this.

Where does the billionaire chain start? If Elon Musk was given billions by a billionaire, where did that billionaire get his billions?

***

Tags: BILLIONAIRES ELON MUSK JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

