Rep. Jasmine Crockett: You Can Be a Billionaire If You Know People and They Just Give You Money

This is better than a hot stock tip from Nancy Pelosi. Usually, they keep information like this — how to become a billionaire without even trying — behind a paywall or subscription. But here's Rep. Jasmine Crockett just given the secret away for free. We suppose we should take her seriously — look at how many members of Congress have become millionaires on a $174,000 salary.

Rep. Crockett: Elon Musk is "a billionaire… when you know the right people who just give you money, you can be a billionaire too."



The ignorance here is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/GrsvBCQonj — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 1, 2025

So that was his secret. Does this just go for Musk or for all of the billionaires out there? We're asking for George Soros.

Billionaires tend to invest in smart people that have the ideas which, when implemented, make them eventually become billionaires.



I know this concept is hard for Jasmine Crockett to grasp, because she has bad ideas so she won’t become a billionaire. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 1, 2025

Unbelievable. Basic economics seems lost on some politicians. — Dr. Satwinder Singh (@drssinghoffls) March 1, 2025

Imagine going to the voting booth, watching this and saying, yeah, that’s who I want to represent me in Congress. — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) March 1, 2025

She’s having her 15 minutes of fame and it’s not going well for her. — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) March 1, 2025

Does she understand how valuation of a company works or how to read a P&L statement? — Joshua Danson (@joshuaddanson) March 1, 2025

People like her think the only way to get rich is to start an NGO and get the taxpayers to fund it. — Cecilia Glennon (@CeciliaGlennon) March 1, 2025

She thinks that’s how it works because that’s how it is working for her and other politicians. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) March 1, 2025

She’s as dangerous as AOC because she sounds intelligent to stupid people. She uses a lot of words that imply that she knows what she’s talking about but she is as dumb as a box of rocks. — Barry J Collins (@BJCollins131) March 1, 2025

This editor isn't sure she's so dumb. Evil, maybe, but not dumb.

She’s in a subculture where people do just give each other money (on rationalized pretexts). That’s what created the whole US AID debacle: find some budgetary human shields, build a bureaucracy to “protect” them, hand piles of money around while taking some as it passes by. — Winteroomba (@ctdonath) March 1, 2025

Wow, and there are bubble heads out there nodding in agreement … — Steve Doyle (@btubaron) March 1, 2025

Yes, she was elected by the voters in her district in a free and fair election. They chose this.

Where does the billionaire chain start? If Elon Musk was given billions by a billionaire, where did that billionaire get his billions?

***