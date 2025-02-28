VIP
My Two Cents ... Casey DeSantis for Governor Rumors Unleash a Florida Force...
Kentucky 'Trans Woman' Shot, Charged After Ramming a Car With Kids Inside During...
AOC’s Whiny Note to AG Bondi: Please Tell Me I’m Not Busted for...
BUSTED: GA Senate to Investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project's 2018 Campaign...
Michael Shellenberger Shames Newsom for Trying to Become an Influencer While L.A. Remains...
Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukr...
Jonathan Chait Cries 'Occupying Army' as American Voters Dare to Disagree with the...
Slow News Day? The AP Gets Hysterical About Study That Shows Slavery-Era Laws...
Seattle’s Woke Mob Cancels Sanity: Pike Place Exec Axed for Daring to Say...
They Were Woke, Now They're BROKE! Leftists Abandon French Theatre Overrun by Migrants,...
UH OH! 'Zelenskyy Has Lost Sen. Lindsey Graham'
Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies
Together We Can STOP Liberal Activist Judges From Blocking Trump's Efforts to Make...
He's SO BAD at This! David Frum Goes All Doom and Gloom on...

AMERICA FIRST! President Trump to Sign Executive Order Declaring English as the National Language

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:10 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's been a pretty great day for the America First movement. 

This afternoon, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance graciously welcomed Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky into the Oval Office to discuss peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, when Zelensky, who rudely showed up in fatigues and not a suit, started making demands of America, Trump and Vance both laid into him and then threw him out of the White House. The planned joint press conference was cancelled. 

Advertisement

Trump followed up with a blistering statement on Truth Social, noting that Zelensky can come back to the White House when he is ready to talk peace and not before

We can tell that what Trump and Vance did was the correct move because it upset the worst warmongers in the world, like Liz Cheney

Trump also made another symbolic stride forward for America First today when he promised to sign a new executive order declaring -- for the first time in the history of the United States -- that English is our country's national language. 

According to a fact sheet issued by the White House, the order will rescind a mandate issued by President Clinton in 2000 requiring all federal agencies to provide language assistance to non-English speakers. However, it will allow those agencies discretion if they choose to continue alternate language services. 

Most importantly, the order encourages all new Americans to learn the national language of the United States. 

This is the objective of the order and is in line with a recent statement by Vice President J.D. Vance that people who come to the United States should embrace becoming AMERICANS. 

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukraine's Lifeline
justmindy
Advertisement

The tweet concludes by pointing out that Trump is taking actions that will encourage patriotism and national pride, both of which were long overdue for their current resurgence. 

It's kind of a no-brainer. Other countries have official languages while allowing for other languages to be spoken. The United States should be no different. 

Though many have lobbied for English as the official language for years, many Republicans didn't want to take that on. 

But Trump is not like many other Republicans. 

HA. 

About time, indeed. 

Of course, not EVERYONE was happy about the order. According to The Washington Post, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declared the order unconstitutional before it was even signed and threatened to sue Trump over it. 

Yawn. Another lawsuit. One that they will also lose. The order only applies to federal agencies under the executive branch, of which Trump is the head.

Advertisement

LOL. 

Yes, she absolutely will. She would prefer that Somali or Arabic were our official languages. 

Yes, because nothing says 'Putin's puppet' like ... declaring that people in America should speak English.

... Or something. 

The left is truly out of arguments anymore. 

Most people appreciated the step forward for America First, however. 

Why is it not surprising that TikTok and Meta would consider this to be 'dangerous and harmful speech'? 

Hopefully, Meta, at least, is correcting such horrible censorship practices. 

An executive order lasts only as long as the current President, however. For it to endure, many noted that Congress needs to step up to the plate, as they do with many of Trump's other executive orders. 

Advertisement

We're not so sure about the Latin part there. Lots of people could benefit by learning some basic Latin as the foundation for many other languages. Even though English isn't based on Latin, it is the foundation for a large portion of the English vocabulary.  

But codifying English as the official language into law should absolutely be taken up by the Republican House and Senate. 

And, frankly, we're getting pretty tired of living in the United States and still having to 'Press 1 for English.'

Tags: AMERICA DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER UNITED STATES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukraine's Lifeline
justmindy
Kentucky 'Trans Woman' Shot, Charged After Ramming a Car With Kids Inside During Road Rage Incident
Amy Curtis
AOC’s Whiny Note to AG Bondi: Please Tell Me I’m Not Busted for My Illegal Alien Cheat Sheet
justmindy
James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS
Sam J.
BUSTED: GA Senate to Investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project's 2018 Campaign Law Violations
Amy Curtis
Jonathan Chait Cries 'Occupying Army' as American Voters Dare to Disagree with the Left
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukraine's Lifeline justmindy
Advertisement