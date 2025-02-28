AMERICA FIRST! President Trump to Sign Executive Order Declaring English as the National Language

It's been a pretty great day for the America First movement.

This afternoon, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance graciously welcomed Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky into the Oval Office to discuss peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, when Zelensky, who rudely showed up in fatigues and not a suit, started making demands of America, Trump and Vance both laid into him and then threw him out of the White House. The planned joint press conference was cancelled.

Trump followed up with a blistering statement on Truth Social, noting that Zelensky can come back to the White House when he is ready to talk peace and not before.

We can tell that what Trump and Vance did was the correct move because it upset the worst warmongers in the world, like Liz Cheney.

Trump also made another symbolic stride forward for America First today when he promised to sign a new executive order declaring -- for the first time in the history of the United States -- that English is our country's national language.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump will sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States. This is HUGE. In an era of mass immigration, asserting that the English language as the American language, is a message of national UNITY. pic.twitter.com/8KjBWQDQW0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 28, 2025

According to a fact sheet issued by the White House, the order will rescind a mandate issued by President Clinton in 2000 requiring all federal agencies to provide language assistance to non-English speakers. However, it will allow those agencies discretion if they choose to continue alternate language services.

Most importantly, the order encourages all new Americans to learn the national language of the United States.

Unity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

This is the objective of the order and is in line with a recent statement by Vice President J.D. Vance that people who come to the United States should embrace becoming AMERICANS.

Finally a president who puts America first and understands the importance of unity through a shared language.



This executive order will help to promote assimilation and cohesion among immigrants and native-born Americans alike, it's a common sense move that's long overdue.… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 28, 2025

The tweet concludes by pointing out that Trump is taking actions that will encourage patriotism and national pride, both of which were long overdue for their current resurgence.

It's hard to believe this hasn't been done already! https://t.co/VHWOWjfM9d — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 28, 2025

It's kind of a no-brainer. Other countries have official languages while allowing for other languages to be spoken. The United States should be no different.

Though many have lobbied for English as the official language for years, many Republicans didn't want to take that on.

But Trump is not like many other Republicans.

HA.

About time, indeed.

Of course, not EVERYONE was happy about the order. According to The Washington Post, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declared the order unconstitutional before it was even signed and threatened to sue Trump over it.

Yawn. Another lawsuit. One that they will also lose. The order only applies to federal agencies under the executive branch, of which Trump is the head.

I just know @IlhanMN is going to lose her mind over this one lol https://t.co/pXmM2PNe0s — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 28, 2025

LOL.

Yes, she absolutely will. She would prefer that Somali or Arabic were our official languages.

TRUMP A Russian Symphizer https://t.co/rYy1bJtL2v — Dadbo (@gpejlc123) February 28, 2025

Yes, because nothing says 'Putin's puppet' like ... declaring that people in America should speak English.

... Or something.

The left is truly out of arguments anymore.

Most people appreciated the step forward for America First, however.

Last summer, I made this video saying that English should be the OFFICIAL language of the United States.



I got a strike on @tiktok_us and demonetized on @Meta.



Trump will now issue an Executive Order making this very thing happen.pic.twitter.com/pggJFnS083 — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) February 28, 2025

Why is it not surprising that TikTok and Meta would consider this to be 'dangerous and harmful speech'?

Hopefully, Meta, at least, is correcting such horrible censorship practices.

An executive order lasts only as long as the current President, however. For it to endure, many noted that Congress needs to step up to the plate, as they do with many of Trump's other executive orders.

This needs to be codified by law to prevent it from being reversed by a future president. Let's also make it a constitutional amendment.



Next, we need to eliminate all the Latin from the courts that the judicial branch uses to obfuscate its decisions from the average citizen. https://t.co/Kay07Ay0Lv — Gregory Mirsky (@MirskyGregory) February 28, 2025

We're not so sure about the Latin part there. Lots of people could benefit by learning some basic Latin as the foundation for many other languages. Even though English isn't based on Latin, it is the foundation for a large portion of the English vocabulary.

But codifying English as the official language into law should absolutely be taken up by the Republican House and Senate.

And, frankly, we're getting pretty tired of living in the United States and still having to 'Press 1 for English.'