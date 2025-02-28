When It Comes to the DOJ Targeting Parents, Jamie Raskin Wants Us to...
ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is...
Fight Breaks Out In Oval Office: Trump/Vance Shut Down Zelensky
Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol 'Hero' Michael Fanone ... There's Just...
BREAKING: Trump and Vance Chew Out Zelensky at WH Press Conference: ‘You Gotta...
Trump & Vance Shut Down Zelensky in the Oval Office
'You Win Dumbest Post of the Day'! Adam Schiff's Attempt to Zing Trump...
What a BIG BOY! Look Who's All Dressed Up Today! Trump Greets Zelenskyy...
About the Jan 6 Pipe Bomber, There's Something Pretty DAMNING No One's Talking...
VIP
ABC News' Sob Story About 'Migrant' Misery at Gitmo Is a Case Study...
X Users Throw DOWN on Adam 'Full-of' Schiff for Lying to the Middle...
Join Us and Together We Can Reshape the Media Landscape
Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTI...
Federal Worker Describes Trauma and Extra Work Musk's '5 Things You Got Done'...

Here's Trump's Blistering Statement About When Zelenskyy Can Return to the WH After Being Shown the Door

Doug P.  |  2:10 PM on February 28, 2025
AngieArtist

We knew it might end up being a long and contentious day for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he arrived and the White House and was greeted by President Trump, who immediately sarcastically pointed out that Zelenskyy was "all dressed up today." 

Advertisement

A little later, inside the White House, Trump and Vance sat down and basically told Zelenskyy he should be more grateful and that the U.S. would not fund the war forever and the hostilities need to come to an end via a peace deal very soon.

Zelenskyy found out the hard way that Biden and Harris are no longer handing him blank checks anymore.

The meeting apparently didn't go so well, and Zelenskyy was eventually shown the door:

Recommended

ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe Zelenskyy should have thought through all the possibilities before he campaigned for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania.

Trump later put out this statement about when Zelenskyy can feel free to return to the White House:

Meanwhile the Democrats are big mad (but when aren't they lately?). Heaven forbid anybody merely ask Zelenskyy questions about how long the war will go on or how many lost lives are acceptable without being accused of doing Putin's bidding. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS
Sam J.
When It Comes to the DOJ Targeting Parents, Jamie Raskin Wants Us to Believe HIM and Not Our Own Eyes
Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol 'Hero' Michael Fanone ... There's Just ONE Big Problem
Sam J.
About the Jan 6 Pipe Bomber, There's Something Pretty DAMNING No One's Talking About in the Video (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Trump and Vance Chew Out Zelensky at WH Press Conference: ‘You Gotta Be More Thankful’ (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
What a BIG BOY! Look Who's All Dressed Up Today! Trump Greets Zelenskyy As Only He Can and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS Sam J.
Advertisement