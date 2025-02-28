Here's Trump's Blistering Statement About When Zelenskyy Can Return to the WH After Being Shown the Door

We knew it might end up being a long and contentious day for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he arrived and the White House and was greeted by President Trump, who immediately sarcastically pointed out that Zelenskyy was "all dressed up today."

A little later, inside the White House, Trump and Vance sat down and basically told Zelenskyy he should be more grateful and that the U.S. would not fund the war forever and the hostilities need to come to an end via a peace deal very soon.

JUST IN: President Trump and Vice President JD Vance excoriate President Zelensky during heated meeting in the Oval Office.



"You don’t have the cards right now… You’re gambling with WWIII," Trump told Zelensky.



"It's going to be very hard to do business like this. You've got…

Zelenskyy found out the hard way that Biden and Harris are no longer handing him blank checks anymore.

The meeting apparently didn't go so well, and Zelenskyy was eventually shown the door:

🚨PRESIDENT TRUMP KICKED ZELENSKYY OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE:



“He disrespected the United States of America.”



Maybe Zelenskyy should have thought through all the possibilities before he campaigned for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania.

Trump later put out this statement about when Zelenskyy can feel free to return to the White House:

Meanwhile the Democrats are big mad (but when aren't they lately?). Heaven forbid anybody merely ask Zelenskyy questions about how long the war will go on or how many lost lives are acceptable without being accused of doing Putin's bidding.