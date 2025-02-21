Sean Duffy Tells Calif. Tomato-Throwing Protesters Where to Direct Their 'Train to Nowhere...
TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and...
VIP
Communication Takedown: Pete Hegseth Debuts Trump's Revolutionary Strategy to Counter Fake...
Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation
Schiffing His Pants: A Panicked Adam Schiff Goes on MSNBC to Freak Out...
Democrat Who Threatened To Fight Elon Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’ Claims He’s the...
Poll Miner: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Digs Up Negative Trump Polling While Burying the...
The State of Canada? Rubio Says Trade Imbalance Will Determine Northern Neighbor’s Fate
Cold Ones and Gold Ones: San Diego Animal Rights Activists Are Demanding Bargoers...
Stephen Miller Torches Legacy Media for Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline and Skipping...
See Ya, CNN! Dying Legacy Media Outlet Leaves Gross Mess as It’s Rotated...
VIP
Scottish Police Use ‘Buffer Zone’ Law Against Silent Vigil
WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary
VIP
Democrats Suddenly Rediscover Parental Rights in Alphabet Soup

AFUERA! Javier Milei Greets Elon Musk at CPAC With the BEST ... GIFT ... EVER

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

They will never say it out loud, but one of the things that infuriates the left to no end in the Trump 2.0 administration is that the President is having the time of his life, usually at their expense. And it's not just Trump; it is his entire administration. Vice President J.D. Vance is openly laughing at CNN and humiliating 'journalists' like Margaret Brennan, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is working out with soldiers in the morning before restoring the historical names to our military bases, and the list goes on. 

Advertisement

They are enjoying themselves as they work to make America great again. If there's anything the left despises, it's happiness and joy. (No, not that fake, manufactured 'joy,' Kamala Harris, but actual joy.)

Perhaps no one is having as much fun though as the head of DOGE Elon Musk. The owner of Twitter, Tesla, and Space X has always had a funny internet troll side to him, but he is stepping up his game now that Trump is authorizing him to identify hundreds of billions in government waste, fraud, and corruption. 

If there's any other world leader who knows how to have fun while slashing bureaucracy, it's Argentina President Javier Milei. Known affectionately as 'El Loco,' two of Milei's trademarks as he has turned his nation's economy around in record time are the expression 'Afuera!' (referring to all of the corrupt government agencies he has closed) and, of course, his signature chainsaw. 

In recognition of all Musk is doing along those same lines with DOGE, Milei greeted Musk at CPAC with an amazing and hilarious gift. Watch:

What a beautiful piece of hardware. Chainsaw goes, 'BRRRRRRRT!'

(We love how Musk asked Milei if it actually worked as well, LOL.)

After the private presentation of the YUGE chainsaw, Milei recreated the moment on stage at CPAC to tremendous cheers from the audience: 

Recommended

Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

'The chainsaw for bureaucracy.' 

Out-freaking-STANDING. 

We are SO here for it.

It's absolutely necessary. But our favorite part is that the madder it makes the left, the more fun Musk has.

He is filled with 'IDGAF' energy or, as Vance would say, 'he really doesn't care, Margaret.'

We get it. Sometimes we have to pinch ourselves to make sure we are not dreaming. 

Needless to say, the gigantic chainsaw was a big hit on Twitter. 

There's still a lot of work to do, but this is starting to look like the best timeline ever. 

As Musk himself has often said, whenever the left talks about 'threats to democracy,' just substitute the word 'bureaucracy' and it all makes sense. 

Advertisement

Musk is going to carry that with him wherever he goes, isn't he? And we can't blame him. 

HA. 

Yes, an entire FLEET of those, thank you very much. 

We're getting there, Senator Paul. We're getting there. 

Based on DOGE investigations, the Trump administration has already started firing IRS agents

Pull that starter cord and get to work. 

When Trump announced the Golden Age of America at his inauguration, even we never thought it would all be happening so quickly. 

The side of the chainsaw was inscribed with one of Milei's favorite phrases, 'Viva la libertad, carajo.' 

Advertisement

'Viva la libertad' needs no translation. As for 'carajo,' ... uhhh ... we're going to let Twitchy readers Google that word for yourselves (trust us when we say that it's a bit NSFW). 

LOL. 

Of course, cutting perhaps as much as a trillion dollars of government waste is going to require more than just some fun moments with a chainsaw, as hilarious as it was. 

After the brief bit of levity with Milei, Musk sat down for his CPAC interview and talked about several topics over the course of 35 minutes, including the vast amounts of waste DOGE is working to expose and excise, the culture shift in America, ending the Ukraine war (and the spending associated with it), and how America shaped his morality. 

You can watch the entire conversation here: 

Advertisement

It's a great interview, but something that has defined the second Trump administration so far is the wealth of indelible images that have accompanied it, from Trump defiantly raising his fist after an assassination attempt to Trump and Vance waving goodbye to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day. 

If there's an indelible image for DOGE, we can't think of a better one than the richest man in the world, working for free for the American people, gleefully wielding a chainsaw around the stage at CPAC, like a modern-day Leatherface who collects government waste as souvenirs.

Get rid of it all, Elon Musk. This is what we voted for. 

AFUERA! 

Tags: ELON MUSK FUNNY JAVIER MILEI DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation
Aaron Walker
TOOL-BAG Democrat Who THREATENED Elon Musk Rages on X About Being 'Silenced' and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Sean Duffy Tells Calif. Tomato-Throwing Protesters Where to Direct Their 'Train to Nowhere' Anger
Doug P.
Schiffing His Pants: A Panicked Adam Schiff Goes on MSNBC to Freak Out Over New FBI Director Kash Patel
Warren Squire
See Ya, CNN! Dying Legacy Media Outlet Leaves Gross Mess as It’s Rotated Out of Pentagon Workspace
Warren Squire
Krystal Ball Says Recognizing Only Two Sexes Is the 'Literal Opposite of Biological Truth'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation Aaron Walker
Advertisement