AFUERA! Javier Milei Greets Elon Musk at CPAC With the BEST ... GIFT ... EVER

They will never say it out loud, but one of the things that infuriates the left to no end in the Trump 2.0 administration is that the President is having the time of his life, usually at their expense. And it's not just Trump; it is his entire administration. Vice President J.D. Vance is openly laughing at CNN and humiliating 'journalists' like Margaret Brennan, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is working out with soldiers in the morning before restoring the historical names to our military bases, and the list goes on.

Advertisement

They are enjoying themselves as they work to make America great again. If there's anything the left despises, it's happiness and joy. (No, not that fake, manufactured 'joy,' Kamala Harris, but actual joy.)

Perhaps no one is having as much fun though as the head of DOGE Elon Musk. The owner of Twitter, Tesla, and Space X has always had a funny internet troll side to him, but he is stepping up his game now that Trump is authorizing him to identify hundreds of billions in government waste, fraud, and corruption.

If there's any other world leader who knows how to have fun while slashing bureaucracy, it's Argentina President Javier Milei. Known affectionately as 'El Loco,' two of Milei's trademarks as he has turned his nation's economy around in record time are the expression 'Afuera!' (referring to all of the corrupt government agencies he has closed) and, of course, his signature chainsaw.

In recognition of all Musk is doing along those same lines with DOGE, Milei greeted Musk at CPAC with an amazing and hilarious gift. Watch:

OMG. Argentina President Javier Milei just gifted Elon Musk a chainsaw for DOGE🤣 pic.twitter.com/CWZandGxik — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025

What a beautiful piece of hardware. Chainsaw goes, 'BRRRRRRRT!'

(We love how Musk asked Milei if it actually worked as well, LOL.)

After the private presentation of the YUGE chainsaw, Milei recreated the moment on stage at CPAC to tremendous cheers from the audience:

Ladies and Gentlemen- Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/o4OlANipM8 — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) February 20, 2025

'The chainsaw for bureaucracy.'

Out-freaking-STANDING.

THE CHAINSAW MOVEMENT IS UPON US pic.twitter.com/ZEYLrdGACM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025

We are SO here for it.

That’s so funny! This whole process is gonna be as hilarious as it is necessary! — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) February 20, 2025

It's absolutely necessary. But our favorite part is that the madder it makes the left, the more fun Musk has.

He is filled with 'IDGAF' energy or, as Vance would say, 'he really doesn't care, Margaret.'

This is a real picture pic.twitter.com/HFSxrpbiju — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

We get it. Sometimes we have to pinch ourselves to make sure we are not dreaming.

Needless to say, the gigantic chainsaw was a big hit on Twitter.

🔥 Elon changed his profile pic to him holding the “chainsaw for bureaucracy”



Name a better timeline. I’ll wait 🤣 https://t.co/XVyE8NYSj5 pic.twitter.com/he4NtUooJs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 20, 2025

There's still a lot of work to do, but this is starting to look like the best timeline ever.

The last thing bureaucracy sees: pic.twitter.com/odzlTsiXR7 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 21, 2025

As Musk himself has often said, whenever the left talks about 'threats to democracy,' just substitute the word 'bureaucracy' and it all makes sense.

Advertisement

Living the American Meme 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ANSxHYAsc — Massimus Prime 💫 (@Massimus27) February 21, 2025

Musk is going to carry that with him wherever he goes, isn't he? And we can't blame him.

I think you need a slightly bigger chainsaw, Elon. How about this one? :) pic.twitter.com/Lt9IAxyTah — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 21, 2025

HA.

Yes, an entire FLEET of those, thank you very much.

Reminds me of what I did to the tax code…fond memories. Get it done @elonmusk! https://t.co/z2c0x3TgVT pic.twitter.com/vKbr1msiSk — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 21, 2025

We're getting there, Senator Paul. We're getting there.

Based on DOGE investigations, the Trump administration has already started firing IRS agents.

Pull that starter cord and get to work.

Just when you thought the Golden Age couldn't get any better... 💛



We're now in Elon Chainsaw mode!!



God bless the USA 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/cjgELSLvbx — Eddie (@EddieSportas) February 20, 2025

When Trump announced the Golden Age of America at his inauguration, even we never thought it would all be happening so quickly.

My favorite part of this pic is that the chainsaw guidebar has inscribed "¡Carajo!" on it. https://t.co/CxRVliYtq1 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 21, 2025

The side of the chainsaw was inscribed with one of Milei's favorite phrases, 'Viva la libertad, carajo.'

Advertisement

'Viva la libertad' needs no translation. As for 'carajo,' ... uhhh ... we're going to let Twitchy readers Google that word for yourselves (trust us when we say that it's a bit NSFW).

The team. The time. The chainsaw.



Bureaucracy's worst nightmre. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HsmM2E1HjU — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 20, 2025

LOL.

Of course, cutting perhaps as much as a trillion dollars of government waste is going to require more than just some fun moments with a chainsaw, as hilarious as it was.

After the brief bit of levity with Milei, Musk sat down for his CPAC interview and talked about several topics over the course of 35 minutes, including the vast amounts of waste DOGE is working to expose and excise, the culture shift in America, ending the Ukraine war (and the spending associated with it), and how America shaped his morality.

You can watch the entire conversation here:

NEW ELON INTERVIEW — CPAC 2025



Here's the full interview with Elon Musk conducted by Rob Schmitt a few minutes ago at CPAC 2025 in Washington, DC.



0:25 A surprise from President Milei

2:12 “I am become meme.”

3:36 Culture shift since the election

4:30 How Elon got involved in… pic.twitter.com/YfNH3bhRxn — ELON CLIPS (@ElonClipsX) February 20, 2025

Advertisement

It's a great interview, but something that has defined the second Trump administration so far is the wealth of indelible images that have accompanied it, from Trump defiantly raising his fist after an assassination attempt to Trump and Vance waving goodbye to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

If there's an indelible image for DOGE, we can't think of a better one than the richest man in the world, working for free for the American people, gleefully wielding a chainsaw around the stage at CPAC, like a modern-day Leatherface who collects government waste as souvenirs.

Get rid of it all, Elon Musk. This is what we voted for.

AFUERA!