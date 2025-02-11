'Bragg Is BACK!' Pete Hegseth Returns Name to North Carolina Army Base ... But Better Than EVER

Who Could've Seen That Coming? Chuck Schumer's Snitch Portal Inspires HILARIOUS Fake Whist...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Erasing history is one of the hallmarks of Marxism. As George Orwell rightfully noted, 'Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.'  Whenever Marxists have taken over a society, one of their primary actions has always been to tear down, rename, or wipe out any cultural touchstones that reflected a time when they were not in power. 

Stalin's Russia, Mao's China, and Pol Pot's Cambodia are all examples of countries that have used this playbook, but it was really frightening when the government of the United States began to implement it, most notably in the recent -- thankfully ended -- Obama and Biden administrations. When protesters across the country were vandalizing and tearing down Civil War statues, the excuse was that they were just doing that to monuments from the Confederacy, but it was never about that at all. They didn't just tear down a statue of Robert E. Lee, they gleefully defaced it and melted it down in a deliberate humiliation ritual. And, of course, they didn't stop with historical markers of the Confederacy. Soon, statues of Andrew Jackson, Theodore Roosevelt, and even Abraham Lincoln began to be removed or vandalized. 

The Biden administration and former Defense Secretary Llyod Austin endorsed this erasure of America's history almost immediately with a commission to rename any American military bases that recognized a Confederate leader. This included Fort Bragg, the U.S. Army North Carolina base that is home to the United States Special Operations Command and the Army's XVIII Airborne Corps. The base was renamed 'Fort Liberty,' a meaningless name that pretended to celebrate patriotism with the word 'liberty' while erasing the legacy of an American general

We are happy to report that this woke, shameful erasure of American history is OVER, at least in any locations where new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has a say in the matter. In one of his first speeches as a member of the Trump Cabinet, Hegseth refused to call Fort Bragg 'Fort Liberty,' signaling that changes were coming and that common sense, sanity, and respect for our nation's history were returning. 

Last night, Hegseth made it official, signing a memorandum ordering that the name Fort Bragg be restored to the North Carolina base. Watch:

If you will pardon the pun, there is just one word for this order -- and for Hegseth: BASED. 

Oh, but wait. It gets better. It gets so much better. 

Almost certainly anticipating the attacks he would receive for returning the name 'Bragg' to the base, Hegseth went a step further in his order. The new Fort Bragg is now named after another American military hero, Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, who distinguished himself during World War II.

The name Fort Bragg is coming back, but with a twist. It will not be named after the former Confederate general.

Instead, the new name pays tribute to Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his exceptional courage during the Battle of the Bulge.

Have fun screeching and protesting against that, woke leftists. 

In the full text of the order, Hegseth expands on the heroism of Private Bragg: 

Here is an excerpt of the relevant section of the memo: 

Born in 1923 in Sabattus, Maine, Pfc. Bragg entered U.S. Army service and was assigned to the 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 17th Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, and was stationed at Fort Bragg during World War II. Pfc. Bragg fought with distinction in the European theater of operations. He received the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity, and the Purple Heart for wounds sustained, during the Battle of the Bulge. During these hellish conditions and amidst ferocious fighting, Pfc. Bragg saved a fellow Soldier's life by commandeering an enemy ambulance and driving it 20 miles to transport a fellow wounded warrior to an allied hospital in Belgium.

Needless to say, Hegseth's order was a huge hit last night, particularly with veterans. 

Hegseth promised that, as Defense Secretary, he would put our warfighters first and would eliminate wokeness and DEI from the military.

This order does both. 

Of course, not everyone was happy. Many on the left embarrassed themselves last night by not reading the order and just instinctively screaming about it (which, let's face it, was probably at least a small part of Hegseth's calculation here).

Oh, honey. Thank you for reacting exactly how everyone knew you would react: mindlessly. 

LOL. Watching the left explode was a fun fringe benefit of the order, but we don't want to waste much time with them.

This was great news for veterans, active military, and America in general. 

Fort Bragg was not the only base that Biden and Austin renamed in 2022 though. There were nine bases where they tried to erase our history, including Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort Lee in Virginia. 

But Hegseth also made it clear last night that he was not going to stop at returning the name to Fort Bragg. 

We look forward to Hegseth restoring the historical names of each and every one, as well as all of the other changes that he is making to restore America's military; the military that Biden and Obama did their best to destroy and remake in a woke model. 

The left in America tried for years to implement the Marxist playbook of erasing our history in America. 

It didn't work. 

Under President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, and others, the pendulum is finally swinging back ... hard.

Tags: ARMY MILITARY WORLD WAR II PETE HEGSETH

