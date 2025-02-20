IRS Prepares to Lay Off 6,000 New Employees

President Donald Trump and DOGE seem to have their work cut out for them. After mass layoffs and firings at other agencies — with the option to resign and collect eight months of severance pay and insurance — they've moved on to the IRS. ABC News reports that more than 6,000 IRS employees, or six percent of the service's workforce, are being laid off.

Advertisement

The IRS has begun laying off more than 6,000 new and newly-promoted employees across the country, sources told ABC News.



The layoffs impact roughly 6-7% of the agency's 100,000-person workforce. https://t.co/d4iKETcAIx — ABC News (@ABC) February 20, 2025

Much like the FAA firings, these layoffs target probationary employees.

ABC News reports:

The Internal Revenue Service has begun laying off more than 6,000 new and newly-promoted employees across the country, sources familiar with the planning told ABC News. The layoffs are part of a broader campaign to shrink the federal workforce that could have potential consequences for the current tax filing season. These layoffs, impacting roughly 6-7% of the agency's 100,000-person workforce, began midday Thursday primarily outside the D.C., area, with thousands of employees facing layoffs at offices in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Tennessee, New York and other states, sources told ABC News.

"That could have potential consequences for the current tax filing season" … or not. Sen. Ron Wyden has already tried to scare people into thinking that Elon Musk and his DOGE "henchmen" could delay your tax refund this year.

Good riddance! Abolish the IRS next! — Maligator 🇺🇸 (@Maligator559) February 20, 2025

Only in Bizarro World would this upset people. Most people would love to see the IRS abolished. — zoochum (@zoochum) February 20, 2025

Not nearly enough.

The agency shouldn't exist. — Voluntaryist Minister (@OnomyAlex) February 20, 2025

It’s a start. Shut it down! — GA Patriot (@LSUTigerinAtl) February 20, 2025

Were these the agents hired to carry weapons and audit middle class taxpayers? Good — Lynn (@BeginTheBegin_) February 20, 2025

It's a start.... 95,000 more or so need to go. — Sandra (@SandraKM123) February 20, 2025

We should take up Sen. Ted Cruz on his idea of a flat tax form that could fit on a postcard. That would free up some of the strain on these IRS workers as well as the American public.

***