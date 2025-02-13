Sen. Ron Wyden: Musk's DOGE Henchmen Reportedly at the IRS Delaying Your Tax Refund

Mitch McConnell Talks About Childhood Polio After RFK Jr.’s Confirmation
Brett T.  |  6:40 PM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

We're getting word that DOGE has moved into the IRS on Thursday to complete their audit. This should be good. The agency that gets to audit you over a $600 Venmo payment is getting audited itself.

Sen. Ron Wyden isn't happy about Musk's "henchmen" digging through "a trove of data about every taxpayer in America." What does he think that the unelected bureaucrats at the IRS do?

Wyden went with the strategy that because of DOGE, your tax return might be delayed. We don't see why, but Democrats always like to use money as a scare tactic.

This is what people voted for. They want the IRS audited, not staffed with 87,000 new agents to dig through their treasure drove of private data.

We haven't seen Democrats this mad in a long time, and the best part is, they're on the side of government waste and corruption.

