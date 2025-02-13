Sen. Ron Wyden: Musk's DOGE Henchmen Reportedly at the IRS Delaying Your Tax Refund

We're getting word that DOGE has moved into the IRS on Thursday to complete their audit. This should be good. The agency that gets to audit you over a $600 Venmo payment is getting audited itself.

🚨 #BREAKING: DOGE officials have just entered the IRS building in DC to begin their investigation into the agency



This comes after 𝕏 users OVERWHELMINGLY voted for DOGE to dig into the IRS just days ago.



WE THE PEOPLE are in charge of our government again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8SFS9CwMss — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 13, 2025

Amen and can’t wait to see what they find! 🔥 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) February 13, 2025

I guarantee you a LOT of people are going to be prosecuted over this one. The IRS is one of the most corrupt agencies in the country.



Favors for Democrat allies, frivolous audits for Republican foes. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 13, 2025

This is great! 🥹 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 13, 2025

I look forward to democrats defending the IRS. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 13, 2025

Sen. Ron Wyden isn't happy about Musk's "henchmen" digging through "a trove of data about every taxpayer in America." What does he think that the unelected bureaucrats at the IRS do?

Wyden went with the strategy that because of DOGE, your tax return might be delayed. We don't see why, but Democrats always like to use money as a scare tactic.

NEW: My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS. That means Musk's henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America. And if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 13, 2025

“Henchmen”—the approved narrative of the day has been issued. 🤣 — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) February 13, 2025

Musk’s henchmen? Do you normally talk about other government employees this way? Do you normally talk about young people that want to serve their country this way?



I hope they all sue you for defamation. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) February 13, 2025

So you were perfectly fine with 87,000 new agents harassing every gig worker in the country, but you vehemently oppose the IRS itself being audited? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 13, 2025

The same Democrats who tried every which way to access Trump’s tax returns for years, and celebrated when IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn illegally leaked them to the press in September 2020, are now suddenly worried that DOGE might audit their tax returns.



Give me a break! — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 13, 2025

You do realize, do you not, that the IRS ALREADY has troves of data about every taxpayer in America.



Tree stump smart there, cupcake. — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6817) February 13, 2025

I'm sorry, you're going to have to file for an exemption if you can't deliver my refund in time and, if I approve it, you'll be required to pay interest for the delay in payment.



Because "My taxes were late because I was dealing with an investigation" wouldn't fly for us. — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) February 13, 2025

If the IRS has done nothing wrong, it has nothing to worry about. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 13, 2025

Name one reason why the IRS shouldn’t be audited — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 13, 2025

You’re saying that like it’s a bad thing.



Audit the IRS, then abolish it and replace it with nothing. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 13, 2025

Not sure why you would be so concerned about DOGE (who doesn't care one whit about individual taxpayers) but not concerned about IRS lawyers having your private information, but you do you. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 13, 2025

They’re not investigating us, they’re investigating you. Stop fear mongering. What’s a refund? We’re taxed so heavily that we pay in all year and then the government asks for more. — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_Jesika) February 13, 2025

Funny, you weren't a privacy advocate when they illegally released Trump's tax return. — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) February 13, 2025

Imagine defending the IRS. Good luck, Ron. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 13, 2025

I'm kinda hoping that the IRS will have an opportunity to dig into the fact that so many senators and representatives have a net worth far in excess of what you should expect given the salaries they earn. — Randy Salo 🙏 (@RandySalo) February 13, 2025

I don't get a refund... I pay the government on tax day...



And apparently you sent all my money to Leftist NGOs that funneled it back to your campaign...



I hope @elonmusk camps out in your goddam office... — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) February 13, 2025

The IRS has no problem auditing hard working Americans for what amounts to nickels and dimes for the government, but now you're whining that the corrupt agency itself is being audited? Little hypocritical isn't it? — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) February 13, 2025

This is what people voted for. They want the IRS audited, not staffed with 87,000 new agents to dig through their treasure drove of private data.

We haven't seen Democrats this mad in a long time, and the best part is, they're on the side of government waste and corruption.

