Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on February 14, 2025
Twitchy

If there are any aspiring entrepreneurs among our wonderful Twitchy readers, we have an outstanding business idea. A new class for leftist journos entitled, 'Learning the First Rule of Holes.' 

You could charge them a fortune, the class would take one minute, and God knows, they all desperately need it. 

This week, Twitchy reported on Scott Jennings obliterating a CNN panel (for the umpteenth time) and walking potato Brian Stelter regarding the respective press availability from Joe Biden for four years versus just three weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. You can read the full article at the link above, but it's worth showing the clip again just for the laughs -- at Stelter's expense. 

We love to see the Spud blurting out, 'That's not true!' when we all have eyes, ears, and memories. 

The simple fact is that Biden held FAR fewer press conferences and media interviews than ANY President in modern history. The generous number would be about 164 total, just before he dropped out of the 2024 election. But most of the interviews were pre-scripted and heavily edited, and many of the press conferences were limited to just a few questions -- and many of THOSE were submitted to the White House in advance as well. 

Who can forget Biden's 'cheat sheets' that had pictures and names of the reporters he was instructed to call on, not to mention their questions and his pre-written answers? 

But because Stelter could not counter Jennings in that moment on air, he decided to keep digging his hole on Twitter. Yesterday morning, he quote tweeted the clip above, claiming that Biden answered 'thousands' of questions during his time in the White House. 

President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
justmindy
Oh, Tater. You poor, sweet summer child. 

We would LOVE to see evidence of the 'thousands' of questions that Biden fielded. But Stelter won't provide it. 

As for his claim that it is 'not possible' that Trump has already answered thousands of questions in just a few weeks, that may be true (we haven't counted because we are not weirdos like Stelter), but he almost certainly has answered more than Biden did in four years -- and none of them were submitted in advance and pre-approved by his Communications Director Steven Cheung or Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. 

We all remember the images of Biden walking away from the podium, turning his back on the press as they shouted questions to him. We also remember his team kicking reporters out of the room -- or cutting a live feed -- when anyone asked him a question he couldn't answer.

If the definition of 'fielding a question' has changed to include ignoring them, Biden might meet Stelter's standard. 

Way to set that bar sky high, Spud. 

One hundred years. 

When media hacks like Stelter called Biden's presidency 'historic,' we're not sure that's what they meant. 

 And the receipts kept piling up. 

Even Grok knows that Stelter is lying.

Amusingly, when Stelter first published his tweet, his replies were turned off. Based on the ratio Twitter delivered to him, maybe he should have kept them turned off. 

He lies because he doesn't have a valid point or argument. That's why all he could do to counter Jennings was impotently shout, 'That's not true!' 

Somewhere, buried deep inside the tuber that is his brain, we think even Stelter knows it. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Yes, we also remember when Biden had to be rescued and whisked away by the Easter Bunny when a reporter tried to ask him a question on the South Lawn. 

Does Stelter consider a 'journalist' asking Biden what his favorite flavor of ice cream was one of the 'thousands' of questions the former President fielded? 

He probably does. 

Stelter will probably come out and dispute this today. 

This sounds like a job for Tom Elliott in what might be one of his greatest 'supercuts' of all time. 

We hope it happens. 

He can't give it up. He doesn't know how. 

Covering for Biden -- despite all of the evidence that Biden didn't field questions and was nearly brain-dead while President -- is built into his DNA. 

Now that we've had some time to think about it, maybe 'Learning the First Rule of Holes' would be too advanced of a class for Brian Stelter. 

But boy, he sure is a summa cum laude honors graduate of the 'How to Get Ratioed Online for Being a Potato' curriculum.

President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
justmindy
JD Vance's EPIC Munich Speech TRIGGERS Chris Murphy SO MUCH He LOSES IT in BIZARRE Anti-Trump/Elon Thread
Sam J.
Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ... Just Not Him
justmindy
Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE
Sam J.
They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for Lame GOTCHA on Elon Musk
Amy Curtis
Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker Is NOT Feeling the Brotherly Love As She's Booed at Super Bowl Parade
Amy Curtis

