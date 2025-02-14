Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea

If there are any aspiring entrepreneurs among our wonderful Twitchy readers, we have an outstanding business idea. A new class for leftist journos entitled, 'Learning the First Rule of Holes.'



You could charge them a fortune, the class would take one minute, and God knows, they all desperately need it.

Advertisement

This week, Twitchy reported on Scott Jennings obliterating a CNN panel (for the umpteenth time) and walking potato Brian Stelter regarding the respective press availability from Joe Biden for four years versus just three weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. You can read the full article at the link above, but it's worth showing the clip again just for the laughs -- at Stelter's expense.

CNN's Brian Stelter huffs, "that's not true" when Scott Jennings lets the panel know that Donald Trump answered more press questions in 3 weeks than Joe Biden did for his entire quadrennium. pic.twitter.com/Nku2nUf5wW — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 13, 2025

We love to see the Spud blurting out, 'That's not true!' when we all have eyes, ears, and memories.

The simple fact is that Biden held FAR fewer press conferences and media interviews than ANY President in modern history. The generous number would be about 164 total, just before he dropped out of the 2024 election. But most of the interviews were pre-scripted and heavily edited, and many of the press conferences were limited to just a few questions -- and many of THOSE were submitted to the White House in advance as well.

Who can forget Biden's 'cheat sheets' that had pictures and names of the reporters he was instructed to call on, not to mention their questions and his pre-written answers?

But because Stelter could not counter Jennings in that moment on air, he decided to keep digging his hole on Twitter. Yesterday morning, he quote tweeted the clip above, claiming that Biden answered 'thousands' of questions during his time in the White House.

Because it's not possible. Obviously Biden didn't hold nearly as many Q&As as Trump does. But over the course of 4 years, Biden fielded thousands of questions. It's not possible for Trump to have fielded thousands of Q's in 3 weeks https://t.co/v1c3MyVWX7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 13, 2025

Oh, Tater. You poor, sweet summer child.

We would LOVE to see evidence of the 'thousands' of questions that Biden fielded. But Stelter won't provide it.

As for his claim that it is 'not possible' that Trump has already answered thousands of questions in just a few weeks, that may be true (we haven't counted because we are not weirdos like Stelter), but he almost certainly has answered more than Biden did in four years -- and none of them were submitted in advance and pre-approved by his Communications Director Steven Cheung or Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Biden did not field thousands of questions. Most public statements were followed by not taking any questions at all. In his final year in office, he didn’t hold *one* solo press conference. In 2023, he held just three. What a ridiculous argument. https://t.co/tD9EfXexZ9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 13, 2025

We all remember the images of Biden walking away from the podium, turning his back on the press as they shouted questions to him. We also remember his team kicking reporters out of the room -- or cutting a live feed -- when anyone asked him a question he couldn't answer.

The goalpost shifts now to “fielded thousands of questions”, most of which were shouted at Biden and he smilingly ignored as the press were shoved out of the Oval or walked away from. The “fielding”: https://t.co/MqqDJ1BmfY pic.twitter.com/v3rbkxACcR — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 13, 2025

Advertisement

If the definition of 'fielding a question' has changed to include ignoring them, Biden might meet Stelter's standard.

Way to set that bar sky high, Spud.

Are you counting the ones the press shouted while he shuffled off to get his pudding? If you count the ones he attempted to respond to, he may have handled a hundred or so. — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 13, 2025

He didn't even hold his first press conference until March. pic.twitter.com/QzP6tiBwA7 — Swamp Fyxe 🦊 (@DC_SwampFyxe) February 13, 2025

One hundred years.

When media hacks like Stelter called Biden's presidency 'historic,' we're not sure that's what they meant.

I realize you think you’re crafty in tossing out an arbitrary number with no data to back that up.



You have absolutely earned the ‘Tater’ moniker.



Here’s some real data for you from your colleagues over at Axios. pic.twitter.com/PEiMxQSJlm — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 13, 2025

And the receipts kept piling up.

Even Grok knows that Stelter is lying.

Amusingly, when Stelter first published his tweet, his replies were turned off. Based on the ratio Twitter delivered to him, maybe he should have kept them turned off.

What 4 years did you live through, because Biden never answered questions? Biden appeared. Read the teleprompter. Then shuffled out of the room. Reporters yelled questions at him. Then they were run out of the room by staff.



Why do you lie? — Ginny (@ginkates) February 13, 2025

Advertisement

He lies because he doesn't have a valid point or argument. That's why all he could do to counter Jennings was impotently shout, 'That's not true!'

Somewhere, buried deep inside the tuber that is his brain, we think even Stelter knows it.

HAHAHAHA.

Yes, we also remember when Biden had to be rescued and whisked away by the Easter Bunny when a reporter tried to ask him a question on the South Lawn.

Biden fielded more questions from ice cream vendors while ordering two scoops of pistachio than he fielded from members of the press, Brian’s abasement of himself and of his profession to keep the CNN paychecks flowing continues apace https://t.co/CQflBaAq7y — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 13, 2025

Does Stelter consider a 'journalist' asking Biden what his favorite flavor of ice cream was one of the 'thousands' of questions the former President fielded?

He probably does.

"What kind of ice cream?" is not fielding questions, Brian. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) February 13, 2025

Stelter will probably come out and dispute this today.

Somebody is going to put a compilation of Biden answering questions to the press, and it will be stunning. https://t.co/aQwJ9xJWPp — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) February 13, 2025

This sounds like a job for Tom Elliott in what might be one of his greatest 'supercuts' of all time.

Advertisement

We hope it happens.

Goodness Brian give it up already. Biden barely showed his face for 4 years. Everyone knows it. You don’t have to protect him anymore. https://t.co/6LI1rmvvPG — Tricia (@Tbirdsopinion) February 14, 2025

He can't give it up. He doesn't know how.

Covering for Biden -- despite all of the evidence that Biden didn't field questions and was nearly brain-dead while President -- is built into his DNA.

Now that we've had some time to think about it, maybe 'Learning the First Rule of Holes' would be too advanced of a class for Brian Stelter.

But boy, he sure is a summa cum laude honors graduate of the 'How to Get Ratioed Online for Being a Potato' curriculum.