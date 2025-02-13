Scott Jennings Bakes Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter for Comparing Biden’s Sparse Press Time to Trump’s

You Knew It Was Coming: Democrat Jasmine Crockett for President 2028!
Warren Squire  |  2:21 AM on February 13, 2025
President Joe Biden’s rare press conferences were highly controlled events with vetted questions from preselected ‘journalists.’ In contrast, President Donald Trump has formal press conferences where ‘journalists’ are picked randomly with unknown questions. That’s in addition to his numerous impromptu press gatherings. He essentially speaks every day with the press. Scott Jennings was on CNN Wednesday and spoke this truth which caused Democrat Brian Stelter to reflexively blurt out some BS. Hey, that’s his initials! 

Here you go. (WATCH)

Tater’s still got it!

Biden probably doesn’t remember his time in office but we sure do. Commenters remember it well.

Biden’s cognitive decline was obvious for years but you’ll remember Stelter was pushing his Democrat Party’s ridiculous ‘cheap fake’ narrative right before Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump.

Jennings pushed back on Stelter’s half-baked notion that Biden was Mr. Press Conference.

A commenter says the folks at home were not bothered by Stelter’s remarks.

This is grossly unfair and untrue! Stelter’s wife also watches his cable TV appearances. He had two loyal viewers watching CNN specifically for him Wednesday night.

