Scott Jennings Bakes Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter for Comparing Biden’s Sparse Press Time to Trump’s

President Joe Biden’s rare press conferences were highly controlled events with vetted questions from preselected ‘journalists.’ In contrast, President Donald Trump has formal press conferences where ‘journalists’ are picked randomly with unknown questions. That’s in addition to his numerous impromptu press gatherings. He essentially speaks every day with the press. Scott Jennings was on CNN Wednesday and spoke this truth which caused Democrat Brian Stelter to reflexively blurt out some BS. Hey, that’s his initials!

CNN's Brian Stelter huffs, "that's not true" when Scott Jennings lets the panel know that Donald Trump answered more press questions in 3 weeks than Joe Biden did for his entire quadrennium. pic.twitter.com/Nku2nUf5wW — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 13, 2025

Tater’s still got it!

Biden probably doesn’t remember his time in office but we sure do. Commenters remember it well.

I have seen Trump answering questions from the press on pretty much each and every day he has been in office so far. ALL questions. Not the preselected ones that Biden still struggled to answer. — Justplainbob (@Justplainbob1) February 13, 2025

He does freaking impromptu press conferences. Every single one of Bidens were announced well in advance. — The Scofflaw (@tangyoj) February 13, 2025

Biden’s cognitive decline was obvious for years but you’ll remember Stelter was pushing his Democrat Party’s ridiculous ‘cheap fake’ narrative right before Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump.

It's good to keep in mind that right up until a week before Biden publicly imploded in the debate, Stelter was calling allegations of his mental decline right wing conspiracy theories. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) February 13, 2025

How would Brian know the exact numbers, he doesn’t he just has a history of spewing denials and it being accepted. — MAGA25_TrumpWins (@Maga25_Trump) February 13, 2025

That’s not true? LOL. Oh whatever dude. It’s 100% true. Give me a break. — Milan (@AzMilance) February 13, 2025

Jennings pushed back on Stelter’s half-baked notion that Biden was Mr. Press Conference.

A commenter says the folks at home were not bothered by Stelter’s remarks.

Stelter knows his viewer will believe him, despite factual evidence to the contrary. Brian is a dishonest hack. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) February 13, 2025

His 1 viewer.😂 — MJL (@LuxeLeaf777) February 13, 2025

Stelter's viewer is his mom, so I guess it's understandable. — Marc Meunier (@MarcMeu87868286) February 13, 2025

This is grossly unfair and untrue! Stelter’s wife also watches his cable TV appearances. He had two loyal viewers watching CNN specifically for him Wednesday night.