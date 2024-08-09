Time for Another Supercut: Tom Elliott DESTROYS the Media on Walz Versus Vance VP Announcements

We already know how 'in the tank' most of the corporate media is for anything leftist. That's not news. But could they at least try for some originality once in a while?

Every time a leftist narrative gets launched, the Chatty Cathy pull-string dolls (otherwise known as anyone who appears on CNN, MSNBC, or network news broadcasts) simply repeat the words they are told to say verbatim. They are a true hive mind.

No wonder they love Kamala 'We Believe In The Collective' Harris so much.

No one on Twitter is better at showing the groupthink of these media automatons than Tom Elliott, who has given us countless supercuts of these 'journalists' reciting their scripts.

This morning, Elliott gifted us with another fantastic video. This time, the topic was the media reaction to the rollout of Democrat vice presidential nominee Tom Walz versus the reaction of these same to the announcement of Republican nominee J.D. Vance.

Watch carefully or you might miss the slight change in tone regarding those two men. It's very subtle (LOL).

SUPERCUT!



See if you can spot the difference in coverage between the Vance & Walz rollouts pic.twitter.com/LITf19yFUg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 9, 2024

This is just too hilarious for words. It's 'Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy' versus 'WE'RE ALL DOOOOOOOOMED.'

I had to watch this a few times, but if you really pay attention, you'll spot it. https://t.co/RpOQKLMuSJ — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) August 9, 2024

HA. Right? Like we said it's pretty subtle, almost subliminal.

You know how I am always telling you (and showing) how the Legacy/mainstream media gets their approved talking points, much like the influencers being paid, and they run with it as if it's their own idea?



When I say you cannot despise them enough, this is what I mean. https://t.co/ru6CjRFFzK — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) August 9, 2024

It is simply impossible to hate them enough. Like the math question posed to Lindsey Lohan's character in Mean Girls, the correct answer is, 'The limit does not exist.'

There is no news, only spin. https://t.co/eTSSgWAVQp — DⒶVE vs GOLIATH (@davevsgoliath1) August 9, 2024

There's certainly no news on television or in traditional media outlets. Thank God for Twitter.

I'll take the "weird and extreme" over a "happy warrior" communist. https://t.co/M1IfQOFBMo — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) August 9, 2024

We are certain that none of these 'journalists' watch each other. They would have to see (even if they would never admit it publicly) how buffoonish they all sound repeating the phrase 'happy warrior' to each other over and over again.

If you've seen how angry Walz has gotten in recent days after his blue falcon history has been exposed, he doesn't look very happy to us. And we're certain that he is not a warrior, as the men in his unit have attested.

Is it possible to watch this without suddenly feeling uneasy, like something is horribly wrong?



Set aside any political leanings, this kind of coordinated — or emergent — narrative is the stuff of cults. https://t.co/XR44BW4JMV — Justin Owings (@justinowings) August 9, 2024

The woke mind virus is very much like a cult (a death cult, to be precise). And the last people to ever recognize a cult are the people who have been totally assimilated into the cult.

Someone should do a story on how these propagandists coordinate their talking points. They all say the same thing. Someone is developing and distributing these talking points. — Peter Bartow (@pfbartow) August 9, 2024

Twitchy has, in fact, covered how the talking points are distributed, sometimes even in an actual memo. We've also covered many previous examples of the media hive mind at work.

Can anyone explain to me how all of these people, on the left, were convinced to do what they're doing? Are there really that many people willing to sell out their our country to keep a job? It seems they fully believe what they're pushing. It's so weird. — Belinda Wysner (@BeWy2021) August 9, 2024

Their do-nothing jobs pay extremely well. That's one reason. But sometimes, we do have silly pipe dreams of what it would look like if even a couple of them woke up and found their independence and dignity.

It would be embarrassing for any normal person, but the only thing these media personalities lack more than originality is self-awareness.

It seems clear that the mainstream media has gone full Pravda at this point. There's always been *some* clear bias as long as I've been watching in my life but this is crazy. https://t.co/F5o3lmXXSN — Christopher Cuilla (@ChrisCuilla) August 9, 2024

If you are getting any of your political opinions from corporate media stations, you are a huge part of the problems in this country. https://t.co/SRZsamxAVk pic.twitter.com/LuCeTaiU1W — Woodchuck Coodchuck-Berkowitz (@patrickstar181) August 9, 2024

There's no question the media influence in America is waning and we love to see that. But sadly, they do still wield some influence. Enough to sway a close election, for instance.

All reading from the same script https://t.co/UxVSG3Rg47 — Sunni 📿 RaRa Gully 📿 (@Sunni_in_SoCal) August 9, 2024

Do you want to know the truly weird thing about this? It's not even just the words. Watch their expressions and tone of voice. They're all identical. Gleeful and bouncy when describing Walz, dour and grim when describing Vance.

Walz = moderate + happy warrior + fun

Vance = extreme + weird + ugly



I mean, HOW can any single person in this country be ok with this grossly manipulative media bias??? — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) August 9, 2024

We wish we had a better answer to that question. There are just too many passive thinkers. But every day, more and more people are waking up. And these videos only help that awakening.

Supercuts always give away the storyline — jbbasics (@jbbasics) August 9, 2024

We could never thank Tom Elliott enough for his supercut videos. He has done so much to expose the truth of American media.

And the truth is that the media has become the Borg.

The Borg always says that 'resistance is futile' and, while it is true that these laughable 'journalists' do what they do in part to demoralize and weaken their opposition, we know that we (and all Twitchy readers) will never give in to their fake narratives.