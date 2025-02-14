Ice Scream: Parent Co. Tells Lefty Ben & Jerry’s to Chill Out and...
OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Twitter Poll

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on February 14, 2025
The actor Morgan Freeman may have a few cringe political opinions, but he also has some pretty solid ones, such as when he pushed back on making everything in our society about race and racism. Ultimately, he has achieved a rare status for a Hollywood star in today's culture: he is mostly loved -- or at least liked -- on both sides of the aisle, and it is generally due to how talented of an actor he is, not his political opinions (not to mention his deep, soothing voice that everyone wants to be their personal narrator). 

In light of this, we think that the venerable actor should file a lawsuit to keep quite possibly the WORST person on Twitter from using his name.

We've written about the other Morgan Freeman -- that would be Morgan J. Freeman -- often on Twitchy, and none of it is any good. The 'influencer' has shared fake photos of Donald Trump to fuel his TDS, claimed that he is 'embarrassed' to be an American, and most recently gotten obliterated by another actor, Kevin Sorbo, for wanting to make big daddy government even larger, just to name a few of his innumerable face plants on Twitter. 

Last night, Freeman (the bad one) decided that he wanted to dunk on Trump and his deportation policy for illegal alien criminals by running a poll on Twitter. 

We're not sure what he thought he would accomplish here, but -- Whoa, Nellie -- talk about your all-time backfires! 

Yeah, this did NOT go his way. Like, at all. 

Of course, the results of this poll will come as no surprise to Twitchy readers since we recently reported on a poll conducted by Vote4America that showed a similar monumental level of support for the Trump administration, specifically concerning how DOGE is exposing government waste, fraud, and corruption. 

Maybe Freeman (the cringe one) should have looked at those results before launching his poll. 

He didn't just get buried in the poll results; he also got buried in the replies. 

We don't just support deporting criminals; we have been BEGGING for it for the past four years. 

Austin 3:16 says that Freeman (the horrible one) just got his butt kicked. 

And we won't let the legacy media or Democrats emotionally blackmail us on this issue. 

That gaslighting trick doesn't work anymore. 

LOL. (Make sure you turn the volume up on that clip.)

Yeah, we're guessing Freeman (the insufferable one) paid for a lot of his 'followers,' meaning that there are a lot of bots in there. 

But he can't accept the results. He's pot committed to letting America be destroyed through an open southern border. All because of his tribalism and because a demented old man told him to support that. 

Oh, the leftists will -- and did -- claim that the poll results are because Twitter is now a hive of 'far-right extremism' even though a recent survey from CNN, of all places, showed that Twitter is evenly divided between left and right. 

Maybe Freeman (the stupid one) should try running his poll over on BlueCry.

HA. We see what you did there. 

The real Morgan Freeman is the world's best narrator. 

The one on Twitter? Kind of a 'Neo-Maxi Zoomdweebie' (for fans of The Breakfast Club). 

That is the only shocking poll result: Freeman (the farcical one) didn't delete it when he saw how it was going. 

We haven't seen a poll work out this horribly since J. Ann Selzer in Iowa the day before the 2024 election

'Liberal meatbag.' That tracks.

It was a great poll for Pepe the Frog. Not so much for Freeman (the idiotic one). 

HA. 

Yep, Twitter did the Trump dance all over this poll last night. 

And stomped all over Morgan J. Freeman ... the unhinged, irrational, and irreparably broken one.

