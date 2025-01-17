Sunday Shocker! J. Ann Selzer to Drop Devastating Pre-Inauguration Day Poll - Kamala Triumphant!

Note: The following story contains satire.

Inauguration Day is almost here, but will it really be Donald Trump taking the oath of office? Pollster supreme, J. Ann Selzer, is dropping her bestest poll ever this Sunday and it could place Kamala Harris in her rightful place in the Oval Office! Need a refresher on Selzer? Go read here and here and then jump right back. We’ll wait. Cool, you’re back!

Keep going. (READ)

Just got word Ann Selzer is dropping her final poll of the election Sunday night, January 19th.



Stay tuned. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 16, 2025

I’m sure Iowa will surprise us all. — DrRightVoice (@masdoc1) January 17, 2025

Iowa is so sneaky. We remember what happened last time.

Some people just knew that Selzer’s Iowa polling was correct. This is the real presidential election map. Don’t let anyone fool you. Check it out!

Her poll still wasn't nearly as bad as the election prediction by @EmmaVigeland 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hCATPkbkwr — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 16, 2025

No, Selzer has been right all along. Her final poll will prove it. Commenters are getting excited.

Is she gonna give Iowa to Harris again — Lakerfanalways (@Lakerfanalways) January 17, 2025

Heard Kamala is still up by 5 in Iowa. — Dad of B.S. 🇺🇸 🦁 BS Not Allowed 🥰 1A 2A + More (@DadOfBS) January 16, 2025

Shes still hoping for a 13 point swing — MagaLineCrosser (@CrosserOfLines) January 17, 2025

Iowa shifts blue by 70 points. — Joseph V. Shelley🎅🏼 (@JosephVaden) January 17, 2025

😂 pic.twitter.com/CyI7Hqh0pd — no use for a name (@B9999999999999B) January 16, 2025

The blue wave is going to flip all those red states at the last minute. Just you watch! The power of polls!

It’s already a done deal!

I wonder if Kamrade Kammie will win an election recount in Iowa. — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) January 17, 2025

Still in the running pic.twitter.com/fFzrKi5DmH — Restructuring Democracy (@WeWillRD) January 16, 2025

“GUYS KAMALA CAN STILL WIN!” 😂 — John Howarth (@Defenestrator22) January 16, 2025

You have to believe!

What else will this final poll show?

She has Iowa going to Joe Biden by 40 🤣🤡 — Dyl (@liltestmoretren) January 17, 2025

Ooh, Biden’s going to be co-president with Kamala if these numbers hold.

Word is she will have Denmark up 3 points on the U.S. for control of Greenland 📈 — Adam Collett (@AdamCollettX) January 17, 2025

Wow, look at Denmark getting all those Electoral votes.

Ann Seltzer will be remembered as a 🤡 — JeremiahWatson✝️🇺🇸 (@JeremiahW2044) January 16, 2025

That’s Mrs. Clown, to you! Keep believing those polls, folks!