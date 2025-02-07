Let the Inappropriate Giggling Begin: Elon Musk Wants to Fund 'Hard Hitting' News Show on X

One of the things we love most about Elon Musk is that he is a card-carrying member of Generation X. He cannot be bullied, he does not care an ounce about being 'politically correct,' and he is not afraid to call out the worst people in the world when he sees them.

Advertisement

But being Gen X also means he has a healthy sense of humor and, many times, that sense of humor is on the level of a teenage boy.

We saw it last night with how much fun he had when CNN was forced to use the 'Big Balls' nickname of one of his DOGE staffers in their on-screen chyron. We also saw it when he hilariously trolled the left with his new Twitter bio, 'White House Tech Support'.

Last night, Musk was at it again when someone on Twitter proposed a new program for Twitter (OK, we'll call it 'X' just this once) as a parody of CBS's disgraced program 60 Minutes, which was embarrassed again yesterday when the full transcript of their heavily edited interview with Kamala Harris was released.

how much does it cost and when do we buy it? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0Ek0H4Cqjd — stepfanie tyler (@wildbarestepf) February 7, 2025

We are going to assume that we don't need to explain the slang meaning of the number '69' to Twitchy readers. But if you don't know what it means ... uhhh, that's one you're going to have to Google for yourself.

It was a pretty funny joke but, of course, it was right up Musk's alley with his Gen X sense of humor. He noticed the post and picked it up, promising to fund this program if someone actually went ahead and made it.

Anyone want to create a hard-hitting show on 𝕏 called 69 Minutes?



I will actually fund it! https://t.co/ZZzgRmZeDZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

Suddenly, but unsurprisingly, what was just a funny joke turned viral in an instant, with users across X posting both hilarious AND serious replies and QTs.

69 minutes 😂.



This would be refreshing, we would get the actual news people are speaking about on X.



Who are your favorite nominees?!! https://t.co/cy4YAfeQuZ pic.twitter.com/M1D3SkDVYn — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 7, 2025

Possible anchors under consideration to host the program have been reported already, such as Jack Mehoff, Buck Nekkid, and Jenny Talia.

Will it air at 4:20? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 7, 2025

That number, '4/20,' is another one that Musk likes to have a lot of fun with, and we trust we don't need to explain that one either. Suffice it to say that it might be Snoop Dogg's favorite number.

Seeing this with 69k likes 🫡 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 7, 2025

Got it pic.twitter.com/zg6bcQOml9 — Libs of Bluesky (@Libsofbluesky) February 7, 2025

The tweet soon went well over 200,000 likes and 20 million views, but kudos to Riley Gaines and Libs of Bluesky for capturing that moment in time.

What about 96 minutes, does that count or no? Asking for a friend. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 7, 2025

As Nancy Mace knows well, '69' became '96' under the Biden administration because of all the runaway inflation.

Can I assist?

I was born in the Summer of '69? — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 7, 2025

Kari Lake IS an experienced news anchor, but sorry. No Bryan Adams will be allowed.

He's being deported back to Canada.

HAHAHA. There will be no requirement to record the show in Latin.

I’ll do it only if Big Balls agrees to be a special correspondent. — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) February 7, 2025

Advertisement

Well, Musk did say today that he was hiring 'Big Balls' back into DOGE, despite the left's attempts to dox and cancel him.

Where a male and female anchor both report the news at the same time just to see who finishes first? https://t.co/XqxLvl23zY — Brodigan (@brodigan) February 7, 2025

That tweet ... ahem ... needs no commentary.

We just love a juvenile sense of humor. It's what we do here at Twitchy, after all.

Here is the rub (no pun intended) though. As Musk loves to say often, 'The most entertaining outcome is the most likely.'

And a news program like this WOULD be entertaining. We have no doubt that Musk would follow through on his promise to fund it if he was presented with a strong proposal.

To that end, there were many serious reporters, podcasters, and other newspeople who were ready and willing to make it happen for real.

@KLRNRadio @DigitalBeaconUS volunteer as tribute — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 7, 2025

KLRN already broadcasts on X, so it would be a perfect fit.

I await the call, Elon. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 7, 2025

I'd do it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 7, 2025

I’d do it in a second. Unraveled Russia collusion, uncovered Hunter Biden grift and have won the RFK journalism award for investigative reporting among many. https://t.co/YuVnRa2MMY — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) February 7, 2025

Advertisement

These would all be outstanding choices. And there were hundreds more just like these.

But knowing Musk, if he does go forward with 69 Minutes, it will be because someone came to him with a business plan, not anyone just waiting by their phone for him to call them.

He tends to like proactive people who take the initiative.

In the meantime, while we await the debut of what would surely be America's new favorite investigative journalism program, we can just enjoy the fact that Elon Musk is quintessential Gen X.

He is sick of how the government has failed us, he has no patience or tolerance for the status quo in Washington (or in the legacy media), and he has no problem laughing in their faces, especially if he can do so using a joke laden with sexual innuendo.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we are going to go prepare a prospectus for a new Musk-funded, Twitchy weekend talk show on X.

We're going to call it Sunday Mornings With Your Mom.