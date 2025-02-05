YIKES: FCC Releases Full Video and Transcript of Kamala Harris' Pre-Election '60 Minutes' Interview

Before the November election the CBS show "60 Minutes" aired an interview with Kamala Harris that was found to have had some big-time edits.

After Donald Trump took office, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr was curious about something, and asked CBS to provide a full transcript:

CBS says it will turn over an unedited transcript of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission, part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight with the network over how it handled a story about his opponent. Trump sued CBS for $10 billion over the “60 Minutes” interview, claiming it was deceptively edited to make Harris look good. Published reports said that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, has been talking to Trump’s lawyers about a settlement.

FCC Chairman Carr said today that CBS provided a full transcript along with the full video:

CBS provided the FCC with unredacted video & a transcript of VP Harris’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview in response to the FCC’s review of a News Distortion complaint.



CBS did not ask for confidential or non-public treatment of these materials.



The full transcript is here, and CBS did some slicing and dicing before the interview was aired on "60 Minutes."

Kamala Harris looked like she was on the verge of throwing up seconds before her 60 Minutes interview.



🚨🚨How much did 60 minutes edit the Kamala Harris interview?



See for yourself. This was the first question. One clip is the edit. One is raw.



Omg. 60 Minutes DID cut out a horrific word salad from Kamala.



You want to hear almost-was President Kamala Harris solution was to the Ukraine war? (Red line is where the full interview cuts her response)



Below is the full interview, but be careful to avoid any hilarious flashbacks to the many reasons Harris lost to Trump which now only serve as reminders of why Kamala's campaign wanted to keep her exposure very limited. Watch:

That can be best summed up with a clip from "The Office":

But at least the FCC is being transparent with what they found.

This how our government should work..👏👏👇



Full transparency at last! Well, it took place several weeks after the election was over, but still...

But the video the FCC posted has the best reminder of all:

