'60 Minutes' Changes Its Tune, Will Give FCC Kamala Harris Interview Transcript (Can't WAIT to Read It!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 01, 2025
ImgFlip

Well, well, well,

Months ago CBS program '60 Minutes' sat down for an interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It didn't go well for her, because anything other than softball interviews weren't her forté (and even softball interviews often went sideways). '60 Minutes' blatantly edited one of Kamala's answers on Israel to help make her look better.

It was a violation of journalistic ethics, but not surprising. There is no ethical standard, no principle, no code that media won't do away with if they think it'll help them harm Donald Trump.

Social media blew up and many demanded '60 Minutes' release the transcripts of the interview, which they refused to do.

In December, Trump said he was filing a suit against '60 Minutes' for election interference related to the edited interview and later filed a $10 billion suit.

Now the show is coughing up the transcripts and handing them over to the FCC:

More from The New York Post:

CBS says it will turn over an unedited transcript of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission, part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight with the network over how it handled a story about his opponent.

Trump sued CBS for $10 billion over the “60 Minutes” interview, claiming it was deceptively edited to make Harris look good.

Published reports said that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, has been talking to Trump’s lawyers about a settlement.

You'd think media would learn.

But the do not.

CBS is probably desperate to avoid those being made public.

Hence the settlement.

By so-called 'objective' journalists.

The mind reels.

They can all talk about Kamala running in 2028, but that's light-years away politically speaking. Things can, and will, change.

On top of a hefty settlement, yes.

Tooth and nail.

That's all we've ever asked of media. And they can't do it.

Tags: 60 MINUTES DONALD TRUMP FCC INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS TRANSCRIPT

