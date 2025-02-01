'60 Minutes' Changes Its Tune, Will Give FCC Kamala Harris Interview Transcript (Can't WAIT to Read It!)

Well, well, well,

Months ago CBS program '60 Minutes' sat down for an interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It didn't go well for her, because anything other than softball interviews weren't her forté (and even softball interviews often went sideways). '60 Minutes' blatantly edited one of Kamala's answers on Israel to help make her look better.

It was a violation of journalistic ethics, but not surprising. There is no ethical standard, no principle, no code that media won't do away with if they think it'll help them harm Donald Trump.

Social media blew up and many demanded '60 Minutes' release the transcripts of the interview, which they refused to do.

In December, Trump said he was filing a suit against '60 Minutes' for election interference related to the edited interview and later filed a $10 billion suit.

Now the show is coughing up the transcripts and handing them over to the FCC:

CBS agrees to hand over ’60 Minutes’ Harris interview transcripts to FCC https://t.co/q30EDABgYN pic.twitter.com/rTx60wN01G — New York Post (@nypost) February 1, 2025

More from The New York Post:

CBS says it will turn over an unedited transcript of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission, part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight with the network over how it handled a story about his opponent. Trump sued CBS for $10 billion over the “60 Minutes” interview, claiming it was deceptively edited to make Harris look good. Published reports said that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, has been talking to Trump’s lawyers about a settlement.

You'd think media would learn.

But the do not.

I'd be far more interested in the CBS internal memos surrounding the Harris interview edits. — Quiet Rando (@dcsoult) February 1, 2025

CBS is probably desperate to avoid those being made public.

Hence the settlement.

Kamala, running for President of the free world , So incompetent and stupid they had to edit a clip to fool the electorate. 👀 — CindySue (@enchantedcotage) February 1, 2025

By so-called 'objective' journalists.

The mind reels.

Fake news CBS finally releases the transcript 😂.



Good luck running in 2028 after this gets released Kamala! — Mr.Marshall (@MistaMarshall00) February 1, 2025

They can all talk about Kamala running in 2028, but that's light-years away politically speaking. Things can, and will, change.

They should have to publicly apologize too. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) February 1, 2025

On top of a hefty settlement, yes.

They fought making this stuff public in the first place? https://t.co/UJ7tjo8vyI — Frank Collins III (@OGFC3) February 1, 2025

Tooth and nail.

Yes! Be transparent, stop being an agent of a political party to promote partisan political narratives, and importantly be the professional media again. https://t.co/aOQ4lp1aYF — Saory Pon (@saorypon) February 1, 2025

That's all we've ever asked of media. And they can't do it.