Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG BALLS’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:45 PM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are on a mission to destroy any of the young people on Elon Musk’s DOGE team. So it’s no surprise that a trio of CNN schoolmarms are losing their minds over an accomplished 19-year-old wunderkind who goes by the name of Big Balls.

It’s too funny! (WATCH)

Yes, we have to agree - it is one of the GREATEST chyrons of all time. Those CNN talking heads sure hate seeing young people succeed.

Elon Musk quickly noticed the CNN meltdown over one of his DOGE crew. Like the rest of us, he couldn't stop laughing at the absurdity of it all.

They’re so upset! We can’t have young geniuses working in our government and fixing things. Oh, no!

The CNN reporter couldn’t sound any older than she did on-air chiding Big Balls for his ‘unfortunate’ company name.

This teen is a whiz kid who started a company at 16! 

Democrat Party Vice Chair David Hogg surprisingly doesn’t like Big Balls. He’s horrified this young person didn’t build his career on the bodies of murdered schoolmates.

It’s funny which things send ‘journalists’ off the deep end. But they’re losing their minds over an accomplished genius teenager who’s cleaning up corruption in our federal government. The kid’s earned his name.

