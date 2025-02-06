Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG BALLS’

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are on a mission to destroy any of the young people on Elon Musk’s DOGE team. So it’s no surprise that a trio of CNN schoolmarms are losing their minds over an accomplished 19-year-old wunderkind who goes by the name of Big Balls.

It’s too funny! (WATCH)

CNN is seething about a DOGE staffer named “Big Balls” who founded a company called Tesla․Sexy LLC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AB1UEHkpLY — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 7, 2025

Contender for greatest chyron of all time pic.twitter.com/s2yF9jKJGZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

Those three fellas look pissed. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 7, 2025

Yes, we have to agree - it is one of the GREATEST chyrons of all time. Those CNN talking heads sure hate seeing young people succeed.

Elon Musk quickly noticed the CNN meltdown over one of his DOGE crew. Like the rest of us, he couldn't stop laughing at the absurdity of it all.

This was actually on TV 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wTJk88WGvF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

Elon broke them hahaha wow — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) February 7, 2025

Tell us, did you hire the guy just to make CNN run a headline like that?! 😂 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 7, 2025

So funny, never thought of that!



She’s entirely serious, which makes it even more funny.

Who can actually say that on a “News” show without laughing! — BernieMT (@BernieMTwit) February 7, 2025

They’re so upset! We can’t have young geniuses working in our government and fixing things. Oh, no!

The CNN reporter couldn’t sound any older than she did on-air chiding Big Balls for his ‘unfortunate’ company name.

I really don’t have a problem with someone founding a company called Tesla. Sexy LLC. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) February 7, 2025

They don't even know that Elon named his models to spell out S3XY?



Model S

Model 3

Model X

Model Y



And they think they are "The News"? 😂🤣😂 — Logic & Facts (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) February 7, 2025

Probably more accomplished than any of CNN’s guests on that whole show — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 7, 2025

Big Balls sounds like he was already killing it at the age of 16.



I was trying to score weed and booze at that age 🤷 — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 7, 2025

This teen is a whiz kid who started a company at 16!

Democrat Party Vice Chair David Hogg surprisingly doesn’t like Big Balls. He’s horrified this young person didn’t build his career on the bodies of murdered schoolmates.

Yeah let's let a 19 year old who goes by "bigballs" handle the situation. Very confidence inspiring. https://t.co/cx2vA2uua9 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2025

Aren't you always saying "The young people will win"? You sound like an old man all of a sudden 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) February 6, 2025

We let a 24 year old be vice chair of the democratic party. What's your point? — David A Thigpen (@david_a_thigpen) February 5, 2025

Wait, they have a problem with "Big Balls" as a Government "Expert" but they were okay with this dude as the Assistant Secretary for Health 😂 pic.twitter.com/v5uPdlpxJ0 — Kal-El (@SpikeDiet) February 7, 2025

It’s funny which things send ‘journalists’ off the deep end. But they’re losing their minds over an accomplished genius teenager who’s cleaning up corruption in our federal government. The kid’s earned his name.