'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the ENTIRE Hearing

You have to feel for President Trump's Cabinet nominees when you watch their confirmation hearings in front of various Senate committees. They have to sit there for hours, not just answering questions which they should be expected to do, but also enduring endless bloviating from Democrat Senators who aren't even that interested in their answers, only in grandstanding and hearing themselves talk.

Advertisement

Just ask DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard who couldn't get a word in edgewise with Virginia Senator Mark Warner today, even though he pretended to demand answers from her.

Not only that, but some of the Senators get so unhinged that they basically re-create the screaming cat lady meme, as Kirsten Gillibrand and others did with now-confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Their patience through these ordeals is admirable, but we can't blame them when that patience runs out. This afternoon, after Kash Patel had already buried Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in the morning session regarding COVID vaccines, we get the feeling that Trump's nominee to head the FBI had just about enough of her screeching at him.



When Klobuchar requested five hours to question Patel on his testimony, he let loose on her with an EPIC clapback that even had the Senator exclaiming, 'Wow.'

Watch:

You have two minutes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0VndGlEUbm — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) January 30, 2025

Daaaaaaaamn, son. Someone call 911 because we are pretty sure we just witnessed a murder on live TV.

Kudos to Karli Bonne for adding the classic reaction shot at the end of the clip above. It is the perfect epilogue to Patel's savage takedown.

Me when Kash Patel told Senator Amy Klobuchar “you’ve got two minutes” …. pic.twitter.com/CjtLIMpFAr — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) January 30, 2025

We had the same reaction.

Kash's "You've got two minutes" is on par with JD's, "I don't care Margaret" in the SUFFER NO SILLY FOOLS list I've been compiling. pic.twitter.com/IvrvK15NL8 — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 30, 2025

That's going to be a long list. But we're here for it.

Libs of TikTok even gave us a graphic representation of the running tally.

Liberal women: “rrrreeeeeeeeeeee ahhh”



Republicans: “I don’t really care, Margaret.” pic.twitter.com/67ODBQIF9b — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025

HAHAHAHA. Perfect.

🚨 Kash ain’t putting up with Amy Klobuchar’s BS



“You have 2 minutes.” 😂🤣



Savage. pic.twitter.com/hr6YtIn7Bd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

In fairness to Patel, he put up with her BS for a long time. But enough was enough. He was done with her disingenuous questioning and he didn't mind saying so.

The most epic mike drop from @Kash_Patel in all of confirmation hearing history. "You have 2 minutes".@amyklobuchar You need some burn cream?pic.twitter.com/cDx14n90YI — Drunk Aunt Nancy 💉🍸🍷 (@RRSFBay) January 30, 2025

We cannot yet confirm whether Klobuchar has been admitted to the burn unit at the George Washington University Trauma Center.

Advertisement

Any Republican who is not on board with King Patel's confirmation after that moment needs to resign immediately.

He is already in charge. Love it. And her "wow" 😂😆 — Katie L (@MadHatter7214) January 30, 2025

Klobuchar saying 'Wow' there was the verbal equivalent of her waving a white flag or throwing in the towel. It was OVER for her after that.

We only regret that Joe Rogan wasn't on the scene to call the fight.





This is MY Director of the FBI 😎🥳 https://t.co/wOZInUJlaT — xx𝕏 𝐅irst Drip… then 𝐅lood 𝕏xx (@Johnny_number9) January 30, 2025

He does not suffer fools gladly, that's for sure.

We could use more of that in Washington.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 He cut her off at the knees https://t.co/PP6HdSgYTk — Victor Elliott (@real2bme) January 30, 2025

Yeah he dragged her in the first round this morning. Then again. https://t.co/ZX0wrZNlma — AmericanMade (@American_MadeUS) January 30, 2025

After the morning and afternoon sessions, we're guessing that Klobuchar doesn't ever want to have to question Patel again.

She might as well have been Roberto Duran saying, 'No mas!' to Sugar Ray Leonard.

🚨 Kash Patel is DESTROYING Amy Klobuchar in his Senate hearing! 🔥



Klobuchar: "I would love to have five hours of questions and then I could read the whole transcript."



Patel: "You've got two minutes!"



Absolute MIC DROP! 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/PzuxAkDb6y — MAGA ALLIANCE (@maga_alliance_) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

It was the cherry on top of Patel's superlative performance today before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

We are sure all of the Democrats on that committee came into the hearing this morning thinking they could submarine Patel's nomination.

But they made one fatal miscalculation, as they have with many of Trump's nominees: Patel is MUCH smarter than they are and he is MUCH better at handling this type of confrontational questioning than anyone they had seen during Trump's first term.

This morning AND this afternoon, Amy Klobuchar found that out the hard way.