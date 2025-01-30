Keith Olbermann Demands Trump in a Straightjacket Before Sunset
Paging J.B. Pritzker! Scary Report Shows ZERO Students Reading on Grade Level at...
After Phoning It in As Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg Dares Lecture Trump on...
Seriously? Texas Authorities Investigating Dad for Some Snow Day Fun (WATCH)
Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO,...
'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy...
VIP
You'll Never GUESS Who Adam Schiff Teamed Up with to Whine About Kash...
The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK...
ACKSHUALLY: The Economist Warns Us That Stopping Unfettered Foreign Aid Harms America and...
OOF! RFK Jr. Lowers the Boom on Sen. Sanders and Dems' Big Pharma...
Donald Trump Rips Reporters During DC Plane Crash Briefing
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel...
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for...
How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel...

'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the ENTIRE Hearing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:40 PM on January 30, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

You have to feel for President Trump's Cabinet nominees when you watch their confirmation hearings in front of various Senate committees. They have to sit there for hours, not just answering questions which they should be expected to do, but also enduring endless bloviating from Democrat Senators who aren't even that interested in their answers, only in grandstanding and hearing themselves talk. 

Advertisement

Just ask DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard who couldn't get a word in edgewise with Virginia Senator Mark Warner today, even though he pretended to demand answers from her.

Not only that, but some of the Senators get so unhinged that they basically re-create the screaming cat lady meme, as Kirsten Gillibrand and others did with now-confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Their patience through these ordeals is admirable, but we can't blame them when that patience runs out. This afternoon, after Kash Patel had already buried Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in the morning session regarding COVID vaccines, we get the feeling that Trump's nominee to head the FBI had just about enough of her screeching at him. 

When Klobuchar requested five hours to question Patel on his testimony, he let loose on her with an EPIC clapback that even had the Senator exclaiming, 'Wow.'

Watch: 

Daaaaaaaamn, son. Someone call 911 because we are pretty sure we just witnessed a murder on live TV.

Kudos to Karli Bonne for adding the classic reaction shot at the end of the clip above. It is the perfect epilogue to Patel's savage takedown. 

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Advertisement

We had the same reaction. 

That's going to be a long list. But we're here for it. 

Libs of TikTok even gave us a graphic representation of the running tally. 

HAHAHAHA. Perfect. 

In fairness to Patel, he put up with her BS for a long time. But enough was enough. He was done with her disingenuous questioning and he didn't mind saying so.

We cannot yet confirm whether Klobuchar has been admitted to the burn unit at the George Washington University Trauma Center. 

Advertisement

Any Republican who is not on board with King Patel's confirmation after that moment needs to resign immediately. 

Klobuchar saying 'Wow' there was the verbal equivalent of her waving a white flag or throwing in the towel. It was OVER for her after that. 

We only regret that Joe Rogan wasn't on the scene to call the fight. 

Wow Rogan GIFfrom Wow GIFs


He does not suffer fools gladly, that's for sure. 

We could use more of that in Washington. 

After the morning and afternoon sessions, we're guessing that Klobuchar doesn't ever want to have to question Patel again. 

She might as well have been Roberto Duran saying, 'No mas!' to Sugar Ray Leonard.

Advertisement

It was the cherry on top of Patel's superlative performance today before the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

We are sure all of the Democrats on that committee came into the hearing this morning thinking they could submarine Patel's nomination. 

But they made one fatal miscalculation, as they have with many of Trump's nominees: Patel is MUCH smarter than they are and he is MUCH better at handling this type of confrontational questioning than anyone they had seen during Trump's first term. 

This morning AND this afternoon, Amy Klobuchar found that out the hard way. 

Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR CONFIRMATION HEARING FBI FUNNY SENATE KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Paging J.B. Pritzker! Scary Report Shows ZERO Students Reading on Grade Level at THIRTY Illinois Schools
Amy Curtis
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)
Sam J.
After Phoning It in As Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg Dares Lecture Trump on Leadership
Amy Curtis
Seriously? Texas Authorities Investigating Dad for Some Snow Day Fun (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO, But X Ain't Havin' IT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer Doug P.
Advertisement