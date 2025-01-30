Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for...
How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel...
Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and...
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
VIP
Sen. Lindsey Graham Spends 5 Mins. Telling Dems the REAL Reasons They Don't...
Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified...
Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending...
Sen. Thom Tillis' Kash Patel Hearing Bingo Card Proves Just How Predictable the...
'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In...
BULLSEYE! Feminist Writer Absolutely OBLITERATES Trans Activist 'The P*ssed Off Lawyer'
Kash Patel Given the PERFECT Walk-Up Song for Entrance to Senate Confirmation Hearing
Little Dickie Durbin's BS Opening Statement Proves WHY Kash Patel Is the Best...
Apparently It's Tom Homan's Job to Get Criminal Illegals Off the Streets of...

We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting Off Tulsi Gabbard

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:41 PM on January 30, 2025
Twitchy

With multiple confirmation hearings happening simultaneously today, we're being presented with so many instances of Democrat Senators embarrassing themselves, it's difficult to keep track of them all. 

Advertisement

One of the least endearing features of many Democrats is that they are under the delusion that these hearings exist so that they can enjoy the sound of their own voices, rather than letting the nominees speak to the American people about their qualifications. 

And when it comes to Senators who are far too enamored with themselves, Virginia's Mark Warner has to be near the top of the list. Yesterday, Warner was housed by HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who refused to state that he wouldn't fire any of the 91,000 employees at that department, regardless of cause. RFK received applause from the gallery for his response, while Warner received a giant egg on his face. 

Of course, that didn't stop him from stepping on rakes during today's confirmation hearing of DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard. Watch below as Warner DEMANDS that Gabard answers his question about FISA reforms but then cuts her off repeatedly so that she can't answer and he can keep flapping his gums. 

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Advertisement

In case anyone was wondering what happened after this clip, no, he never did give her the opportunity to answer. 

If this was a comedy skit, it couldn't have been written more perfectly. Sadly, Warner is a sitting Senator, not a member of Monty Python's Flying Circus.  

He IS an embarrassment to Virginia. We sincerely hope that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin runs against and beats him in 2026.

As for the shaky hands, that seems to be an epidemic among so many Senators, especially on the left. (Are they 'literally shaking' with rage?)

You'll get no argument from us there. 

And it's true. If a male Republican did this to a female nominee, the media would pillory that Senator for his sexism. Yet somehow, we doubt that The Washington Post or The New York Times will do the same to Warner. 

Advertisement

That's a great question. We don't have the answer, but it has gotten way out of control, particularly with Democrats now that Republicans are in power. 

It's a pretty safe bet that Warner wouldn't let Gabbard answer about FISA because he is terrified of the answer she would give him. 

They are reminding all of America why they lost so badly in November. 

Warner's staff is almost certainly cutting up clips of his time with Gabbard to send a fundraising email claiming that he 'owned' her. 

Advertisement

Deep down, maybe Warner understands the truth that Gabbard is WAY smarter than he is. And if he let her answer, she would have demonstrated that to the American people. 

Unfortunately for him, he just looks like he is dumb AND a bully. 

That's being pretty generous. 

Many of these Democrats, especially Warner, never had one.

Tags: CONFIRMATION HEARING MARK WARNER SENATE TULSI GABBARD DNI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While Questioning Kash Patel (Watch)
Sam J.
How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel and It's GLORIOUS -Watch
Sam J.
Sen. Rand Paul Just ATE Another Senator's LUNCH in Real Time While Defending RFK Jr. and HOT DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Another One Bites the Dust! Amy Klobuchar Learns the Hard Way HOW Qualified Kash Patel Really IS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer Doug P.
Advertisement