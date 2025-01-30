We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting Off Tulsi Gabbard

With multiple confirmation hearings happening simultaneously today, we're being presented with so many instances of Democrat Senators embarrassing themselves, it's difficult to keep track of them all.

One of the least endearing features of many Democrats is that they are under the delusion that these hearings exist so that they can enjoy the sound of their own voices, rather than letting the nominees speak to the American people about their qualifications.

And when it comes to Senators who are far too enamored with themselves, Virginia's Mark Warner has to be near the top of the list. Yesterday, Warner was housed by HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who refused to state that he wouldn't fire any of the 91,000 employees at that department, regardless of cause. RFK received applause from the gallery for his response, while Warner received a giant egg on his face.

Of course, that didn't stop him from stepping on rakes during today's confirmation hearing of DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard. Watch below as Warner DEMANDS that Gabard answers his question about FISA reforms but then cuts her off repeatedly so that she can't answer and he can keep flapping his gums.

SENATOR MARK WARNER: Ms. Gabbard, I ask you a question, please give me the courtesy of answering. What reforms were made to FISA Section 702 that you support?



TULSI GABBARD: There are a number of reforms, including-



WARNER: In the new bill? In the new law right?-



GABBARD:… pic.twitter.com/33CByITKku — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 30, 2025

In case anyone was wondering what happened after this clip, no, he never did give her the opportunity to answer.

If this was a comedy skit, it couldn't have been written more perfectly. Sadly, Warner is a sitting Senator, not a member of Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Mark Warner embarrassing Virginia. Again. Rude, petulant and what’s with the shaky hands? I have a theory… https://t.co/G2IpKUxRM9 — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) January 30, 2025

He IS an embarrassment to Virginia. We sincerely hope that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin runs against and beats him in 2026.

As for the shaky hands, that seems to be an epidemic among so many Senators, especially on the left. (Are they 'literally shaking' with rage?)

Its almost as if @MarkWarner is a misogynist and is sexist. Like he really hates women. I don’t think that is the type of man that should represent us Virginians. https://t.co/uJ89Aj66iO — Dr. Supreme Court Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) January 30, 2025

You'll get no argument from us there.

And it's true. If a male Republican did this to a female nominee, the media would pillory that Senator for his sexism. Yet somehow, we doubt that The Washington Post or The New York Times will do the same to Warner.

When did ‘advise and consent’ become ‘grandstand, gaslight, and fundraise’? — Ragnar's Paw (@aet2u) January 30, 2025

That's a great question. We don't have the answer, but it has gotten way out of control, particularly with Democrats now that Republicans are in power.

Mark Warner is a colossal POS. He talks about Tulsi being courteous while he shows zero curiosity by allowing her to speak. It seems like RFK jr. and Tulsi Gabbard are a huge threat to Mark’s insider dealings and to his mega donors.



But all of these hearings make Dems look bad. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) January 30, 2025

It's a pretty safe bet that Warner wouldn't let Gabbard answer about FISA because he is terrified of the answer she would give him.

I don’t think these hearings are helping the Democrats at all. https://t.co/Rjg0WUwzso — Elaine (@elbh) January 30, 2025

They are reminding all of America why they lost so badly in November.

This is despicable. What’s the point in even asking the question if you blatantly refuse to let her answer? https://t.co/1Q3X54Px9z — Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan00056239) January 30, 2025

Warner's staff is almost certainly cutting up clips of his time with Gabbard to send a fundraising email claiming that he 'owned' her.

They are grandstanding every step of the way. They aren’t serious. They do not want the truth, otherwise, they’d let people answer the questions. https://t.co/E8SG4UPjnR — Angel Ball-Reynolds (@AngelSings4u2) January 30, 2025

Deep down, maybe Warner understands the truth that Gabbard is WAY smarter than he is. And if he let her answer, she would have demonstrated that to the American people.

Unfortunately for him, he just looks like he is dumb AND a bully.

Complete and utter morons. They have lost all sense of decency. https://t.co/xx8ExddOLj — LMDuff (@BeKindBeAmazing) January 30, 2025

That's being pretty generous.

Many of these Democrats, especially Warner, never had one.