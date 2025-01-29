Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's...
Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots
Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor i...
The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for...
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
VIP
Compare CNN's Reason to Subscribe to Recent Headlines and TRY Not to Laugh
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words...
Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a...
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five...
Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space...
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White...

'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding

Doug P.  |  12:05 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Senate confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to possibly be the next Secretary of Health & Human Services started this morning, and it's clear that the Democrats on the committee are going to be doing their usual thing, which is to misrepresent positions or just shout and not allow the nominee to respond. 

Advertisement

It's going badly for some of the Dems. 

Possibly one of the most dishonest Democrats at the start of the hearing was Sen. Ron Wyden, who shared a talking point that RFK Jr. again corrected: 

Senator Mark Warner had a question for Kennedy about pledging not to fire "federal employees who work on food safety." 

The answer earned applause from some in the room, but certainly not from Warner: 

Recommended

Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's White House Portrait
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There was a gasp in the room among Democrats who find the suggestion that a government worker should be fired for not doing their job to be offensive.

Dems also didn't like this reality check about the Unaffordable Care Act: 

It's certainly an interesting scene:

It's laughable, but here we are.

Dem Sen. Bennet used his time to just yell at Kennedy:

Advertisement

Perhaps Sen. Bennet is just looking out for what's most important to him:

Yeah, that's him alright! And he's not alone:

The hearing continues so we'll certainly have more to share on it this afternoon.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's White House Portrait
Amy Curtis
Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor in America
Warren Squire
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid
Grateful Calvin
The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for Alternate Headlines
Doug P.
Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots
justmindy
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's White House Portrait Amy Curtis
Advertisement