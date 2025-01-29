'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding

The Senate confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to possibly be the next Secretary of Health & Human Services started this morning, and it's clear that the Democrats on the committee are going to be doing their usual thing, which is to misrepresent positions or just shout and not allow the nominee to respond.

It's going badly for some of the Dems.

RFK Jr. is mopping the floor with Wyden. — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 29, 2025

Possibly one of the most dishonest Democrats at the start of the hearing was Sen. Ron Wyden, who shared a talking point that RFK Jr. again corrected:

🚨BOOM🚨



RFK Jr. just completely dismantled Senator Ron Wyden's DISHONEST opening line of questioning:



"I‘ve corrected it MANY TIMES, including on national TV. You know about this, Senator Wyden, so bringing this up right now is dishonest." pic.twitter.com/L3MAxp3MTb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

Senator Mark Warner had a question for Kennedy about pledging not to fire "federal employees who work on food safety."

The answer earned applause from some in the room, but certainly not from Warner:

Sen. Warner: Do you pledge to not fire federal employees who work on food safety?



RFK Jr: There are 91,000 employees



Sen. Warner: I take that as a no. What about people who work on preventing cyber attacks?



RFK Jr: I will commit to not firing anybody who is doing their job pic.twitter.com/XTbYyCjoVw — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 29, 2025

There was a gasp in the room among Democrats who find the suggestion that a government worker should be fired for not doing their job to be offensive.

Dems also didn't like this reality check about the Unaffordable Care Act:

🚨 RFK Jr. throws down the gauntlet at the feet of Democrats:



"Americans by and large don't like the Affordable Care Act...They would prefer to be on private insurance...I would ask any of the Democrats who were chuckling just now: Do you think all that money, that $900 billion… pic.twitter.com/8MMqdKiOpn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

It's certainly an interesting scene:

watching these democrat freaks try to lecture RFK jr. about health feels like a sick joke https://t.co/RAzV8Mdr74 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 29, 2025

It's laughable, but here we are.

Dem Sen. Bennet used his time to just yell at Kennedy:

Democrat Senator Bennet is currently SCREAMING at HHS Secretary Nominee RFK Jr. at the top of his lungs.



Is this how Democrats plan to behave? Not letting Trump's nominee get even a single word in? pic.twitter.com/gvPRsZIF1t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

Perhaps Sen. Bennet is just looking out for what's most important to him:

Yeah, that's him alright! And he's not alone:

Ron Wyden (D) just claimed that RFK Jr, “is…someone who chases money and influence wherever they lead, even if that may mean the tragic death of children and other vulnerable people.”



Wyden has received 1.5 million from the health care industry.



Notable donors include,… pic.twitter.com/SJczo7PJ25 — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) January 29, 2025

The hearing continues so we'll certainly have more to share on it this afternoon.