HILARIOUS Montage of Margaret Brennan Faces Shows Just How BADLY JD Vance Owned...
With the U.K. Calling for His Head, Elon Musk Offers HILARIOUS New Name...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
X User Loser: Colombia President Reposts His ‘L’ on Social Media and Quickly...
FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found...
Large Group Terrorizes Drivers Blocking Streets in Dallas While Demanding Open Border with...
VIP
J.B. Pritzker Should Ask Colombia How Opposing Trump's Immigration Policies Worked Out
Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien...
Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business...
LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged
DISHONEST: Check Out How Much Time WaPo Gave Steven Cheung to Respond to...
Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City...
Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His...
Democrats Suddenly Realize Eggs Are Expensive Days After Biden’s Exit

Snakes in the Grass: The Left Tries to Sabotage Pete Hegseth With Ginned-Up Tuskegee Airmen Story

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When President Trump signed his executive order last week declaring the end of DEI departments in the Federal government, we knew it would only be a matter of time before his entire Cabinet followed suit. When Secretary of State Marco Rubio was sworn in, one of his first actions was to ban all 'pride' and BLM flags from being flown next to the Stars and Stripes at any State Department facility. 

Advertisement

Over at the Department of Defense, despite endless smears and false accusations against him, Pete Hegseth survived the confirmation process thanks to Vice President J.D. Vance's tiebreaking vote and was sworn in as Secretary of Defense on Saturday

The left, predictably, did not react too well to his confirmation. Kind of like how vampires do not react well to Holy (Water.) 

The Defense Department has been riddled with DEI practices over the past couple of decades (thanks, Obama), so it was no surprise that one of Hegseth's first actions was to announce that DEI was OVER there too under his leadership. 

And we love the way he did it, with a handwritten memo that could not have been shorter, sweeter, or more to the point:

It's not difficult. Either get with the program or get out. 

Unfortunately, however, there are plenty of snakes in the garden for Hegseth to remove. Immediately upon his swearing-in, news reports began to surface on Saturday that compliance with DEI meant that the Air Force would no longer be teaching the history of the Tuskegee Airmen or the WASPs

Reuters reported on Saturday that the video about the Tuskegee Airmen as well as another about civilian women pilots trained by the U.S. military during World War Two, known as "Women Air Force Service Pilots," or WASPs, were not being taught in basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland pending a review.

The move was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News, and it created an uproar, including in Alabama, home to the training base in Tuskegee where the airmen got their name.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This is pure nonsense. Eliminating DEI does not mean removing history. We shouldn't be surprised, however. When some schools banned critical race theory, the usual race hustlers were out in force spreading lies that conservatives wanted to erase the history of the Civil War or slavery in America. None of it was true.

In this case, the story about the Tuskegee Airmen seems like a blatant attempt to sabotage Hegseth. And whoever in the Air Force told this story to the San Antonio Express-News should be fired and dishonorably discharged. 

Alabama Senator Katie Britt bristled at the story, calling it 'malicious compliance.' 

... and pinning his stars in the Oval Office. In his second term, the Trump Administration will continue to deeply respect and elevate the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. Their history and their lessons will continue to be taught—because their legacy is one of excellence, of success, and of unquestionable merit.  

As the Pentagon under @PeteHegseth’s leadership restores its focus to lethality, there is no greater historical example of a highly skilled, valiant fighting force than the Tuskegee Airmen. These role models will continue to inspire the next generation of courageous, selfless American servicemembers.
Advertisement

'Malicious compliance' is an excellent way to describe what happened here. Another way to describe it would be that some people were acting like spiteful children because they don't like Trump or Hegseth.

Hegseth assured Senator Britt that those responsible would not get away with it. 

Some heads are going to roll at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, for sure.

The good news is that, within hours, the Air Force announced that it would 'resume' teaching the history of the Tuskegee Airmen. 

But they never really stopped. Or, at least, nothing in Trump or Hegseth's DEI orders demanded that it be stopped or 'reviewed.' 

It was all a ginned-up story designed to undermine Hegseth and Trump. But we have adults in charge now -- for real this time -- so the lie was only able to be spread so far before it was stomped out. 

Either way they obviously lack the judgment to remain in a leadership position.

Exactly. Regardless of the reason -- and we're pretty sure we know which one of the two it was (or perhaps both) -- that is not someone who belongs in America's military.

Advertisement

It absolutely was calculated to generate outrage. We know because that is page one of the leftist playbook. 

Despite the attempts to undermine him, Hegseth is off to a great start, obliterating this lie almost as quickly as it began to circulate.

We get the sarcasm there, but this is very dangerous. And it won't be the last time they try it. Streiff, editor emeritus at our sister site RedState wrote on Friday about how the Air Force is already trying to circumvent DEI orders by 'rebranding' those positions.

In his handwritten order above, Hegseth said that would not fly (no pun intended), so they tried a false story about the Tuskegee Airmen. 

Advertisement

The entire weekend debacle shows that our new Defense Secretary has his work cut out for him, no question about it. But we're confident he's up for that job.

We don't think we'll have to wait too long to find out. 

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth isn't playing around. And he's not going to tolerate smears, lies, or anyone in military leadership who places a DEI agenda over the safety and security of the United States and its citizens.

Tags: AIR FORCE HISTORY DEI KATIE BRITT PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
With the U.K. Calling for His Head, Elon Musk Offers HILARIOUS New Name for the English Channel
Grateful Calvin
HILARIOUS Montage of Margaret Brennan Faces Shows Just How BADLY JD Vance Owned Her During Interview
Sam J.
FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found Out
Warren Squire
Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business He Cares About
Amy Curtis
Large Group Terrorizes Drivers Blocking Streets in Dallas While Demanding Open Border with Mexico
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement