Snakes in the Grass: The Left Tries to Sabotage Pete Hegseth With Ginned-Up Tuskegee Airmen Story

When President Trump signed his executive order last week declaring the end of DEI departments in the Federal government, we knew it would only be a matter of time before his entire Cabinet followed suit. When Secretary of State Marco Rubio was sworn in, one of his first actions was to ban all 'pride' and BLM flags from being flown next to the Stars and Stripes at any State Department facility.

Advertisement

Over at the Department of Defense, despite endless smears and false accusations against him, Pete Hegseth survived the confirmation process thanks to Vice President J.D. Vance's tiebreaking vote and was sworn in as Secretary of Defense on Saturday.

The left, predictably, did not react too well to his confirmation. Kind of like how vampires do not react well to Holy (Water.)

The Defense Department has been riddled with DEI practices over the past couple of decades (thanks, Obama), so it was no surprise that one of Hegseth's first actions was to announce that DEI was OVER there too under his leadership.

And we love the way he did it, with a handwritten memo that could not have been shorter, sweeter, or more to the point:

The President’s guidance (lawful orders) is clear: No more DEI at @DeptofDefense.



The Pentagon will comply, immediately.



No exceptions, name-changes, or delays. pic.twitter.com/KwRtxYRIbG — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 26, 2025

It's not difficult. Either get with the program or get out.

Unfortunately, however, there are plenty of snakes in the garden for Hegseth to remove. Immediately upon his swearing-in, news reports began to surface on Saturday that compliance with DEI meant that the Air Force would no longer be teaching the history of the Tuskegee Airmen or the WASPs.

Reuters reported on Saturday that the video about the Tuskegee Airmen as well as another about civilian women pilots trained by the U.S. military during World War Two, known as "Women Air Force Service Pilots," or WASPs, were not being taught in basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland pending a review.



The move was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News, and it created an uproar, including in Alabama, home to the training base in Tuskegee where the airmen got their name.

This is pure nonsense. Eliminating DEI does not mean removing history. We shouldn't be surprised, however. When some schools banned critical race theory, the usual race hustlers were out in force spreading lies that conservatives wanted to erase the history of the Civil War or slavery in America. None of it was true.

In this case, the story about the Tuskegee Airmen seems like a blatant attempt to sabotage Hegseth. And whoever in the Air Force told this story to the San Antonio Express-News should be fired and dishonorably discharged.

Alabama Senator Katie Britt bristled at the story, calling it 'malicious compliance.'

I have no doubt Secretary Hegseth will correct and get to the bottom of the malicious compliance we’ve seen in recent days. President Trump celebrated and honored the Tuskegee Airmen during his first term, promoting legendary aviator Charles McGee to Brigadier General and pinning… — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) January 26, 2025





As the Pentagon under @PeteHegseth ... and pinning his stars in the Oval Office. In his second term, the Trump Administration will continue to deeply respect and elevate the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy. Their history and their lessons will continue to be taught—because their legacy is one of excellence, of success, and of unquestionable merit.As the Pentagon under ’s leadership restores its focus to lethality, there is no greater historical example of a highly skilled, valiant fighting force than the Tuskegee Airmen. These role models will continue to inspire the next generation of courageous, selfless American servicemembers.

Advertisement

'Malicious compliance' is an excellent way to describe what happened here. Another way to describe it would be that some people were acting like spiteful children because they don't like Trump or Hegseth.

Hegseth assured Senator Britt that those responsible would not get away with it.

Amen! We’re all over it Senator. This will not stand. https://t.co/Hii282f1d8 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 26, 2025

Some heads are going to roll at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, for sure.

The good news is that, within hours, the Air Force announced that it would 'resume' teaching the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.

But they never really stopped. Or, at least, nothing in Trump or Hegseth's DEI orders demanded that it be stopped or 'reviewed.'

It was all a ginned-up story designed to undermine Hegseth and Trump. But we have adults in charge now -- for real this time -- so the lie was only able to be spread so far before it was stomped out.

Spare me the fake outrage over the Tuskegee Airman curriculum removal. It was obviously done by a commander either trying to make the president look bad or not smart enough to understand that it’s a misapplication of the executive order. Either way they obviously lack the… — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) January 27, 2025

Either way they obviously lack the judgment to remain in a leadership position.

Exactly. Regardless of the reason -- and we're pretty sure we know which one of the two it was (or perhaps both) -- that is not someone who belongs in America's military.

Advertisement

I have a feeling this was an intentional sabotage. No military leader would drop the Tuskegee Airnen from a presentation. It's not DEI and we all know the difference. This seemed calculated to get outrage. The good news is you fixed it. Thank you Mr. Secretary. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) January 27, 2025

It absolutely was calculated to generate outrage. We know because that is page one of the leftist playbook.

Thank you, @PeteHegseth, for prioritizing meritocracy and excellence in the DoD, reversing the recent malicious compliance games on the Tuskegee Airmen training. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) January 27, 2025

He is the right choice for anyone who cares about the military. https://t.co/m43faUrbvB — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 says HAPPY NEW YEAR! (@Tamzilla_52) January 27, 2025

Thank you!!! THIS is why we hired you 😉



Well done, sir!!! — Inappropriate Ray of ☀️ (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) January 27, 2025

Despite the attempts to undermine him, Hegseth is off to a great start, obliterating this lie almost as quickly as it began to circulate.

I feel bad that @RepTerriSewell & company's malicious compliance stunt barely lasted 24 hours... https://t.co/DZXFhQwTEB — Jeff Poor (@jeff_poor) January 27, 2025

We get the sarcasm there, but this is very dangerous. And it won't be the last time they try it. Streiff, editor emeritus at our sister site RedState wrote on Friday about how the Air Force is already trying to circumvent DEI orders by 'rebranding' those positions.

In his handwritten order above, Hegseth said that would not fly (no pun intended), so they tried a false story about the Tuskegee Airmen.

Advertisement

The entire weekend debacle shows that our new Defense Secretary has his work cut out for him, no question about it. But we're confident he's up for that job.

Will be interesting to see if/when the perpetrator gets canned. https://t.co/lIl4HXTBYP — Gunner (@Not_so_Ernest) January 27, 2025

We don't think we'll have to wait too long to find out.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth isn't playing around. And he's not going to tolerate smears, lies, or anyone in military leadership who places a DEI agenda over the safety and security of the United States and its citizens.