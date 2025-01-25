And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials...
Men Make the Best Actresses, Just Ask the Academy Awards
Law and Border: President Trump Using Centuries-Old Statutes in Fight Against Illegal Immi...
It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the...

Worse than Chernobyl and Fukushima Combined: The Best Leftist Meltdowns Over Pete Hegseth

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on January 25, 2025
Last night, in a 50-50 vote, Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the 29th Secretary of Defense of the United States. Vice President J.D. Vance proudly cast the tiebreaking vote in Hegseth's favor and then followed that up with a hilarious 'Vance-esque' tweet about his vote:

HA. Brilliant and funny stuff there from the Vice President. 

Hegseth's confirmation was met with universal praise by conservatives, who also took some time to excoriate Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski for voting no on his nomination. For his part, President Trump was surprisingly polite about McConnell's vote, stating what all sports fans know: a win is a win

Over on the left, however -- Whoa Nellie, were there some absolute MELTDOWNS about Hegseth's victory. 

Remember the scene in the movie Scanners where that guy's head exploded? Yeah, it was that ... times 1000. 

The Washington Post embarrassed itself by calling Hegseth a 'Fox News personality,' conveniently leaving out the fact that Hegseth is a highly decorated and respected military veteran. 

And they wonder why the legacy media is dead. 

And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials to Their Faces
Doug P.
HAHAHAHAHA. That's accurate. 

Democrat politicians did not comport themselves any better than the Post.

Little Adam was not happy. But if you ask us what a 'disaster' is, we'd say it's a Congressman who cried on national television about January 6 while he was hiding and destroying exculpatory evidence, then got unceremoniously drummed out of Washington.

The last time we checked, Patty Murray's only qualification to be a Senator was -- in her own words -- the fact that she wears tennis shoes. 

When we last saw Duckworth, she was yelling and screaming at Hegseth in his confirmation hearing, while he calmly rebuffed all of her false claims about him. Talk about being unqualified for office. 

By the way, speaking of unqualified, Duckworth voted for Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation. 

Just throwing that out there. 

Fauxcahontas was BIG mad. Maybe Hegseth should have claimed he was 1/1024th Native American in order to secure her vote to confirm him. 

As angry as these reactions were, however, they were relatively mild compared to the leftist 'journalists' and 'influencers' who truly went off the rails. 

Let's check in on how they were doing over on BlueCry.

Joni Ernst is especially culpable. She KNOWS what victims go through. She doesn’t give a shit about others. Iowa Dems get your act together. Find a winning candidate for 2026

— Jen Rubin (@jenrubin.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 9:55 PM

Rubin, probably about five boxes of wine deep when the vote took place, reserved her ire for Joni Ernst, who she expected to believe all of the false allegations against Hegseth just because she is a woman. 

Sorry, but we're not doing the Brett Kavanaugh thing again. Not EVER. 

The Atlantic's Tom Nichols tried to claim that the confirmation sent a bad message to America's enemies.

Imagine the message to America's enemies that the Secretary of Defense - normally a position filled by overwhelming bipartisan consensus - has squeaked into his job with a Vance tie-breaker after repeated concerns about his character and lack of experience.

— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 9:46 PM
Yes, he actually said this after four years of Joe Biden's dumpster fire of a foreign policy, which included Lloyd Austin going AWOL for several days (while his deputy was on vacation) and not telling anyone. 

Not everyone on the left has fled to BlueSky, though. Back on Twitter, everyone's favorite Toothbrush Boy, David Leavitt, also tried to claim Hegseth is 'unqualified' by tweeting a completely unintelligible GIF. 

What the heck was that? Maybe the image was supposed to represent Leavitt's blurred vision from his unhinged rage. 

Meanwhile Peeping Ron Filipowski tried to shame North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis for his yes vote. 

Something tells us that Tillis isn't sweating Filipowski (who, ironically, is known for his own flop sweat while leering at conservative women). 

Then there was little boy Harry Sisson who tried to shame ALL Republicans who voted for Hegseth. 

We sincerely hope the DNC never stops paying this dweeb. It's like setting their money on fire and flushing it down the toilet. 

Just a reminder that Bill Kristol hates actual warfighters, though he loves sending other people's children off to fight and die in pointless wars. 

Alleged 'singer' and self-proclaimed 'resister' Ricky Davila thought that the close vote was a bad reflection on Hegseth when it actually held up a mirror to Democrats who always put party and partisanship before country. 

You should probably lawyer up, Ricky. Because what you just tweeted is known in legal circles as 'actionable defamation.'

And now for the grand finale. Don't worry, we saved the very best for last. Or maybe it's the very worst. 

Either way, ladies, gentlemen, Twitchy readers, we present without further ado ... JoJo From Jerz. 

[Warning: NSFW language ahead.]

We don't think JoJo understands the meaning of the word 'credible.' Because it doesn't apply to Kavanaugh OR Hegseth. 

Imagine this woman claiming that anyone else is a cultist, LOL 

Her coping and seething are nothing short of delicious. 

LOL. The correct spelling of the word you meant to use is 'led.' And Hegseth has led a platoon in combat. What have YOU led, JoJo? 

And did we just notice that she has a Substack? We can't imagine how broken someone must be to have to read that even once, let alone regularly. We were tempted to click on the link, but we worried that her crazy might be contagious. We bet it reads like the John Doe character's diaries in the movie Se7en

That's about it for now, but we're sure there are more meltdowns to come today. 

No matter how much the leftists scream, cry, and shave their heads, though, Pete Hegseth is the United States Secretary of Defense. 

And there's nothing they can do about it. 

