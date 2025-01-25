Worse than Chernobyl and Fukushima Combined: The Best Leftist Meltdowns Over Pete Hegseth

Last night, in a 50-50 vote, Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the 29th Secretary of Defense of the United States. Vice President J.D. Vance proudly cast the tiebreaking vote in Hegseth's favor and then followed that up with a hilarious 'Vance-esque' tweet about his vote:

I thought I was done voting in the senate 😂 — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 25, 2025

HA. Brilliant and funny stuff there from the Vice President.

Hegseth's confirmation was met with universal praise by conservatives, who also took some time to excoriate Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski for voting no on his nomination. For his part, President Trump was surprisingly polite about McConnell's vote, stating what all sports fans know: a win is a win.

Over on the left, however -- Whoa Nellie, were there some absolute MELTDOWNS about Hegseth's victory.

Remember the scene in the movie Scanners where that guy's head exploded? Yeah, it was that ... times 1000.

The Washington Post embarrassed itself by calling Hegseth a 'Fox News personality,' conveniently leaving out the fact that Hegseth is a highly decorated and respected military veteran.

Breaking news: Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality whose nomination was hampered by misconduct allegations, is confirmed as President Trump’s defense secretary, an appointment expected to dramatically shift national security policy.



Live updates: https://t.co/CL6uhRUevL pic.twitter.com/wBCE8JLQDm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 25, 2025

And they wonder why the legacy media is dead.

Breaking news: WaPo, a former newspaper whose reporting was replaced with propaganda, is confirmed to be throwing a fit, an action expected to dramatically increase our trolling. https://t.co/6SAJxC0Jyn — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 25, 2025

HAHAHAHAHA. That's accurate.

Democrat politicians did not comport themselves any better than the Post.

Imagine having to have Vance break a tie to get you job. Lol, such a mandate



Hegseth will be a disaster — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) January 25, 2025

Little Adam was not happy. But if you ask us what a 'disaster' is, we'd say it's a Congressman who cried on national television about January 6 while he was hiding and destroying exculpatory evidence, then got unceremoniously drummed out of Washington.

Time and again, Pete Hegseth has failed to meet the most basic standards of conduct our servicemembers are required to live up to.



With zero relevant experience & serious, credible concerns about his alcohol abuse & treatment of women—Senate Republicans confirmed him anyway. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 25, 2025

The last time we checked, Patty Murray's only qualification to be a Senator was -- in her own words -- the fact that she wears tennis shoes.

BREAKING: Nearly every single Republican just voted to confirm the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in our nation’s history. And our servicemembers and country will pay the price. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 25, 2025

When we last saw Duckworth, she was yelling and screaming at Hegseth in his confirmation hearing, while he calmly rebuffed all of her false claims about him. Talk about being unqualified for office.

By the way, speaking of unqualified, Duckworth voted for Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation.

Just throwing that out there.

Pete Hegseth’s confirmation will make our nation less safe.



It is a sad and dangerous day when Republican Senators put loyalty to President Trump ahead of our national security. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 25, 2025

Fauxcahontas was BIG mad. Maybe Hegseth should have claimed he was 1/1024th Native American in order to secure her vote to confirm him.

As angry as these reactions were, however, they were relatively mild compared to the leftist 'journalists' and 'influencers' who truly went off the rails.

Let's check in on how they were doing over on BlueCry.

Joni Ernst is especially culpable. She KNOWS what victims go through. She doesn’t give a shit about others. Iowa Dems get your act together. Find a winning candidate for 2026 — Jen Rubin (@jenrubin.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 9:55 PM

Rubin, probably about five boxes of wine deep when the vote took place, reserved her ire for Joni Ernst, who she expected to believe all of the false allegations against Hegseth just because she is a woman.

Sorry, but we're not doing the Brett Kavanaugh thing again. Not EVER.

The Atlantic's Tom Nichols tried to claim that the confirmation sent a bad message to America's enemies.

Imagine the message to America's enemies that the Secretary of Defense - normally a position filled by overwhelming bipartisan consensus - has squeaked into his job with a Vance tie-breaker after repeated concerns about his character and lack of experience. — Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) January 24, 2025 at 9:46 PM

Yes, he actually said this after four years of Joe Biden's dumpster fire of a foreign policy, which included Lloyd Austin going AWOL for several days (while his deputy was on vacation) and not telling anyone.

Not everyone on the left has fled to BlueSky, though. Back on Twitter, everyone's favorite Toothbrush Boy, David Leavitt, also tried to claim Hegseth is 'unqualified' by tweeting a completely unintelligible GIF.

Pete Hegseth is the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/9yBg32dpjW — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) January 25, 2025

What the heck was that? Maybe the image was supposed to represent Leavitt's blurred vision from his unhinged rage.

Meanwhile Peeping Ron Filipowski tried to shame North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis for his yes vote.

Now Thom Tillis just has to hope Hegseth doesn’t get drunk in a strip club with a married female co-worker who ends up accusing him of sex assault before the 2026 NC Senate election. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 25, 2025

Something tells us that Tillis isn't sweating Filipowski (who, ironically, is known for his own flop sweat while leering at conservative women).

Then there was little boy Harry Sisson who tried to shame ALL Republicans who voted for Hegseth.

Shame on any Republican Senator who voted to confirm Pete Hegseth. You’re a disgrace. You’ve made America less safe. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 25, 2025

We sincerely hope the DNC never stops paying this dweeb. It's like setting their money on fire and flushing it down the toilet.

Just a reminder that Pete Hegseth is totally unqualified to be Secretary of Defense. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 24, 2025

Just a reminder that Bill Kristol hates actual warfighters, though he loves sending other people's children off to fight and die in pointless wars.

Alleged 'singer' and self-proclaimed 'resister' Ricky Davila thought that the close vote was a bad reflection on Hegseth when it actually held up a mirror to Democrats who always put party and partisanship before country.

Secretary of Defense confirmations:



James Mattis 98 - 1



Ashton Carter 93 - 5



Leon Panetta 100 - 0



Lloyd Austin 93 - 2



Rapist woman abuser Pete Hegseth is the most unqualified nominee in US history and has been confirmed with a 51 - 50 vote because they are a disgrace. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 25, 2025

You should probably lawyer up, Ricky. Because what you just tweeted is known in legal circles as 'actionable defamation.'

And now for the grand finale. Don't worry, we saved the very best for last. Or maybe it's the very worst.

Either way, ladies, gentlemen, Twitchy readers, we present without further ado ... JoJo From Jerz.

[Warning: NSFW language ahead.]

The serial sexual abuser who bragged about grabbing women by the pussy has already appointed a lifetime Supreme Court seat to a man credibly accused of sexual assault, and now he’s appointed a man who has been credibly accused of sexual assault to lead our armed forces.



😞 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 25, 2025

We don't think JoJo understands the meaning of the word 'credible.' Because it doesn't apply to Kavanaugh OR Hegseth.

When Mitch f*cking McConnell can do the right thing and the rest of his so-called party can’t… you know it’s a goddamn cult. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 25, 2025

Imagine this woman claiming that anyone else is a cultist, LOL



Her coping and seething are nothing short of delicious.

A womanizing, raging alcoholic day drunk who has never so much as lead a Girl Scout troop armed with Thin Mints to the front of a f*cking Walmart is going to run our Defense Department.



This is fine. We’re fine. Everything is fine.https://t.co/xSYdL11tNj — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 25, 2025

LOL. The correct spelling of the word you meant to use is 'led.' And Hegseth has led a platoon in combat. What have YOU led, JoJo?

And did we just notice that she has a Substack? We can't imagine how broken someone must be to have to read that even once, let alone regularly. We were tempted to click on the link, but we worried that her crazy might be contagious. We bet it reads like the John Doe character's diaries in the movie Se7en.

That's about it for now, but we're sure there are more meltdowns to come today.

No matter how much the leftists scream, cry, and shave their heads, though, Pete Hegseth is the United States Secretary of Defense.

And there's nothing they can do about it.