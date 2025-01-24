Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Win...
Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of Defense

Doug P.  |  10:10 PM on January 24, 2025
AngieArtist

The Democrats opened up their Brett Kavanaugh playbook in their attempts to derail President Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense, but those smear attempts fell short. 

The Senate vote was 50-50, meaning JD Vance got to decide the matter just a few days into his tenure as vice president. That happened shortly after the Senate vote:

And here we go:

The three Republicans voting against Hegseth were Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. 

Interesting:

Time for a new era of Republican leadership.

Woo!

There are still several Trump nominations to go, including Kristi Noem, RFK Jr., Pam Bondi, and others. But for now congressional Democrats are upset and that's a sign that some good things have happened. 

