Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of Defense

The Democrats opened up their Brett Kavanaugh playbook in their attempts to derail President Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense, but those smear attempts fell short.

The Senate vote was 50-50, meaning JD Vance got to decide the matter just a few days into his tenure as vice president. That happened shortly after the Senate vote:

.@PeteHegseth essentially confirmed. Just waiting for Vice President JD Vance to come break the tie.

And here we go:

JD Vance casts the tie-breaking vote — confirming Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense!

The three Republicans voting against Hegseth were Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

JD Vance:

Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins ALL VOTED NO too confirm Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

They all voted to confirm Lloyd Austin.



They all voted to confirm Lloyd Austin.

Time for a new era of Republican leadership.

WOOT WOOT! 🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️

Not sick of winning.

There are still several Trump nominations to go, including Kristi Noem, RFK Jr., Pam Bondi, and others. But for now congressional Democrats are upset and that's a sign that some good things have happened.