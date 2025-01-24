Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of...
Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Winning’ Message

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:25 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, was confirmed in the Senate tonight by one vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaker. Notably, Republican Mitch McConnell voted ‘No’ on Hegseth. President Trump, who was just leaving California after talking to Democrat leaders about the wildfires situation, spoke to a reporter before boarding Air Force One.

Here’s his comment on the big vote. (WATCH)

Trump seemed unconcerned that McConnell chose to side with Democrats against Hegseth. Like Trump said, winning is all that matters at the end of the day - a win is a win.

Trump can celebrate for the moment, but he’ll have to contend with the fact there are RINOs looking to upend his agenda.

Yes, we’re looking at a more disciplined Trump than we had in the past.

During his first term, Trump would have overreacted to McConnell’s betrayal and it would have been in the ‘news’ cycle for days. Now, he brushes it off and moves on to the next battle.

