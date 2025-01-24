Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Winning’ Message

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, was confirmed in the Senate tonight by one vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaker. Notably, Republican Mitch McConnell voted ‘No’ on Hegseth. President Trump, who was just leaving California after talking to Democrat leaders about the wildfires situation, spoke to a reporter before boarding Air Force One.

Here’s his comment on the big vote. (WATCH)

Reporter asks Trump about Mitch McConnell’s no vote on Pete Hegseth:



Trump: “I didn’t even know that. I just heard that we won. Winning is what matters right?” pic.twitter.com/IHkIdmpSrv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

🇺🇸 @PeteHegseth's confirmation as Secretary of Defense underscores President Trump's commitment to strengthening our military.



America is BACK. pic.twitter.com/SW0nPQRca0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2025

Trump seemed unconcerned that McConnell chose to side with Democrats against Hegseth. Like Trump said, winning is all that matters at the end of the day - a win is a win.

"Winning is what matters." Based. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 25, 2025

The Trump Creed. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

“Winning is what matters.” Trump’s priorities are always on results, not political games. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 25, 2025

We won! That is what is important, in the end.



We won't forget the three that voted no. They are likely to be dissenting votes a few more times before the month is out. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 25, 2025

Trump can celebrate for the moment, but he’ll have to contend with the fact there are RINOs looking to upend his agenda.

At the end of the day yes. But we still have a big Rino problem — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 25, 2025

We can expect the same on Tulsi and RFK I am sure. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

this is good. not taking the bait, not starting unnecessary drama. much more disciplined — Sad Pepe (@chubbypand4) January 25, 2025

Yes, we’re looking at a more disciplined Trump than we had in the past.

Smart move Trump, don't give the fake news anything to run on for days and put your next pick in jeopardy with McConnell. — Heapadude (@heapadude) January 25, 2025

Not even giving MConnell the time of day. Smart Mr President. Mitch is a small man who deserves to be ignored. We won — Lombardy (@Jppointstreet1) January 25, 2025

During his first term, Trump would have overreacted to McConnell’s betrayal and it would have been in the ‘news’ cycle for days. Now, he brushes it off and moves on to the next battle.