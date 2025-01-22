Bye-Bye 'Pride': Marco Rubio's State Department Issues One-Flag Policy ... Guess Which Flag

It has only been a couple of days since Donald Trump's inauguration and we are already overwhelmed with the winning that is taking place.

From his very first moments in office, Trump is following through on his promises and we are loving every second of it. His initial executive orders covered a gamut of issues, from freeing January 6 prisoners to ending DEI in all federal agencies (the shuttering of those offices begins today).

Trump has also named an outstanding Cabinet for his second term in office and they are wasting no time in making America great again either. The first of his Cabinet to be sworn in, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, instituted a new policy last night that had us standing up and cheering.

Check it out:

BREAKING: The State Department issues One Flag Policy - American flags can be flown. Nothing else.

pic.twitter.com/zVg2rq362R — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2025

Wonderful. Stars and Stripes forever, rainbow and BLM flags NEVER.

To be clear, the video above is from 2021 when the Biden administration and Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the 'pride' flag around all State Department facilities. But that is not happening anymore, at least not under Secretary Rubio.

The Washington Free Beacon has more information about the new policy:

The Trump State Department implemented a landmark 'One Flag Policy' policy on Monday, barring U.S. outposts at home and abroad from flying any other flag but the Stars and Stripes. The newly issued order, a copy of which was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, effectively bans American facilities from displaying flags affiliated with left-wing movements, including the pride and Black Lives Matter flags that flew over U.S. government buildings under Biden. 'Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content,' the order states. 'The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present.' Any State Department employee who violates the new policy will 'face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency.' The only other flags that will be permitted to fly are the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag. 'The U.S. flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the U.S. flag be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad,' according to the policy memorandum. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was confirmed Monday night in a 99 to 0 vote, issued the order shortly after his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Sorry, woke diplomats. Get in line or find a new job. In the United States, we salute Old Glory, not the flags of cultural Marxism.

The order goes on to state that the primary vision of Rubio's State Department, in accordance with Trump's vision, is 'America first.'

As it should be.

We can get used to this Golden Age of America.

Exactly how it should be 👍🏼 https://t.co/mfNr5S0Hl2 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 22, 2025

The policy never should have been anything different. But Biden, like Obama before him, never missed a chance to undermine America whenever and wherever they could.

That's OVER.

We don't think we'll be seeing 'pride' flags (or men baring their fake breasts) on the White House South Lawn anymore either.

2 genders 1 flag https://t.co/YQDsGhPIhs — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 22, 2025

It's not just America that's winning again, it's sanity.

Thank God! The flag of our country should not be flown with any other flag. That’s just how it is. — Margaret Auburn Grad 1776 (@MargaretAUGrad) January 22, 2025

There are only two exceptions, as noted in Rubio's order, and both of them are appropriate.

And it's the only pride flag we need.

Progressives are being purged from the US Federal Government, and all their symbols removed, at breakneck speed. It’s been less than 36 hours since power changed hands. https://t.co/SqyCuY5MI4 — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) January 22, 2025

Trump has said he was given a mandate (because he was) and he and his team are not wasting a minute of time.

The battle over America’s symbols is crucial.



The left demonizes every symbol of heritage America as racist and oppressive.



However, the left’s symbols of conquest, like the pride flag, were officially flown along with the nation's flag on government buildings.



No more https://t.co/11NEYptBkE — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) January 22, 2025

This is an important point. The left loves to say that the 'pride' and BLM flags are 'inclusive.'

They are not. They are subversive. They know it, we know it, and they're not getting away with it anymore. At least not at the State Department, but we have a feeling that all federal agencies under Trump will be adopting a similar policy to Rubio's.

And we can only hope that Congress won't be holding up and passing around a Ukraine flag on the floor of the House of Representatives either, trying to touch and caress it like it is some sort of Holy Relic.

Only the Stars and Stripes flying high let’s remind the world what we stand for. pic.twitter.com/6hS3qICJEM — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) January 22, 2025

While we're at it, we can also remind everyone in America what we stand for.

Im happy this is finally over! pic.twitter.com/MRcjHUFiI2 — Slightly off Topic 🇺🇲 (@slightly_0ff) January 22, 2025

Thank God.

I swear allegiance to only one flag pic.twitter.com/8eEQR1QoOq — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) January 22, 2025

Yeah, we are. In a BIG way.



We've been saying this often since noon on Inauguration Day and we're not going to get tired of repeating it over and over anytime soon:

We are SO back, America!