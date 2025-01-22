'I Want Them Brought to JUSTICE!': Brent Bozell Recounts How His Son Was Railroaded for Jan 6

We've seen some wonderful pictures and videos in the past 24 hours following President Trump's pardon of almost all of the January 6 political prisoners (a few had their sentences commuted while their cases are investigated further).

Advertisement

Despite some criminal judges and detention officers refusing to comply with the pardons (and you can bet the new DOJ will be investigating them), there were many images of the unjustly imprisoned being freed and greeted by those who championed their cause for years, like conservative filmmaker Nick Searcy:

I had the honor today of greeting three J6ers finally set free today in Kentucky: Bryan Smith, Edward Richmond Jr., and Chris Maurer. They were sent out into 10 degree weather wearing nothing but their jail shirts and jail slippers, but their loved ones warmed them up.



The… pic.twitter.com/85Bzgi9E15 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 22, 2025

That's a beautiful sight to see.

Searcy's long tweet is worth reading in full, but we won't transcribe all of it here because we have an even more important one to cover.

Another prominent conservative who had a stake in the pardons was the founder of the Media Research Center Brent Bozell. His son Zeeker was one of the citizens given a ridiculous sentence by the Biden Justice Department.

We're going to start Bozell's story with the happy ending first as he tweeted his gratitude to Trump for the release of his son last night:

My son Zeeker (far left) and 6 of his J6 buddies released from captivity last night. He is home with his wife and three girls this morning.



Thank you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/P4WcJD9hRy — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 21, 2025

As happy as Bozell was to post this image, his previous tweet -- after the signing of the pardons but before Zeeker was released -- was anything but. On Monday night, he posted an extended tweet describing the horrible actions of the Department of Justice for railroading Zeeker into prison and calling him a terrorist.

Even with his son's release, Bozell is not letting this go and he demanded accountability:

The new Trump administration has arrived, with a real sense of purpose. For the past four years, the Biden administration has subjected America to a level of personal corruption, professional ineptitude and abuse of power unheard of in our nation’s history.



President Trump… — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 21, 2025

The tweet is worth reading in its entirety:

The new Trump administration has arrived, with a real sense of purpose. For the past four years, the Biden administration has subjected America to a level of personal corruption, professional ineptitude and abuse of power unheard of in our nation’s history.



President Trump committed to address all of this and immediately has put an end to the persecution of J6 defendants through his presidential pardon. I salute the President for this commitment to justice.



I also thank him personally for liberating my son.



The list of old friends, and new friends who have shared their outrage in emails, texts, phone calls and private conversations, always offering their prayers, have my family’s everlasting gratitude as well.



America has witnessed the Biden administration transform the FBI from perhaps the most respected to the most feared agency in the federal government. It is high time the Department of Justice be investigated. It needs to be fumigated and the rot expelled.



My son was guilty of breaking two windows and entering the Capitol that day. He recognized this, was prepared to plead guilty, and accept his punishment. That was, until the “Justice” Department offered him a deal: accept a three-year sentence or face a 20-year prison term, a fate which would befall him by the time they were done with him, after throwing the entire weight of the federal government against him.



Others capitulated because they either didn’t have the financial means to defend themselves or didn’t understand the nature of the abuse. My son refused. For that they charged him with an insurrection, which they knew was unconstitutional. At the 11th hour, they added an assault charge, which was as dishonest as it was false. And when sentencing came, they tried to pin a terrorism enhancement charge. This to a man whose greatest crime prior to this was a traffic ticket.



Were he a BLM rioter, he’d have been given probation and a nominal fine. Or, as has been the case with thousands who did far worse, nothing at all.



But my son was a J6er. He was sentenced to 45 months in prison. Amazingly, his was one of the better outcomes. He has spent almost a half year in prison, leaving his wife without a husband and three girls without their father.



I want to know who was behind this persecution. I want to know who chose my son because he shares my name. I want to know who gave the orders to throw the book against him - including inventing heinous crimes - because I supported President Trump.



I want them brought to justice. I want to see them in prison.

Advertisement

He broke a couple of windows. And he was prepared to accept the consequences for that.

But instead of an appropriate sentence, they called him a terrorist. They called him an insurrectionist. They threatened him with TWENTY YEARS in prison (this is the same threat the DOJ levied against the peaceful protester Matthew Perna, who was so devastated that committed suicide). He ended up getting a sentence of almost four years.

For broken windows.

As Bozell points out, BLM rioters who firebombed federal buildings and burned down a police station in Minneapolis (while Tim Walz and his wife savored the smell of burning tires) were let off with a slap on the wrist, if that. But because Bozell's son was conservative -- and as he intimates, the son of a prominent conservative media personality -- they targeted him and threw the entire kitchen sink at him.

They probably would have sent him to Guantanamo Bay if they could have gotten away with it.

The essential @BrentBozell with a heartbreaking statement on what the J6 pardons mean to him. Injustice has a human face. https://t.co/gLu6ZYX9F7 — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) January 21, 2025

It wasn't just Zeeker. Every one of these defendants was similarly targeted. Fortunately, Bozell's son was able to receive his pardon.

Perna and many others who took their own lives in the face of a malevolent government were not so lucky.

Advertisement

Read this. It’s important to understand how malicious the Jan 6 prosecutions were. It had nothing to do with “law and order.” These people were treated like dissidents under a dictatorship. https://t.co/Eoa0fiHUgY — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 21, 2025

What Merrick Garland, his DOJ, and leftist judges did to the J6 defendants was the exact opposite of 'law and order.' It was corruption and political persecution.

Thank God Americans voted President Trump back into office.



I don’t think we could have withstood another 4 years of corrupt Democrats running roughshod over our faces. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) January 21, 2025

No, it would have gotten MUCH worse.

I am so sorry for what your son, and your family, have been through. There is no way to make it right.

But, ‘yes’ to investigation and justice. — Katie Howard (@k9howard) January 21, 2025

We all want those who did this BS January 6th insurrection lie brought to justice … I hope and pray your son gets the justice he deserves…Soooooooo many people must face consequences for their criminal behavior it’s beyond time!! Dossier treasonous bastards must face justice https://t.co/DRSXSwnjyV — DC Swamp Cleaner (@Censorship69) January 21, 2025

Similar to the case of Daniel Penny, who was targeted by corrupt New York DA Alvin Bragg, justice is not served just by Zeeker Bozell being released from prison, just as it was not served when Penny was acquitted.

Advertisement

Justice will be done when the prosecutors who targeted them face the music for their nefarious actions.

It's hilarious (though sometimes bitterly so) to watch the hypocrisy by media talking heads on the left who are worried about being 'sent to camps' even though everyone knows that Trump will never do such a thing (it's fun to tease them that he will though).

All the while, every one of them completely ignored that Biden's Justice Department was ACTUALLY DOING THAT.

The left has nothing if they don't have projection.

These stories should not be forgotten, along with the incredible double standards of justice perpetrated by the previous administration. https://t.co/x9kL5oVIlu — Terra Luz (@odea_luz) January 21, 2025

Oh, we won't forget. And we won't forgive either. Neither will Bozell. That's Jesus's job and we ain't him.

Over the past four years, we repeatedly saw how it was not just January 6 conservatives who Biden and Garland were targeting. Their FBI labeled parents who protested at school board meetings 'domestic terrorists.' They arrested pro-lifers even after local police had found they broke no laws, They even targeted conservatives who went to Latin Catholic masses.

The good news is that Garland and many others in the DOJ did NOT get a pardon from the senile Joe Biden as he was being shuffled off to pasture.

Advertisement

They must face accountability. And now, there is a new sheriff in town. Several of them, as a matter of fact.

All we can say is that some people had better lawyer up when Pam Bondi and Kash Patel take office.

In the meantime, we are very happy for Bozell, his son Zeeker, and the thousands of others (and their families) who are now free after Biden locked them up.

It's not justice yet, but it's a good start.