President Trump Says He's Going to Free the 'J6 Hostages' Tonight With A LOT of Pardons

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 20, 2025
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

No one had better say anything about President Donald Trump saying he's going to be signing pardons "for a lot of people" when he gets back to the Oval Office Monday night. As we reported earlier this afternoon, word in the news media was that Trump was going to be doing something about the January 6 prisoners in the coming days. Trump has confirmed the news in a speech in which he said he was going to free the "J6 hostages.

As he should. If Joe Biden can preemptively pardon his family and the entire January 6 select committee, then Trump can pardon the January 6 prisoners. As we reported back on Dec. 21, Biden had paved the way by issuing 8,027 pardons and commutations, compared to Trump's 237. And he wasn't even close to being finished.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION PARDON JANUARY 6

