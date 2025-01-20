President Trump Says He's Going to Free the 'J6 Hostages' Tonight With A LOT of Pardons

No one had better say anything about President Donald Trump saying he's going to be signing pardons "for a lot of people" when he gets back to the Oval Office Monday night. As we reported earlier this afternoon, word in the news media was that Trump was going to be doing something about the January 6 prisoners in the coming days. Trump has confirmed the news in a speech in which he said he was going to free the "J6 hostages.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: Trump says tonight, he will free the "J6 hostages" via "pardons"



"For a LOT of people..."



Expected at the Oval Office later... pic.twitter.com/2uS1UXcM9h — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025

As he should. If Joe Biden can preemptively pardon his family and the entire January 6 select committee, then Trump can pardon the January 6 prisoners. As we reported back on Dec. 21, Biden had paved the way by issuing 8,027 pardons and commutations, compared to Trump's 237. And he wasn't even close to being finished.

They have spent too much time away from their families for nothing! — Mandy Rose (@themandyrosy) January 20, 2025

Modern day Moses leading people out of bondage. I want to see him part the Potomac now. — Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) January 20, 2025

This is what we voted for! Set these poor people free! MAGA! — Salty conservative (@saltcnservative) January 20, 2025

Go look at Julie Kelly’s status. She says that the releases are imminent. They are waiting and I think they’re all being processed. — StaciLynne (@LynneStein11) January 20, 2025

Pardons for all of them and investigate the J6 committee 🚨 — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) January 20, 2025

This is a big deal — PeakPerspective (@PeakPrspective) January 20, 2025

Imagine, a President that keeps their word.



Remember when Biden campaigned on 'returning the presidency to norms'? He threw out the norms with those blanket pardons, among all the other crimes. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 20, 2025

Liberation of America — Introvert (@Introvert167120) January 20, 2025

Trump freeing J6 hostages is more than justice; it's a direct punch to the establishment who’d rather lock up patriots than confront the real criminals — John (@johnEiid) January 20, 2025

Well since the J6 committee destroyed all their evidence, I guess this is the only way to go — RogerThat (@GeorgiaFire85) January 20, 2025

I hope they get compensated very well — Floridagrouperking (@Flagrouperking) January 20, 2025

Let's go!

***