Congratulations, Mr. Secretary! Marco Rubio Sworn in As Secretary of State (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:55 AM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Congratulations to Marco Rubio, who was just sworn in this morning as Secretary of State.

Rubio is the first of Donald Trump's Cabinet appointments to be confirmed by the Senate and sworn into office.

WATCH:

This is wonderful news.

A long time.

He was phenomenal.

Yes it was.

He will do an excellent job, we think.

Heh.

That's gotta irritate the Left.

This was funny.

Congratulations to Secretary of State Marco Rubio!

DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO SECRETARY OF STATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION J.D. VANCE

