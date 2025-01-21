Congratulations, Mr. Secretary! Marco Rubio Sworn in As Secretary of State (Watch)

Congratulations to Marco Rubio, who was just sworn in this morning as Secretary of State.

Rubio is the first of Donald Trump's Cabinet appointments to be confirmed by the Senate and sworn into office.

WATCH:

🚨 JUST IN: Marco Rubio was just sworn in as Trump's Secretary of State by Vice President J.D. Vance.



This was the first federal official Vance has ever sworn in. pic.twitter.com/dzvWXrENVc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2025

This is wonderful news.

Good riddance to Anthony Blinken... this is possibly the most significant upgrade we've had in a LONG LONG time to this position. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 21, 2025

A long time.

Marco was phenomenal in his confirmation hearing, if you haven’t seen it I would strongly recommend you check it out. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 21, 2025

He was phenomenal.

Easiest confirmation of them all. Congrats Rubio! 🙌🏻🫶🏻 — Nicole Omholt (@NicoleOmholt) January 21, 2025

Yes it was.

Well done, my friend! Proud of your journey, and what you will do to advance the interests of the USA, @marcorubio! https://t.co/YaPhvncbLY — Alan Levine (@alevine014) January 21, 2025

He will do an excellent job, we think.

His hand IS on the Bible



That means HE is the REAL president 🙌 https://t.co/JDbkzus2g9 — Bill Speros (@billsperos) January 21, 2025

Heh.

Can’t say enough good about Rubio. He is a class act & extremely knowledgeable about foreign policy & threats to the USA. Loved his speaking Spanish!! https://t.co/KxciBpFhId — texaslatina (@Deborah87033331) January 21, 2025

That's gotta irritate the Left.

When being sworn in for secretary of state, Marco Rubio makes a joke pic.twitter.com/dBvAAA3SiA — Meat and Potatoes (@WeGotsTheMeats) January 21, 2025

This was funny.

Congratulations to Secretary of State Marco Rubio!