Trump Didn't Put His Hand on the Bible While Taking the Oath of Office (And It's Legally Irrelevant)

As you surely know, Trump was sworn in as president, again, at close to noon today. Here’s video of that moment:

🚨 What the hell just happened?



JD Vance was sworn in at 12pm, with his hand on the Bible.



Trump was sworn in at 12:01pm… with his hand NOT on the Bible. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YKxjTTpQ5H — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 20, 2025

Ah … it feels so good. As someone said in the live chat, it’s the end of the Reign of Error.

But as this poster noted, there was one minor snafu. Because Roberts started before everyone was ready, Trump ended up not placing his hand on the Bible.

This was in contrast with his first swearing in, which you can see here:

Of course, Jonathan Turley was quick to give his analysis and to call back to another time Chief Justice Roberts flubbed things with the oath of office:

The Chief Justice moved a tad too quickly before Trump could put his hand on the bible. Roberts previously had an embarrassing moment with Obama. https://t.co/BLfbYkbkap On this occasion, Roberts got the oath right but the timing was off. However, there is no need for a redo... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2025

In the strictest sense, Turley is right: Legally speaking, a do over is not necessary. This is what the Constitution says about the oath of office:

Before [the President] enter on the Execution of his Office, he shall take the following Oath or Affirmation:--‘I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.’

Thus, you might notice that this says nothing about swearing on a Bible at all. Furthermore, the final words that Trump and Roberts said, ‘so help me God,’ is not in the oath, probably because the founders were open to the thought that an atheist might someday be president. Article VI specifically says that

no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.

The other thing to note is that this oath isn’t technically required at all. Why? Because he already took the oath. The literal language of the Constitution doesn’t say that he must swear the oath before each term, only that he swear the oath sometime before he actually starts to be president—and that sometime could theoretically have been January 20, 2017 when he did it the first time.

Still, this conservative makes a decent point:

Great. Just great. No hand on the Bible.



Melania tried to get it close to him but Roberts and Trump didn't notice.



Now we get 4 more years of people saying he's not President, and 4 more years of people saying he's the AntiChrist. pic.twitter.com/yBB2ektvFt — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 20, 2025

When Roberts flubbed Obama’s oath of office, Roberts came to White House and did the oath again, just to clear up any doubt. While we agree with Turley that there is no legal need to do so, we think its probably a good idea to have Trump do it again, hand on the bible, with Chief Justice Roberts, and post it on video, just to shut the crazies up.

On to reactions:

The justice started talking before Melania was in place. It's also a practice Christians should stop doing. "...do not swear at all... let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’ For whatever is more than these is from the evil one." (Matt 5:34/37)https://t.co/6HNFPgBCLs — 2Sides1Stone (@_2Sides1Stone) January 20, 2025

If God believes in Trump well enough to make him avoid two assassination attempts, we believe in him as well.



The Bible is close enough to him. Both bibles. — Department Of Injustice (@DepartmentOfIn7) January 20, 2025

As he swore the oat of office, Trump did not place his hand on the Bible. pic.twitter.com/xQaHNrjXhJ — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) January 20, 2025

Remember kids, always eat your Oats of Office!

Those talking about the noon timeframe, 5 extra seconds would not have hurt. — Coleton Furlow (@coletonfurlow) January 20, 2025

So Roberts not only gets the hard stuff wrong but the easy stuff as well. Thanks Bush — Trey Roper (@Japanizen) January 20, 2025

Let the Left wing TikTok conspiracy theories begin. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) January 20, 2025

A tad…very exciting and intense moment - totally excused and understood. — WeezerCritter (@PeggyTa65183866) January 20, 2025

They should do it over, later today. No errors. — Organist1022 (@organist1022) January 20, 2025

Right?!

Should’ve used Thomas!! — knk (@Navak54068573) January 20, 2025

For the record, the Constitution doesn’t say it has to be administered by the Chief Justice.

He had one job… — Harmonicminer (@harmonicminer) January 20, 2025

Maybe he was worried about getting shot or blown up or something — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 20, 2025

Yes, and we are already seeing conspiracy theories:

DAILY BEEF:



Why wasn’t President Trump’s hand over the Bible while he was taking his oath of office?



Because Trump is not President of the Corporation of America, he is President of the Republic of America. He was already sworn in for that. His oath is not to the corporation. pic.twitter.com/Ofr4QqdKtP — beefy_vibes🇺🇸 (@realitybites555) January 20, 2025

Sorry, what?

Donald Trump didn't put his hand on the Bible when he was swearing the oath of office to defend the Constitution.



Because he's a corrupt piece of trash.



What say you, MAGA Christians? pic.twitter.com/yqiPu55Gky — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025

The first President of the United States in over 100 years to not put his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office.



I think you've been duped, evangelicals! pic.twitter.com/24verF2gix — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) January 20, 2025

Ok 🙋 I have questions!!!



Why was Trumps hand NOT placed on the bibles Melania was holding?



The judge hardly waited for Melania to get onto place where Trump might be able to reach the bibles before he started?



Something weird is going on



Hmmm 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jDFYikllgW — WildandFree17 (@Wildnfree1984) January 20, 2025

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to Donald Trump Monday.



As he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Trump did not place his hand on the Bible, which was held by first lady Melania Trump at his side.



The inauguration ceremony,… pic.twitter.com/bwDcKkHYWR — PBS News (@NewsHour) January 20, 2025

Seriously, why does our state media care?

Finally:

The first conspiracy theory of the new season of America https://t.co/BPX2QrAzHy — Q-ESSENTIAL Politics (@qessential_pol) January 20, 2025

The last four seasons of the presidency were pretty terrible, and much like when Bo and Luke Duke were briefly replaced with Coy and Vance Duke during season 5 of the Dukes of Hazzard, America decided to bring a previous cast member back when ratings tanked. Hopefully, America will recover better than the TV show.

