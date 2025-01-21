Coast Guard Commandant Terminated for Prioritizing DEI Over Border Security
Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is...
Obama Bro Says Trump Made It Clear It’s OK to Beat Police Officers
Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder...
Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop...
Trump Pulls the Plug on John Bolton's Security: 'No More Protection'
Sure, Jan! 'Historian of Fascism' Says Elon Musk's Rally Gesture Was Belligerent Nazi...
Woke Bishop In 2020 Said We Need to Replace Trump
VIP
The Hypocrite Pope
Harry Sisson Says MAGA Got Played as Grocery Prices Haven't Come Down
Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Don...
Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from...
Couch Tater Brian Stelter Is Back Doing What He Does Best: Watching Fox...
HARD PASS: Former VP Kamala Harris Wants Us to Stay Connected With Her...

BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:38 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitchy

Yet another ‘promises made, promises kept’ moment for President Donald Trump. We think we’ll be writing that line a lot. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that starting Wednesday, government DEI offices and programs are ordered to be shutdown. In addition, all federal employees who hold DEI positions or roles in those offices and programs are being placed on paid leave by 5pm.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Many posters are asking why not fire these federal DEI employees outright? We don’t have the official reason, but several commenters have ideas.

Commenters continue weighing-in.

Recommended

Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is Fantasy
Brett T.
Advertisement

Per the documents, it looks like Trump’s team is also going after DEI employees/programs that Biden tried to hide by changing job titles and descriptions.

Trump voters are excited about racist DEI programs being jettisoned in favor of merit-based hiring and promotion. 

Advertisement

DEI’s days under the Trump administration are indeed numbered.

Trump’s doing it. He’s really doing it. We’re not even through the first week of his presidency yet.

Tags: DIVERSITY DONALD TRUMP FEDERAL GOVERNMENT INCLUSION PRESS SECRETARY RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is Fantasy
Brett T.
Coast Guard Commandant Terminated for Prioritizing DEI Over Border Security
Brett T.
Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop Parody Video Is Mucho Caliente!
Warren Squire
OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right
Sam J.
Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht
Warren Squire
Obama Bro Says Trump Made It Clear It’s OK to Beat Police Officers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is Fantasy Brett T.
Advertisement