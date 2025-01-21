BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday

Yet another ‘promises made, promises kept’ moment for President Donald Trump. We think we’ll be writing that line a lot. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that starting Wednesday, government DEI offices and programs are ordered to be shutdown. In addition, all federal employees who hold DEI positions or roles in those offices and programs are being placed on paid leave by 5pm.

Here’s more. (READ)

OBTAINED FIRST BY @cbsnews’ @kristincbrown: All federal employees in DEI roles have to be placed on paid leave by 5pm Wednesday as those offices and programs are being ordered shut down, according to @USOPM memo. pic.twitter.com/PhTn4QrQqB — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 22, 2025

To every reporter asking about this: I can gladly confirm! https://t.co/gRb356vSwO — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 22, 2025

Many posters are asking why not fire these federal DEI employees outright? We don’t have the official reason, but several commenters have ideas.

Number one they are getting fired and number two this allows them to essentially do a severance without getting sued similar to what Twitter did — The Human Rebuild 🤝🏾 (@thehumanrebuild) January 22, 2025

You can put someone on paid leave with the snap of a finger. Firing them takes time and paperwork. Obviously they will all be fired.



Important to take them out of positions of power immediately. — Daeron0x (@Daeron0x) January 22, 2025

He has much better lawyers this time. They knew if they didn’t do this it would get reversed. No he can pretend to offer dif jobs. I’m sure it’s part of their collective bargaining. Now a lib judge can’t just block it. — Josh__Seattle (@Josh__Seattle) January 22, 2025

According to the memo (para 3.a.), they won't be on paid leave long. — upon the tree of woe (@onthetreeofwoe) January 22, 2025

Per the documents, it looks like Trump’s team is also going after DEI employees/programs that Biden tried to hide by changing job titles and descriptions.

Trump voters are excited about racist DEI programs being jettisoned in favor of merit-based hiring and promotion.

We used to abhor any person being hired on the basis of color or gender.

We even made rules against it.



Then the modern democrat came along and made rules demanding that we hire on the basis of color and gender.



Can we just go to the best person for the job? — Elon's Left Bootycheek (@ElonsBootycheek) January 22, 2025

DEI is institutional racism it must be eliminated — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 22, 2025

It’s great to see that common sense is making a comeback in America. 🇺🇸 — CNN’s Anonymous Expert Of All Things (@Nope12_16) January 22, 2025

DEI’s days under the Trump administration are indeed numbered.

Trump’s doing it. He’s really doing it. We’re not even through the first week of his presidency yet.