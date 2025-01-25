It's Official: Pete Hegseth Sworn In as Secretary of Defense

'Take a Bow'! Axios Gets Help Explaining How 'Hegseth's Nomination Came Back From...
Eric V.
Eric V.  |  1:00 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Things got a little bit hairy on the Senate floor last night for Pete Hegseth. In a largely party-line vote, 47 Democrats and 3 Democrats who call themselves Republicans voted against Donald Trump's pick for the next Secretary of Defense. The vote ended in a 50-50 tie. 

The drama ended there as Vice President JD Vance arrived on the Senate floor and cast the tie-breaking vote, confirming Hegseth's nomination with a 51-50 victory.

The Democrat's (over) reaction is exactly what you'd expect from the emotional left. It's all over, but the crying and the crying is still going strong.

Today, Vice President Vance made it official, swearing Hegseth in as Secretary of Defence.

Secretary Hegseth said a few words after being sworn in, again emphasizing his plan to rebuild the military by 'Executing peace through strength.'

During his confirmation hearing, Hegseth had said, 'My only special interest is the warfighter, deterring wars and, if called upon, winning wars.'

He reiterated that sentiment in today's statement: 'We don't want to fight wars. But if we do, we will bring overwhelming force and destroy our enemies and bring our boys home.'

Hegseth has his work cut out for him, but he seems ready to get to work.

Nowhere is 'America First' more important than in the Military.

Change is coming, and it's coming fast.

It got a little hairy on the Senate floor last night, but that's all in the past. Democrats tried everything they had to block Hegseth's nomination and lost. They will keep trying; they'll go after Kash Patel, RFK Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard next. Hopefully, they'll keep losing.

When they lose, America wins.

Tags: CABINET DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DONALD TRUMP MILITARY SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SENATE

