It's Official: Pete Hegseth Sworn In as Secretary of Defense

Things got a little bit hairy on the Senate floor last night for Pete Hegseth. In a largely party-line vote, 47 Democrats and 3 Democrats who call themselves Republicans voted against Donald Trump's pick for the next Secretary of Defense. The vote ended in a 50-50 tie.

The drama ended there as Vice President JD Vance arrived on the Senate floor and cast the tie-breaking vote, confirming Hegseth's nomination with a 51-50 victory.

The Democrat's (over) reaction is exactly what you'd expect from the emotional left. It's all over, but the crying and the crying is still going strong.

Today, Vice President Vance made it official, swearing Hegseth in as Secretary of Defence.

Secretary Hegseth said a few words after being sworn in, again emphasizing his plan to rebuild the military by 'Executing peace through strength.'

Pete Hegseth’s first words as Secretary of Defense:



“All praise and glory to God. His will be done."



Amen. pic.twitter.com/h4rBFq6ck4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 25, 2025

During his confirmation hearing, Hegseth had said, 'My only special interest is the warfighter, deterring wars and, if called upon, winning wars.'

He reiterated that sentiment in today's statement: 'We don't want to fight wars. But if we do, we will bring overwhelming force and destroy our enemies and bring our boys home.'

. @PeteHegseth: “We don’t want to fight wars. But if we do, we will bring overwhelming force and destroy our enemy.”



Secretary Hegseth is going to inspire the troops and motivate new people to join the military like never before. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 25, 2025

Hegseth has his work cut out for him, but he seems ready to get to work.

Thank you for your confidence Mr. President.



Thank you for the tie-breaker Mr. Vice President.



Thank you Senators for 50 votes.



This is for the troops. For the warriors. For our country.



America First. Every day. We will never back down. 🇺🇸 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 25, 2025

Nowhere is 'America First' more important than in the Military.

God bless and protect Pete Hegseth and our military members!



The time for massive change is here. pic.twitter.com/EIT5GkBSNN — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 25, 2025

Change is coming, and it's coming fast.

Amen! It's inspiring to see such dedication and faith in leadership. Pride in service, pride in country, and most of all, pride in God! Here's to putting America first with strong values and guidance.🇺🇸🙏 — Marksmen Capital™ (@MarksmenCapital) January 25, 2025

It got a little hairy on the Senate floor last night, but that's all in the past. Democrats tried everything they had to block Hegseth's nomination and lost. They will keep trying; they'll go after Kash Patel, RFK Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard next. Hopefully, they'll keep losing.

When they lose, America wins.