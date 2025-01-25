RINO Rewind: Mitch McConnell Rejected Hegseth but Voted for Three of Biden’s Worst...
Trump Highlights the Incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass During LA Wildfire Roundtable
Presidential Panic: MSNBC Chyron Provides Peak Into Democrats’ Trump-Fixated Mental State
Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Win...
Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of...
America First: Rubio Initiates 90 Day Review Of All Foreign Aid as Ordered...
'SMACKDOWN ALERT'! Trump LEVELED L.A. Mayor Bass (and Others) in Meeting After Touring...
Jeffries Wonders Why Donald Trump Hasn't Magically Cleaned Up Democratic Chaos in Just...
Gesture Jester: Gavin Newsom Impersonator Hilariously Has Us Seeing Double
VIP
Men Make the Best Actresses, Just Ask the Academy Awards
Law and Border: President Trump Using Centuries-Old Statutes in Fight Against Illegal Immi...
It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the...
Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things
WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane...

Nostalgia Time! Drew Holden Walks Down Memory Lane With the Media's Hara-kiri on the Steele Dossier

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on January 25, 2025
Sarah D.

When Elon Musk declared the death of the legacy media in the early morning hours of November 6, it didn't really surprise anyone who had been paying attention, particularly over the past four years. We all watched them step on rake after rake trying to defend the Biden administration when the whole world could see that Joe Biden was about five beers short of a six-pack. 

Advertisement

The corporate media has been in a steady decline through the 21st century, but there's no question that they started careening off of a cliff when Donald Trump broke them all by winning his first presidential election in 2016. It truly was a turning point and at the center of the media's demise was the 'Russia collusion' hoax. 

They've never recovered their sanity since.

Recently, Twitchy favorite Drew Holden reminisced about how much the media beclowned itself with that fake news story. Holden loves to write tweet threads full of receipts, like when he recounted how much journalists lied about Hunter Biden's laptop or about the COVID lab leak theory

This week, Holden set his sights on the media's loving, borderline obscene relationship with the man at the center of the Russia hoax, Christopher Steele, and the now-infamous Steele Dossier. 

Oooh, this is going to be fun. Let's sit down with a bowl of 'member berries' and travel back in time to watch the beginning of the end for the 'journalists.'

Before we even knew all of the details about the fake dossier, the legacy media was already canonizing Steele for the simple reason that he was an enemy of Trump. 

Recommended

Trump Highlights the Incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass During LA Wildfire Roundtable
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The rest of the piece is worse. WaPo repeats the claims — that the Russians had kompromat on him for engaging with prostitutes! Maybe Trump was compromised — verbatim without mentioning in the first instance that there’s no evidence these claims are true! Look at the highlights.  An unthinkable breach of journalistic ethics. There was plenty more.

Who needed to verify anything Steele said? It was damaging to Trump so it MUST have been true, right? 

They claimed the president might be a Russian intelligence source! 

But maybe that’s exactly why they did so.

Ethics, schmethics! The Times had a candidate they had to take down because he wrote mean tweets about them.

LOL. If Trump was anything like the monster they wanted him to be, they wouldn't have dared write these things about him. 

But they knew he wasn't. They just chose to lie about him in defense of St. Christopher Steele. 

Advertisement

Oh, CNN. Do you even read what you publish? 

We love how the headline claims 'corroboration,' while the first sentence in the article admits that none of the allegations against Trump were confirmed. 

How embarrassing. And disgraceful. 

They didn't just want it to be true, they needed it to be true. They salivated nightly about it being true, so much so that they ignored the fact that the dossier's cupboard was completely bare. 

Of course, they did. They're obedient ideological slaves to the leftist narrative. 

They might want to rethink doing this again though, now that ABC had to fork over $15 million to Trump because George Stephanopoulos defamed Trump, not to mention CNN recently losing another defamation lawsuit

We hope Trump sues all of these news outlets for pushing the Russia lie against him for YEARS. There's no reason he can't. 

Advertisement

It wouldn't be a trip down memory lane without an appearance from The Potato. 

And, of course, MSNBC, Adam Schiff, and Rachel Maddow. (Or was it Chris Hayes? We can't tell them apart.)

Sounds pretty insurrection-y to us, MSNBC. We thought you were the 'defenders of democracy.'

NPR adopted the brilliant strategy of saying, 'We're not going to talk about it. So ... let's talk about it.'

And then that came back to bite them in the tuchus in 2020 when they also refused to cover Hunter's laptop, which turned out to be completely true. 

Advertisement

We can't confirm this (kind of like everything contained in the dossier), but we have it on good authority that Natasha Bertrand is, in fact, Satan's emissary on Earth. 

How DARE anyone 'smear' a man who was lying about everything? 

This is just another version of Politico's favorite news angle, 'Republicans POUNCE!'

Holden then took a number of other 'news' outlets to the woodshed. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

'James Bond.' They truly have no shame. 

They made ... a movie ... about him. 

The unintentional hilarity went completely off the charts with that development. 

Advertisement

Speaking of movies, check out that rogue's gallery. Jen Rubin, Max Boot, and Laurence Tribe. 

Even Batman doesn't have villains that evil and grotesque. 

Holden concluded his thread by wondering if the media during Trump's second term could possibly exceed the shame they brought on themselves in his first. 

No, we will not count them out. They have proven that there is no bar that they cannot slither under.

The difference between then and now, however, is that these same media outlets have lost ALL credibility with everyone in America except the far, FAR left. 

As if to prove the point, Holden later brought a couple of receipts from Trump's recent trip to storm-ravaged North Carolina showing how the 'journalists' have learned absolutely NOTHING. 

LOL. If any legacy media outlet uses the words 'fact-check,' it's the best indication of all that they are lying through their teeth ... again.

Advertisement

And it's already old. 

If you want to read Holden's full article about Christopher Steele, the Steele Dossier, and the media destroying itself before our very eyes, it is available on his Substack

It is worth a read. Both for the laughs at the media's expense and as an object lesson in why no one should EVER trust them again. 

About anything.

Tags: MEDIA BIAS RUSSIA COLLUSION STEELE DOSSIER CORPORATE MEDIA DREW HOLDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Highlights the Incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass During LA Wildfire Roundtable
Warren Squire
Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Winning’ Message
Warren Squire
Presidential Panic: MSNBC Chyron Provides Peak Into Democrats’ Trump-Fixated Mental State
Warren Squire
RINO Rewind: Mitch McConnell Rejected Hegseth but Voted for Three of Biden’s Worst Cabinet Choices
Warren Squire
Jeffries Wonders Why Donald Trump Hasn't Magically Cleaned Up Democratic Chaos in Just Three Days
justmindy
Gesture Jester: Gavin Newsom Impersonator Hilariously Has Us Seeing Double
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Highlights the Incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass During LA Wildfire Roundtable Warren Squire
Advertisement