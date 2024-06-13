Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized...
Follow the Science: German Study Shockingly Reveals That Most Girls Outgrow 'Trans Identit...
CRINGE: Joe Biden Says He Won't Be Awake at 3 AM While Answering...
No More Diversity Hires: J.D. Vance and Michael Cloud Introduce Legislation to END...
Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Poll: Trump Supporters Much More Likely to Prioritize Marriage and Children
Washington Post Columnist Heather Long May Throw Out Her Back Trying to Carry...
Here's Some More Media Slobbering Over President Biden and His Son's Guilty Verdict
CNN: Secret Recordings Expose Justice Samuel Alito’s ‘Religious Zealotry’
NYT Correspondent Fact-Checks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Terrorists Crossing the Border
WATCH: Climate Change Loons Storm Field During Congressional Baseball Game
Comedian's Analogy Is the 'Exact Same Logic' Used to Defend Israel's Hostage Rescue
Matt Walsh Reveals More of the Nashville Transgender Shooter’s ‘Manifesto’ (LANGUAGE WARNI...
Adam Kinzinger: In Ten Years, No One Will Admit They Supported Donald Trump

We 'Member: Drew Holden Takes Us on Another Trip Down Memory Lane With Hunter Biden's Laptop

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on June 13, 2024
Twitter

Drew Holden is a favorite here at Twitchy for a great reason. He ALWAYS brings the receipts. Twitchy has featured long threads from independent journalist Holden on many topics, from the killing of Iranian General Soleimani (and the media's reaction) to the Covid lab leak theory (and the media's reaction) to the Covid lockdowns (and the media's reaction). 

Advertisement

If you're sensing a theme here, no, Holden doesn't like the legacy media very much. And who can blame him? 

Yesterday, Holden decided to serve up another heaping bowl of ''Member Berries,' this time with respect to Hunter Biden's laptop ... and, of course, the media's behavior around that issue. 

We're sure Twitchy readers remember how the media shamed itself with the laptop -- and participated in clear election interference around the time of its discovery -- but it's always nice to have all of their malpractice collected in a single thread. 

So, let's join Holden and walk down memory lane with maybe the most infamous portable computer ever.

We've already got out our popcorn. Let's go. 

Emma-Jo Morris now works for Breitbart, but in 2020 she worked for The New York Post and broke the story that should have been huge, but was silenced. 

Recommended

Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Democrats and the media STILL make that claim to this day. 'Hunter Biden isn't running for President. What does his laptop have to do with Joe Biden?'

Only everything. 

As the Twitter Files from journalists including Michael Shellenberger, Bari Weiss, and Matt Taibbi later revealed, social media companies didn't do this on their own, but with encouragement, collusion, and pressure from the federal government. 

Aah. Enter 'Russian disinformation.' One of the biggest disgraces to the media and the intelligence community in history. 

To steal a word that journalists love to place on conservatives, the media downright POUNCED.

Advertisement

You can't spell 'journalistic malpractice' without Brian Stelter. (OK, you can, but you get the point.)

In addition to lying to America on CNN, James Clapper lied to Congress under oath. He should be in prison. 

The 'fact checkers' (never a very trusted lot to begin with) also destroyed what was left of their credibility with the laptop, not to mention COVID and everything else they've reported on over the past several years. 

Twisting words into misshapen pretzels is a natural result of the mental gymnastics all of the media was performing around this issue. 

If Republicans gain control of Congress in 2024, when they strip NPR of its funding (finally), this tweet from Terence Samuels will be Exhibit A. NPR will never live it down, nor should they. 

Advertisement

It was ALL Rudy Giuliani's fault. Of course. LOL. 

Morris deserves an apology from nearly every legacy media outlet. 

HAHAHA. The social media 'influencers' swarmed the 'disinformation' angle like the jackals they are. 

Uh-oh. The truth was starting to come out. That can't be good. 

We often take issue with some of the Post's reporting, but yes. With the laptop story, they deserve all the credit in the world for standing strong on a report they knew to be true and verified. 

Advertisement

Imagine that. The Biden campaign was pulling the strings on a story that would reveal Joe Biden's corruption. 

Throughout the entire recent trial of Hunter Biden for lying on his firearm application, there was not a single apology issued from any of the media outlets that Holden documented in his thread. Not one. 

Advertisement

And there's the rub. They got away with it. They ALL got away with it. 

Nope. 'Election interference' works for us. 

As many conservatives have noted, even Hunter Biden's conviction this week was little more than a distraction. The REAL story is his father's corruption. The media and the DOJ are still burying that one. 

Oh, many of them probably realize it quite well. 

The problem is that they don't care. 

It's easy to forget some of the truly horrendous things the media did to influence the 2020 presidential election, not to mention hide the offenses of the Biden Crime Family. Holden brings it all back fresh and it is just as disgraceful now as it was then. 

The media destroyed its credibility, but they got the man they wanted into the presidency. And while we can't change that past, we can remember so they can't get away with it again. 

Advertisement

As Auron McIntrye famously said, 'You don't hate journalists enough. You think you do, but you don't.'

Revisiting the Hunter Biden laptop coverup thanks to Drew Holden's thread is a pretty good way for Americans to be certain that we keep hating journalists as much as they deserve. 

Tags: DISINFORMATION HUNTER BIDEN MEDIA BIAS DREW HOLDEN RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte'
Aaron Walker
CRINGE: Joe Biden Says He Won't Be Awake at 3 AM While Answering Questions Trump 'Can't'
Amy Curtis
Climate Change Loons Who Rushed Congressional Baseball Game Crying About Being 'Brutalized' Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Matt Walsh Reveals More of the Nashville Transgender Shooter’s ‘Manifesto’ (LANGUAGE WARNING)
Aaron Walker
Giant Rat Filmed in New York and It Is NOT Fauci
ArtistAngie
No More Diversity Hires: J.D. Vance and Michael Cloud Introduce Legislation to END Federal DEI
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Immaculate Conception by Lesbian Force Witches: Real Star Wars Fans Roast 'The Acolyte' Aaron Walker
Advertisement