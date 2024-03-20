Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden
Buckle Up: Drew Holden Looks Back on Lockdown Insanity As '15 Days to Slow the Spread' Enters Year Five

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 20, 2024

This is a long thread, but as this past week marked the four-year anniversary of '15 days to slow the spread', it's worth looking back on the absolute insanity inflicted on us -- insanity that, in some circles, is still ongoing.

Get comfy and join us down memory lane.

'Human sacrifice.'

Totally not hyperbolic or anything.

Letting people leave their homes was basically genocide. Remember that? We do.

When is it 'common sense' to quarantine healthy people?

Going outside -- fresh air and sunshine -- were actually helpful in combating the virus. So naturally we couldn't do that.

It's almost like lockdowns were an overreaction.

'Russian roulette'. Just incredible stuff.

Wow.

Of course it was racist.

Except for the BLM protests. Which were safe from the virus.

'Analysis' is, like 'experts say', preposterous.

And that wound is self-inflicted.

They don't feel embarrassment.

And now we know closing schools harmed children.

Vile, vile people.

Drew's got the receipts.

Just awful.

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.

A 'fantasy'. Just incredible stuff.

You really don't despise the media enough.

And the pajama class didn't care.

Saying this stuff in 2020 or 2021 was enough to get you suspended from social media.

In 2023, they were saying it's still not safe to go outside.

Expect the same stories in the summer of 2024.

There are people out there who would love nothing more than perpetual lockdowns, permanent masking, and vaccine passports for all of us, forever.

It's now going into year five of this nonsense, and enough is enough.

***

