Master Receipt Keeper Drew Holden Revisits Coverage of the Time Trump Ordered the Killing of Soleimani

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad

If there is anyone who has the receipts, it is Drew Holden. In his latest epic thread, he took readers on a bit of time travel back to the days when Trump killed Iranian General Soleimani. The press spiraled.

Oh boy, you know this is going to be good.

Trump is a master at social media and really should return to Twitter.

The liberal elitists really thought Trump was bringing back the draft.

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
If your young child knew anything about the killing of Soleimani, please be better parents.

This feels very problematic.

Ahhh ... the effort to humanize a monster. How quaint!

I mean, if you overlook all the terror stuff, he's a great guy!

One last one! They even claimed Trump ordered the killing because of a 'meme' war he had with Soleimani. Trump really makes the mainstream media even more crazy. Go and read the whole Holden thread. There is so much more to see.


Tags: AP IRAN TRUMP SOLEIMANI DREW HOLDEN

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Unhinged Pro-Abort Reacts to Peaceful Pro-Life Activist With Unprovoked Profanity and Violence
Amy
Oops. White Liberal DRAGGED for Pretending to Be a Black Guy to Prove Racism Is Real
Chad Felix Greene
Actor Chris Hemsworth Praised His Wife for Her Support and Immediately the Butker Comparisons Began
justmindy
How About NO? CBS Earns MASSIVE Ratio for Saying We Should Swap Foods to Fight Climate Change
Amy Curtis
WHAT?! DOJ Says North Koreans Stole American's Identities to Get Remote Jobs at Fortune 500 Companies
Amy Curtis

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe Grateful Calvin
