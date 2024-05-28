Master Receipt Keeper Drew Holden Revisits Coverage of the Time Trump Ordered the Killing of Soleimani

If there is anyone who has the receipts, it is Drew Holden. In his latest epic thread, he took readers on a bit of time travel back to the days when Trump killed Iranian General Soleimani. The press spiraled.
🧵Thread🧵— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
I’ve got an oldie-but-a-goodie for you from the archive of unhinged media coverage.
Do you remember how insane the coverage of Trump’s killing of Iranian Gen. Soleimani was?
I bet it’s worse than you remember. Follow along ⤵️
Oh boy, you know this is going to be good.
It all started with what I’ve gotta say might be the coldest presidential use of social media in history.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
After ordering the strike that killed Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani, Trump tweeted out simply a picture of an American flag.
Many in the media went berserk. pic.twitter.com/GUPz60HCpg
Trump is a master at social media and really should return to Twitter.
First, the issue was directly with what Trump had done. Outlets claimed that he was rushing America into a war. @washingtonpost tried to point out the hypocrisy of a president who had said he would prevent a war.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
All evidence suggests he did exactly that. pic.twitter.com/OcDWEimO5e
(This @washingtonpost article, describing the allegedly forthcoming draft, wasn’t much more reasonable) pic.twitter.com/IAh95oSvQQ— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
The liberal elitists really thought Trump was bringing back the draft.
Recommended
Other outlets did much the same. One of my favorites was @CNN, who claimed Trump had gotten us into a “risky open conflict” with Iran.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
Do you guys remember that conflict? I seem to have forgotten. pic.twitter.com/tqbVISR9za
This might be the most ridiculous tweet I’ve ever seen. @timeforkids has a guide to talking to your child about the death of Soleimani.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
I promise you, this is real. pic.twitter.com/v1vSKSxpMB
If your young child knew anything about the killing of Soleimani, please be better parents.
Some claimed the U.S. was *already* at war with Iran.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
Did I miss that, @voxdotcom? What say you, @mehdirhasan? pic.twitter.com/Bo4YyejN30
Look I know we’ve got other things to worry about but is it odd to anyone else that a U.S. outlet that receives American taxpayer dollars was taking calls from the Iranian foreign minister? And then repeating his propaganda?@NPR pic.twitter.com/qKfNFhDFXj— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
This feels very problematic.
But where the coverage really went off the rails was about Soleimani himself.@nytimes ran a headline calling Soleimani a “master of…intrigue” and said that, “in Iran, many saw him as a larger-than-life hero.”— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
Hero. That was their word choice. pic.twitter.com/JYUsiW5NRr
Ahhh ... the effort to humanize a monster. How quaint!
The superlatives for Soleimani were bountiful. @Telegraph called him “charismatic.” @radiofreeEU called him a “maverick.”— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
Again, these are all choices. The headlines don’t have to say these things. pic.twitter.com/9yRBcK3SQM
I mean, if you overlook all the terror stuff, he's a great guy!
I’ve got nothing. Going back through this coverage might’ve broken me. Look at this @washingtonpost tweet.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024
Just look. pic.twitter.com/jh4iqR2RM7
One last one! They even claimed Trump ordered the killing because of a 'meme' war he had with Soleimani. Trump really makes the mainstream media even more crazy. Go and read the whole Holden thread. There is so much more to see.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member