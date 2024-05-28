Master Receipt Keeper Drew Holden Revisits Coverage of the Time Trump Ordered the Killing of Soleimani

If there is anyone who has the receipts, it is Drew Holden. In his latest epic thread, he took readers on a bit of time travel back to the days when Trump killed Iranian General Soleimani. The press spiraled.

🧵Thread🧵



I’ve got an oldie-but-a-goodie for you from the archive of unhinged media coverage.



Do you remember how insane the coverage of Trump’s killing of Iranian Gen. Soleimani was?



I bet it’s worse than you remember. Follow along ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

Oh boy, you know this is going to be good.

It all started with what I’ve gotta say might be the coldest presidential use of social media in history.



After ordering the strike that killed Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani, Trump tweeted out simply a picture of an American flag.



Many in the media went berserk. pic.twitter.com/GUPz60HCpg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

Trump is a master at social media and really should return to Twitter.

First, the issue was directly with what Trump had done. Outlets claimed that he was rushing America into a war. @washingtonpost tried to point out the hypocrisy of a president who had said he would prevent a war.



All evidence suggests he did exactly that. pic.twitter.com/OcDWEimO5e — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

(This @washingtonpost article, describing the allegedly forthcoming draft, wasn’t much more reasonable) pic.twitter.com/IAh95oSvQQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

The liberal elitists really thought Trump was bringing back the draft.

Other outlets did much the same. One of my favorites was @CNN, who claimed Trump had gotten us into a “risky open conflict” with Iran.



Do you guys remember that conflict? I seem to have forgotten. pic.twitter.com/tqbVISR9za — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

This might be the most ridiculous tweet I’ve ever seen. @timeforkids has a guide to talking to your child about the death of Soleimani.



I promise you, this is real. pic.twitter.com/v1vSKSxpMB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

If your young child knew anything about the killing of Soleimani, please be better parents.

Some claimed the U.S. was *already* at war with Iran.



Did I miss that, @voxdotcom? What say you, @mehdirhasan? pic.twitter.com/Bo4YyejN30 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

Look I know we’ve got other things to worry about but is it odd to anyone else that a U.S. outlet that receives American taxpayer dollars was taking calls from the Iranian foreign minister? And then repeating his propaganda?@NPR pic.twitter.com/qKfNFhDFXj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

This feels very problematic.

But where the coverage really went off the rails was about Soleimani himself.@nytimes ran a headline calling Soleimani a “master of…intrigue” and said that, “in Iran, many saw him as a larger-than-life hero.”



Hero. That was their word choice. pic.twitter.com/JYUsiW5NRr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

Ahhh ... the effort to humanize a monster. How quaint!

The superlatives for Soleimani were bountiful. @Telegraph called him “charismatic.” @radiofreeEU called him a “maverick.”



Again, these are all choices. The headlines don’t have to say these things. pic.twitter.com/9yRBcK3SQM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

I mean, if you overlook all the terror stuff, he's a great guy!

I’ve got nothing. Going back through this coverage might’ve broken me. Look at this @washingtonpost tweet.



Just look. pic.twitter.com/jh4iqR2RM7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 28, 2024

One last one! They even claimed Trump ordered the killing because of a 'meme' war he had with Soleimani. Trump really makes the mainstream media even more crazy. Go and read the whole Holden thread. There is so much more to see.



