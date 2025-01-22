Zero Stars, Would Not Recommend: President Trump Writes SCATHING Review for Woke 'Bishop'

Yesterday, one of the biggest trending topics on Twitter was the bitter, angry, miserable lecture that woke Episcopalian 'bishop' Marianne Budde tried to give to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance as the President and Vice President attended what was supposed to be a bipartisan interfaith national prayer service.

Advertisement

Instead of preaching about Christianity, or praying for the safety of America's new leadership, Budde took the opportunity to screech about 'trans kids' and illegal aliens. It was so bad, Vance couldn't contain his disdain for what was being spewed from the pulpit. Immediately following the prayer, Trump offered a brief review of the tirade he was forced to witness and politely gave it a very definitive thumbs down.

Trump was not done with Budde though. Late last night, after a little more time to reflect, he offered a more thorough evaluation of the woke bishop on Truth Social.

And it was SCATHING.

We have to say that we agree with every word, particularly the end about demanding an apology.

We know Budde won't apologize though because Trump is correct. She is not a Christian minister, but a hard-left ideologue who has donated to Obama and has shrieked about Trump for years.

But people should still demand an apology from the Episcopalian diocese.

I think the Episcopal Diocese of Washington has a LOT to answer for. They picked her. They picked her to insult Trump/Vance. https://t.co/ZIyg0xpGBt — Marilyn Allen Kearns (@flamingomoon) January 22, 2025

They likely won't issue one either, since the Episcopalian church is replete with 'clergy' who support anti-Christian ideas like abortion and 'trans children.'

That's OK, though. Jesus also gave his review, courtesy of Grok:

LOL.

Sorry if that is a little blasphemous, but it made us laugh.

Appropriate response to the embarrassing leftist display by the ungodly 'bishop' at the National Day of Prayer. https://t.co/EMQpnkYf3h — Sherry Renaud 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@sherryhanna53) January 22, 2025

As we said, every word Trump wrote is accurate.

The Bishop's sermon at the inaugural prayer service was a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/0j590O6gzM — Emily DeLuca 😈🦋 (@MAGAgirlEmily) January 22, 2025

And there's another accurate and succinct review.

Budde has been broken for years, and a lot of it has to do with Trump.

I would have walked out. That the Episcopalians make her a Bishop is pathetic.



How to uplift a nation. Just insult the President on the first day.



Disgusting. How about prayers for the nation, for his safety, for the safety of his administration, for the success of his mission? https://t.co/7fMK9M2p4c — Jeff Bernard ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@JeffBernard1) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

Trump and Vance were too gracious to give Budde the treatment she deserved, which would have been them standing up and walking out of her tirade.

And maybe laughing at her on the way out would have been a nice, additional touch.

It was cloying and ridiculous. I for one will not set foot in an Episcopalian church till they apologize.



Stop using children as human shields. It’s disgusting. More children are protected by what he is doing than harmed.



These types of peeps have ruined the world. https://t.co/PTHZ0Tt3si — Fofiggiduh (@fofiggiduh) January 22, 2025

Yes, everyone couldn't help but notice that while Budde was lecturing Trump and Vance about 'trans children fearing for their lives' (there is no such thing as 'trans children' by the way), she neglected to mention the HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of children who have been trafficked thanks to Biden's encouragement of illegal immigration or all of the American children who have been assaulted and murdered by illegals that Alejandro Mayorkas refused to deport.

It's kind of like Budde doesn't actually care about children at all, just preaching her cultural Marxism.

Time to remove the tax status from that church in any other church that participates in this woke bullshit — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

Say, now there's an idea.

On second thought, maybe the Episcopalian church should consider an apology.

After all, in the words of Barack Obama, Trump has a pen and a phone.

And if his first two days in office are any indication, he is not afraid to use them to write more executive orders to end wokism, like one stripping Budde and her church of their tax-exempt status for engaging in blatant and partisan political activity.

It would be exactly what they deserve.