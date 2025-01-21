President Trump Reviews Woke Lecture at National Prayer Service

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance's face said it all during the National Prayer Service when the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the woke Episcopal bishop of Washington, launched into a tangent of imploring President Donald Trump to have mercy on the gay, lesbian, and transgender children — some who fear for their lives — as well as "the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings.

Advertisement

Trump sat pretty stone-faced, and reporters caught up with him afterward and asked him what he thought of the sermon, which would more accurately be called a lecture. Trump gave it a thumbs down, saying it was "not too exciting, was it"?

President Trump following National Prayer Service: "Not too exciting, was it. I didn't think it was a good service. No...They can do much better." pic.twitter.com/iNpWGKaXhN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

🚨BREAKING: President Trump speaks on the disgraced woke pastor that attacked him during the sermon:



“What did you think? Did you find it exciting? Was not too exciting, was it?”

pic.twitter.com/vAEG3qyvJF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2025

It doesn't appear that Trump had a "Come to Hippie Jesus" moment when hearing about all of the transgender children scared for their lives under his presidency.

PERFECT response. — Michelle Peterson (@michellepeternp) January 21, 2025

Pushing "gender-affirming care" for children and illegal immigration from the pulpit is one of the reasons Trump won. The people have rejected these policies that were forced on them during the Biden administration. So, yeah, she could have done better.

She said, “the people who pick our crops” like what will Dems do without their slave underclass? I can’t believe it’s same argument from 1860. They want a new voting block to replace the voting block that voted them out of power. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) January 21, 2025

He’s way more gracious than I would have been. That was the most disgraceful service I believe I’ve ever seen. Christians around the world should be outraged. — Mark Colosio (@ColosioMark) January 21, 2025

I don’t think I could have held it together so well. He had every right to scorch the sermon and didn’t. He continues to confirm every day the respect of a true statesman. — Jennifer Greer (@greer_author) January 21, 2025

Trump was being respectful. Anyway, despite her politicized sermon neither Pres. Trump nor his supporters were swayed by her inopportune comments. — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) January 21, 2025

No it was dark and awful and should have been filled with joy and uplifting message — Roseanne Ragosta (@RagostaRoseanne) January 21, 2025

Sorry, but Democrats and the media sent out the talking point Monday that Trump's uplifting inaugural address was "dark."

Make the National Cathedral great again — Metaphysical Truth (@ThirdRomeRising) January 21, 2025

I left the Episcopal Church many years ago when it started down this path. I couldn’t even listen to more than a little of what she said. What a disgrace. — Alaska_gma 🇺🇸 (@alaska_gma) January 21, 2025

It wasn’t the word of God. It was deranged activism. — Chickadee (@Chickad44472146) January 21, 2025

If only she were two people she could have delivered the sermon and protested out front at the same time.

Advertisement

And these perverts wonder why the decline in church goers?!



They should have walked out. I would have walked out if I was there. 🖕🏼 — BritBrat (@BritBratExpat) January 21, 2025

The president was pretty gracious in his review. And on top of that, he actually stopped and answered reporters' questions.

You have to love that he stops to answer. It’s nice to have a president again that will stop and take questions. Even when the reporters are just sniffing around for a salacious headline. — memaandpoppop (@memaandpoppop1) January 21, 2025

Yeah, he didn't give them much to work with. "Not too exciting." Dissed and dismissed.

***