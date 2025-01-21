President Trump Reviews Woke Lecture at National Prayer Service

VIP
Brett T.  |  4:15 PM on January 21, 2025
gif

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance's face said it all during the National Prayer Service when the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the woke Episcopal bishop of Washington, launched into a tangent of imploring President Donald Trump to have mercy on the gay, lesbian, and transgender children — some who fear for their lives — as well as "the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings.

Trump sat pretty stone-faced, and reporters caught up with him afterward and asked him what he thought of the sermon, which would more accurately be called a lecture. Trump gave it a thumbs down, saying it was "not too exciting, was it"?

It doesn't appear that Trump had a "Come to Hippie Jesus" moment when hearing about all of the transgender children scared for their lives under his presidency.

Pushing "gender-affirming care" for children and illegal immigration from the pulpit is one of the reasons Trump won. The people have rejected these policies that were forced on them during the Biden administration. So, yeah, she could have done better.

Sorry, but Democrats and the media sent out the talking point Monday that Trump's uplifting inaugural address was "dark."

If only she were two people she could have delivered the sermon and protested out front at the same time.

The president was pretty gracious in his review. And on top of that, he actually stopped and answered reporters' questions.

Yeah, he didn't give them much to work with. "Not too exciting." Dissed and dismissed.

***

