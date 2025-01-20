The Talking Points Have Gone Out: Donald Trump's Speech Was 'Dark'

We've heard complaints that President Donald Trump's inauguration speech was supposed to be unifying — like that of Joe Biden, the unity president. We've already done several posts on leftists complaining about Trump's speech, as we knew they would, but we weren't sure which narrative progressives were going to settle on.

NewsBusters has already put together a media "greatest hits" compilation of inaugural address reactions from the liberal media — and there are some doozies — but note that you catch the word "dark" used a couple of time to describe his speech.

A great day for America, a rough day for the leftist media.



Here's a highlight reel from NewsBusters' @Banned_Bill of the media's inaugural meltdowns 👇 pic.twitter.com/7cIhaiugK1 — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 20, 2025

When the media complain that Trump's speech was "dark," that's really just them denying the issues that he brought up.



The reality is, they love things like DEI, mass illegal immigration, and soft-on-crime policies, and they can't stand hearing him refer to them as problems. https://t.co/Jt5QkfETs2 — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) January 20, 2025

Exactly. He brought up the problems he inherited from the Biden administration, and that made his speech "dark" — laying out the challenges he's going to have to overcome, such as illegal immigration.

As we reported earlier, Harry Sisson, who's definitely not paid by the DNC to post, also described the speech as "dark."

This speech from Donald Trump is incredibly dark and destructive. There’s no unity here—there’s division. Absolutely disgraceful. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 20, 2025

Sorry … incredibly dark.

This is one of the darkest speeches in recent American history. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) January 20, 2025

Wow, that's really dark.

Aaron received the Democratic Party cult talking points in advance of the speech just like all of the other cult members repeating the same "dark" narrative. — Spag X (@SamSpag) January 20, 2025

What speech were you watching? — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 20, 2025

Uplifting and promising is the opposite of dark. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) January 20, 2025

Lolz



“This is a Golden Age”



Libs: That’s soooo dark.



Go put on an Emo album and cry. — The Wild Cur (@therealwildcur) January 20, 2025

Pretty sure the one about “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic” was pretty dark. — Melody Surfing (@CricketSurfing) January 20, 2025

Perhaps it's because we are in a dark time and need to fix this mess we find ourselves in. — Jeff Dornik (@jeffdornik) January 20, 2025

If we weren't in a dark time, the Democrats would never have kicked Dark Brandon off the ticket and gone with Kamala Harris and the theme of "joy."

Take your sunglasses off and let the light in. — HolliGram (@steppingup2U) January 20, 2025

Here's some guy replying to Rep. Eric Swalwell:

It seems like he doesn't want to work with the Democrats. I have never seen such a dark speech. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) January 20, 2025

So dark!

Today's inauguration speech wasn't unifying, but was once again dark and divisive. — Annette Krausse (@akb2b) January 20, 2025

We're sensing a theme … they expected a unifying speech, but all they got was an incredibly dark and divisive one.

The Democrats are trotting out “dark” for Trump’s speech.



They never get tired of losing. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 20, 2025

It is dark for them when everything they tried to force-feed America is being repudiated with confidence, righteousness, and power. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) January 20, 2025

Anyone who says that speech was "dark" didn't actually listen to it, or is outright lying. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) January 20, 2025

Hey, wake up, word of the day just dropped. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 20, 2025

Dark is pardoning your family 15 minutes before your term is up. — Joab Yarkoni (@VoxYehudi) January 20, 2025

“Dark MAGA” — Captain America (@CapAmericaTrump) January 20, 2025

Such darkness putting Americans first. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) January 20, 2025

Exactly the same talking points from the same people about 45's address in January 2017.



It's the same playbook.

It's groundhog day. — Susie_ (@Susie_) January 20, 2025

Yep.

It was dark for Trump to bring up all of the issues he's going to have to confront during his term. His speech was a ray of light in a very dark time. Unless you prefer illegal immigration and crime and inflation … then America's doing just super.

