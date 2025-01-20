Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents
Trump Asks Peter Doocy to Confirm He's ALREADY Taken More Press Questions Than...
'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as...
'Never Been Anything Like It!' Trump Signs EOs at Capital One Center and...
President Trump Starts Inauguration Parade by Honoring Bulter, PA Firefighter Corey Comper...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
WINNING: Marco Rubio Confirmed as Secretary of State
President Trump Says He's Going to Free the 'J6 Hostages' Tonight With A...
We Did NAZI That Coming: CNN Beclowns Itself Over Elon Musk's Gesture From...
Liberation Day in America
In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration
NBC Presidential Historian's Buildup to a Meltdown About Trump Halted By 'Divine Intervent...
Trump Inauguration Lunch Unveiled: Exclusive Photo Thread Offers Inside Look at Elite Gath...

The Talking Points Have Gone Out: Donald Trump's Speech Was 'Dark'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 20, 2025
Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

We've heard complaints that President Donald Trump's inauguration speech was supposed to be unifying — like that of Joe Biden, the unity president. We've already done several posts on leftists complaining about Trump's speech, as we knew they would, but we weren't sure which narrative progressives were going to settle on.

Advertisement

NewsBusters has already put together a media "greatest hits" compilation of inaugural address reactions from the liberal media — and there are some doozies — but note that you catch the word "dark" used a couple of time to describe his speech.

Exactly. He brought up the problems he inherited from the Biden administration, and that made his speech "dark" — laying out the challenges he's going to have to overcome, such as illegal immigration. 

As we reported earlier, Harry Sisson, who's definitely not paid by the DNC to post, also described the speech as "dark."

Sorry … incredibly dark.

Wow, that's really dark.

Recommended

'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

If we weren't in a dark time, the Democrats would never have kicked Dark Brandon off the ticket and gone with Kamala Harris and the theme of "joy."

Here's some guy replying to Rep. Eric Swalwell:

So dark!

We're sensing a theme … they expected a unifying speech, but all they got was an incredibly dark and divisive one.

Advertisement

Yep. 

It was dark for Trump to bring up all of the issues he's going to have to confront during his term. His speech was a ray of light in a very dark time. Unless you prefer illegal immigration and crime and inflation … then America's doing just super.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH TALKING POINTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can
Aaron Walker
COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Trump Asks Peter Doocy to Confirm He's ALREADY Taken More Press Questions Than Biden Did in 4 Years
Doug P.
Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Never Been Anything Like It!' Trump Signs EOs at Capital One Center and Watch the Pens Fly
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can Aaron Walker
Advertisement