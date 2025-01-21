Woke Bishop In 2020 Said We Need to Replace Trump

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance's face said it all (Melania Trump's too) when woke Episcopal Bishop Marianne Budde directed her "sermon" directly to President Donald Trump, praying for him to show mercy to all of those transgender children who are scared for their lives as well as the illegal immigrants who pick our crops and clean our offices. It was a bipartisan prayer service, so Budde noted that there are scared gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democrat, Republican, and Independent households.

Advertisement

Who set this up? ABC News interviewed Budde at an anti-Trump protest (outdoors in a COVID mask) in 2020 and said in no uncertain terms that we needed to replace Trump.

"I've given up speaking to Pres. Trump. We need to replace President Trump."



Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington talks to @ABC News amid uproar over Pres. Trump's photo op in front of St. John's Church. https://t.co/spHC0q8SWm pic.twitter.com/gq6b7O609W — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2020

The media-fueled uproar. This is the one where they claimed police used tear gas to clear a path to the church (they didn't, according to the police themselves) and lied about Trump holding the Bible upside-down.

The pastor who criticized Trump today in 2020:



"I've given up speaking to President Trump. We need to replace President Trump."pic.twitter.com/7CWJi8k8N7 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 21, 2025

Do you think she's more than a little bit woke?

Vetting fail. — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) January 21, 2025

Yeah, we don't know who picked her to deliver the inaugural prayer. Does she just come with the building?

HUGE vetting mistake — daledwayer (@daledwayer) January 21, 2025

And then she sped off in her Subaru, listening to Natalie Merchant. — SlayHQ (@SB_1970s_All_In) January 21, 2025

The Episcopal church should be ashamed. They have lost the plot. I left it for the Anglican Church years ago. ✝️ — Tina J Morgan (@TJMWFU) January 21, 2025

The National Cathedral should be ashamed at ambushing the sitting President of the United States with a political message disguised as a prayer service. #zelena #shailenzo #tommavi #helevier #sstvi — XRPspider (@XRPspider) January 21, 2025

Who selected her to speak today? — Sue (@SusanK1717) January 21, 2025

That's the big question.

So not a pastor, she’s an activist — Mike Parrish (@MikeParris39458) January 21, 2025

How does this lady rise to Bishop within the church? The church needs to tend their garden and pull some weeds. — Randy Jeppesen (@randy_jeppesen) January 21, 2025

She's "given up on President Trump." Why would they have her do the sermon? It was weird. — MedicUSA (@MedicMaXX) January 21, 2025

On the plus side, she said she'd given up speaking to President Trump, but then was given the opportunity to address him this morning as her president for the next four years.

What kind of advance team does Trump have? — Silence Dogood 🇺🇸 (@whisper_riot) January 21, 2025

Advertisement

Imagine the difference it would make if this Bishop was focused on helping people develop a relationship with Jesus Christ instead of looking for a worldly solution. Where is the prayer? She needs to go back to the Gospels and study them. — Kirk Taylor (@KirkTaylorCom) January 21, 2025

Check it out … CNN had her on the phone talking about the same protest:

she's a partisan hackhttps://t.co/uTga1mW8hC — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 21, 2025

Wonder who chose her to speak... — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) January 21, 2025

Wonder if they still have a job.

***