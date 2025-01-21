Woke Bishop In 2020 Said We Need to Replace Trump

VIP
The Hypocrite Pope
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance's face said it all (Melania Trump's too) when woke Episcopal Bishop Marianne Budde directed her "sermon" directly to President Donald Trump, praying for him to show mercy to all of those transgender children who are scared for their lives as well as the illegal immigrants who pick our crops and clean our offices. It was a bipartisan prayer service, so Budde noted that there are scared gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democrat, Republican, and Independent households.

Who set this up? ABC News interviewed Budde at an anti-Trump protest (outdoors in a COVID mask) in 2020 and said in no uncertain terms that we needed to replace Trump.

The media-fueled uproar. This is the one where they claimed police used tear gas to clear a path to the church (they didn't, according to the police themselves) and lied about Trump holding the Bible upside-down.

Do you think she's more than a little bit woke?

Yeah, we don't know who picked her to deliver the inaugural prayer. Does she just come with the building?

That's the big question.

On the plus side, she said she'd given up speaking to President Trump, but then was given the opportunity to address him this morning as her president for the next four years.

Check it out … CNN had her on the phone talking about the same protest:

Wonder if they still have a job.

***

