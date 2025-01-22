When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to...
WHAT Were They ThinKKKing? Australian Cruise Staff Picks the WORST Outfits for Christmas Event

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on January 22, 2025
Twitchy

We've heard a lot of talk on Twitter for the past couple of days about 'Nazis' and 'Nazi salutes.' Most of that has come from leftists in America who are either too dumb to realize how ridiculous they sound talking about an innocent crowd gesture by Elon Musk or they are deliberately trying to perform their usual gaslighting

This is one of those times we should probably embrace the power of 'AND.'

But what if, all along, the REAL threat of Aryan white supremacism and master races was not coming from someone innocent like Musk (or from grandmothers strolling through the U.S. Capitol), but rather from ... Australian cruise lines?

Wait, what? 

Yes, it may be true. This morning, The New York Post published a story about a Christmas event held by P&O Cruises Australia where the ship's staff had a ... well, let's just say an 'unfortunate' costume idea. 

A costume idea that was paired with the historical awareness of your average wombat. 

If you are slapping your face with your palms right now, you are not alone. Talk about your all-time 'boomerangs' of a costume stunt. The staff members all look like former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's in his college yearbook.

P&O Cruises Australia issued an apology after footage surfaced online of a group of eight staff walking through the pool deck of the ship wearing their white cleaning uniforms and pointy hats

'Is this appropriate for 2024?' a passenger captioned the clip after uploading it to Facebook.

The cruise company says the housekeeping crew had no idea what they looked like when they chose to dress up as 'upside down snow cones' for the event during a Pacific Explorer voyage from Melbourne to Hobart in December.

Rumors Swirl a Former President and His Wife May Be Headed for the Big D and We Don't Mean Dallas
justmindy
Wait ... did they just say they were dressed up as snow cones? Upside down snow cones? And that was supposed to be Christmas-related? 

Huh? 

Who knew that P&O Cruises Australia is owned and operated by Southern Democrats? 

The reaction from Twitter this morning was exactly what you would expect, but Twitchy favorite Jarvis posted a hilarious thread about the ill-fated incident. 

Jesus was asked for comment and said, 'Nuh-uh. No WAY am I getting dragged into this mess. You're on your own, Aussies.'

LOL. Imagine the look on AOC's face if Musk wore THAT to a Trump victory rally. Her head might have exploded. 

And we're STILL shaking our heads that they could have thought these costumes looked like snow cones and not like Joe Biden's best friend, the late Robert Byrd. 

HA. 

Jarvis also captured screenshots of the bewildered and horrified face of one of the passengers as she watched this parade of 'snow cones.'

Yikes. She looks like she just accidentally wandered into the 1924 Democratic National Convention. 

And then, a hilarious parting shot from Jarvis:

Cue the rimshot from the drummer. 

Brian Baumgartner Badumtss GIFfrom Brian Baumgartner GIFs


Others on Twitter had some fun with the ... ahem ... 'wardrobe malfunction' as well. 

OOF. 

And now we can't stop laughing again. 

Ya' think? 

It's hard to believe that anyone in 2025 (or late 2024 when the event happened) would not recognize that these looked like KKK outfits no matter where they are from, but we're willing to give the cleaning crew the benefit of the doubt. 

Julie the ship's cruise director, however, needs to be fired on the spot. 

(We don't know if the cruise director is named Julie, but we grew up watching The Love Boat, so we assume ALL cruise directors are named Julie.) 

Once again, the snow cones motif baffles us. 

We have racked our brains over those questions and ... nope, we got nothin'. 

Duh. Everyone knows that you should only book trips on the SS Green Dragon, where the cleaning crew all dress up as hobbits. 

LOL. Was this David Hogg's first event as DNC vice chair? If he gets the job, the DNC will be exactly this cringe. 

Yes, Northam was just celebrating flavored ice (without the flavor added). Just like Justin Trudeau wasn't wearing blackface, he was just dressed up as an Indian mud wrestler. 

No, we really do not think they are. 

It's worse than the 'Krusty's Komedy Klassic' episode of The Simpsons. 

Please, whatever you do, do NOT give P&O Cruises any more ideas. We'd hate to see their 'Al Jolson-themed event.' 

But since we're not the American left, who loves to cancel anyone and everyone, we're not going to eternally condemn the cruise line for the mistake. We're willing to give them a pass here for what was most likely an EXTREMELY unfortunate accident and terrible lack of awareness. 

But that pass comes with the price tag of us laughing endlessly at them for their parade. 

Sorry, Australia. Those are the rules.

Maybe you'll think your next cruise event through a little more thoroughly.

