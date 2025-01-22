WHAT Were They ThinKKKing? Australian Cruise Staff Picks the WORST Outfits for Christmas Event

We've heard a lot of talk on Twitter for the past couple of days about 'Nazis' and 'Nazi salutes.' Most of that has come from leftists in America who are either too dumb to realize how ridiculous they sound talking about an innocent crowd gesture by Elon Musk or they are deliberately trying to perform their usual gaslighting.

This is one of those times we should probably embrace the power of 'AND.'

But what if, all along, the REAL threat of Aryan white supremacism and master races was not coming from someone innocent like Musk (or from grandmothers strolling through the U.S. Capitol), but rather from ... Australian cruise lines?

Wait, what?

Yes, it may be true. This morning, The New York Post published a story about a Christmas event held by P&O Cruises Australia where the ship's staff had a ... well, let's just say an 'unfortunate' costume idea.

A costume idea that was paired with the historical awareness of your average wombat.

Australian cruise passengers shocked as staff dress up as ‘KKK members’ https://t.co/vygmxGKnFy pic.twitter.com/837LIS5SHR — New York Post (@nypost) January 22, 2025

If you are slapping your face with your palms right now, you are not alone. Talk about your all-time 'boomerangs' of a costume stunt. The staff members all look like former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's in his college yearbook.

P&O Cruises Australia issued an apology after footage surfaced online of a group of eight staff walking through the pool deck of the ship wearing their white cleaning uniforms and pointy hats 'Is this appropriate for 2024?' a passenger captioned the clip after uploading it to Facebook. The cruise company says the housekeeping crew had no idea what they looked like when they chose to dress up as 'upside down snow cones' for the event during a Pacific Explorer voyage from Melbourne to Hobart in December.

Wait ... did they just say they were dressed up as snow cones? Upside down snow cones? And that was supposed to be Christmas-related?

Huh?

Who knew that P&O Cruises Australia is owned and operated by Southern Democrats?

The reaction from Twitter this morning was exactly what you would expect, but Twitchy favorite Jarvis posted a hilarious thread about the ill-fated incident.

Jesus was asked for comment and said, 'Nuh-uh. No WAY am I getting dragged into this mess. You're on your own, Aussies.'

Elon please do not dress up as an upside down snow cone any time soon. This will be misinterpreted by the Woke Media. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 22, 2025

LOL. Imagine the look on AOC's face if Musk wore THAT to a Trump victory rally. Her head might have exploded.

And we're STILL shaking our heads that they could have thought these costumes looked like snow cones and not like Joe Biden's best friend, the late Robert Byrd.

“Other than that, how was the cruise?” — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 22, 2025

HA.

Jarvis also captured screenshots of the bewildered and horrified face of one of the passengers as she watched this parade of 'snow cones.'

Yikes. She looks like she just accidentally wandered into the 1924 Democratic National Convention.

And then, a hilarious parting shot from Jarvis:

Oh they were the housekeepers. So they were the



Kruise Kleaning Krew? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 22, 2025

Cue the rimshot from the drummer.



Others on Twitter had some fun with the ... ahem ... 'wardrobe malfunction' as well.

I'll bet they wash those at Tom's laundromat. pic.twitter.com/N0hK9KwwUw — TugboatPhil - American (@TugboatPhil) January 22, 2025

OOF.

And now we can't stop laughing again.

Mistakes were made 👀 https://t.co/FBgZ4jBx03 — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) January 22, 2025

Ya' think?

I feel bad for them, because you just know they’re pretty much all from Southeast Asia, and could very well have absolutely zero familiarity with that.



(but someone higher up should have told them) — Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) January 22, 2025

It's hard to believe that anyone in 2025 (or late 2024 when the event happened) would not recognize that these looked like KKK outfits no matter where they are from, but we're willing to give the cleaning crew the benefit of the doubt.

Julie the ship's cruise director, however, needs to be fired on the spot.

(We don't know if the cruise director is named Julie, but we grew up watching The Love Boat, so we assume ALL cruise directors are named Julie.)

On that night the on ship entertainment was the movie, pic.twitter.com/YgEoKEinN9 — A Beefcake (@MathewMA642211) January 22, 2025

Once again, the snow cones motif baffles us.

I don’t know!! These are fair questions! — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 22, 2025

We have racked our brains over those questions and ... nope, we got nothin'.

Maybe booking a trip on the SS Grand Dragon was a bad idea? — Dave 'Project 2025 Scrum Master' Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) January 22, 2025

Duh. Everyone knows that you should only book trips on the SS Green Dragon, where the cleaning crew all dress up as hobbits.

In retrospect the DNC should’ve found a different way to commemorate the parties history on their annual fund raising cruise https://t.co/Dau3ihjzYs pic.twitter.com/ILpIQ73dTh — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 22, 2025

LOL. Was this David Hogg's first event as DNC vice chair? If he gets the job, the DNC will be exactly this cringe.

That sound is Ralph Northam audibly kicking himself for not thinking of "upside down snow cone". https://t.co/JekidJltIb pic.twitter.com/m7JF2FokV4 — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) January 22, 2025

Yes, Northam was just celebrating flavored ice (without the flavor added). Just like Justin Trudeau wasn't wearing blackface, he was just dressed up as an Indian mud wrestler.

Australia? Are... are you okay? https://t.co/v21DJM3Ksb — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) January 22, 2025

No, we really do not think they are.

oh looks it's a kkkruise ship https://t.co/ObQCS3hRNn — Equation Persuasion (@PhDPersuasion) January 22, 2025

It's worse than the 'Krusty's Komedy Klassic' episode of The Simpsons.

"And now for our scheduled magic show ... the Grand Wizard!" — Xanadial Tom 🇨🇿🪩 (@BcTomasZelenka) January 22, 2025

Please, whatever you do, do NOT give P&O Cruises any more ideas. We'd hate to see their 'Al Jolson-themed event.'

But since we're not the American left, who loves to cancel anyone and everyone, we're not going to eternally condemn the cruise line for the mistake. We're willing to give them a pass here for what was most likely an EXTREMELY unfortunate accident and terrible lack of awareness.

But that pass comes with the price tag of us laughing endlessly at them for their parade.

Sorry, Australia. Those are the rules.

Maybe you'll think your next cruise event through a little more thoroughly.